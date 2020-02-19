- English
- Español
Secret Society
Prepping students for college and beyond
By Gregg McQueen
A semi-secret society thrives in a historic Harlem hotel.
In 1940, the Hotel Theresa, which had an all-white clientele and staff for its first twenty-eight years, opted to integrate, accepting all guests of all races and hiring black staff and management.
The 13-story facility, replete with elite service amenities and shops, would soon come to be known as the “Waldorf of Harlem” and the hotel of choice for, among other guests, Joe Louis; Fidel Castro; Nikita Khrushchev; Malcom X; John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy; Eleanor Roosevelt; and Muhammad Ali.
Converted to an office building in 1971, the building was declared a city landmark in 1993.
Within its walls now is a name far less bold-faced but with as great a light to shine.
Harlem Educational Activities Fund (HEAF) works with over 600 students per year – readying them for college life and beyond.
The youth development organization starts working with underserved young people in middle school and continuing into college through a rigorous, year-round academic enrichment program.
“We start with students when they are in sixth grade, so they potentially have an 11-year continuum with us,” said HEAF President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Rathblott.
The group’s free afterschool program offers liberal arts and STEM instruction and helps students with every part of the college application process, including financial aid assistance.
One hundred percent of HEAF participants attend college, Rathblott said.
At its headquarters in the Hotel Theresa on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, HEAF has eight classrooms and a technology lab.
“We’re building intellectual curiosity and a love of learning,” Rathblott said. “We provide social-emotional support, counseling and build an academic appreciation beyond just taking a test. And we’re offering them courses at an early age that they might not normally get.”
Rathblott acknowledged that her organization is not well-known in New York City despite its three-decade history.
“Sometimes it feels like we’re a well-kept secret,” she said. “But we shouldn’t be a secret. We’re looking to change that.”
Serving mostly children from Harlem, Washington Heights and the Bronx, HEAF focuses on disadvantaged students of color who might not think college is attainable for them.
“We take them on college tours as early as sixth grade, so they can picture themselves as being in college,” said Rathblott “We’re making sure students are getting into the best high school that helps them get there.”
One such student is Lord Crawford, who is currently attending Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.
In 2019, Crawford was also named a recipient of Dyckman Institute Scholarship, which provides financial support to residents of Inwood and Washington Heights in order to attend Columbia University.
Now in his sophomore year at Columbia, Crawford credits much of his success to his involvement in HEAF, which he joined in the sixth grade.
At HEAF, Crawford was exposed to robotics courses which sparked an interest in engineering. “I really liked the programming aspect of it,” he said.
Crawford said his experience with HEAF was transformational.
“I think it’s a massive help. It’s allowed me to achieve the scholarship and helped me to meet a lot of important people in the community,” said Crawford, who grew up in Washington Heights. “I feel like it has opened doors for me.”
“Lord is the perfect example of what we’re attempting to do at HEAF,” Rathblott said. “We introduced him to classes he might not have had otherwise. He met other young people who wanted to achieve similar things in their life and study the same things. And going on college tours, he started to envision that as possible.”
Crawford said he wants to be an entrepreneur and start his own company.
While attending high school at Brooklyn Tech, he interned at Google as a software engineer.
Crawford said he has observed a lack of diversity in the field of engineering, but he is not deterred.
“I really want to increase help racial diversity in these spaces,” said the aspiring engineer.
Crawford said he hoped his status as a Dyckman Institute Scholar would inspire other young people of color from Washington Heights that they can achieve similar success.
“I hope people can see what is possible,” he said. “I don’t feel I’m necessarily smarter than anyone else, and other people have the same drive and ambitions. The key is staying focused and connecting with things that can help you succeed.”
HEAF is currently piloting programs in Brooklyn and Queens and hopes to serve 1,000 students in 2020, Rathblott said.
“It starts with academics,” she said. “When you help create a base for learning and set expectations, people can flourish.”
For more information on HEAF, please visit heaf.org.
Students from Washington Heights and Inwood who are interested in learning more the Dyckman Institute Scholarship and Columbia should contact the Admissions Office at 212.854.2522 or visit bit.ly/2gIfp8Y.
Sociedad secreta
Preparando a los estudiantes para la universidad y más allá
Por Gregg McQueen
Una sociedad semisecreta prospera en un histórico hotel de Harlem.
En 1940, el Hotel Theresa, que tuvo una clientela y personal totalmente blancos durante sus primeros veintiocho años, optó por integrarse, aceptando a huéspedes de todas las razas y contratando personal y gerencia negros.
La instalación de 13 pisos, repleta de servicios de élite y tiendas, pronto sería conocida como el “Waldorf of Harlem” y el hotel elegido de, entre otros huéspedes, Joe Louis; Fidel Castro; Nikita Khrushchev; Malcom X; John F. y Jacqueline Kennedy; Eleanor Roosevelt; y Muhammad Ali.
Convertido a un edificio de oficinas en 1971, el edificio fue declarado lugar histórico de la ciudad en 1993.
Dentro de sus paredes ahora hay un nombre mucho menos atrevido, pero con una luz igual de brillante.
El Fondo de Actividades Educativas de Harlem (HEAF, por sus siglas en inglés) trabaja con más de 600 estudiantes anualmente, preparándolos para la vida universitaria y más allá.
La organización de desarrollo juvenil comienza a trabajar con jóvenes desatendidos en la secundaria y continúa hacia la universidad a través de un riguroso programa de enriquecimiento académico que dura todo el año.
“Comenzamos con los estudiantes cuando están en sexto grado, por lo que potencialmente tienen una continuidad de 11 años con nosotros”, dijo la presidenta y directora general de HEAF, Ruth Rathblott.
El programa extracurricular gratuito del grupo ofrece instrucción en artes liberales y STEM, y ayuda a los estudiantes con cada parte del proceso de solicitud de ingreso a la universidad, incluyendo asistencia financiera.
El cien por ciento de los participantes de HEAF asisten a la universidad, dijo Rathblott.
En su sede en el Hotel Theresa en el bulevar Adam Clayton Powell Jr., HEAF tiene ocho aulas y un laboratorio de tecnología.
“Estamos creando curiosidad intelectual y amor por el aprendizaje”, dijo Rathblott. “Brindamos apoyo socioemocional, asesoría, y construimos un gusto académico más allá de simplemente tomar un examen. Y les estamos ofreciendo cursos a una edad temprana que normalmente no reciben”.
Rathblott reconoció que su organización no es conocida en la ciudad de Nueva York a pesar de sus tres décadas de historia.
“A veces parece que somos un secreto bien guardado”, dijo. “Pero no deberíamos serlo. Estamos buscando cambiar eso”.
Sirviendo principalmente a niños de Harlem, Washington Heights y el Bronx, HEAF se enfoca en estudiantes de color desfavorecidos que podrían no pensar que la universidad es alcanzable para ellos.
“Los llevamos a los recorridos universitarios desde el sexto grado para que puedan imaginarse a sí mismos como si estuvieran en la universidad”, dijo Rathblott. “Nos estamos asegurando de que los estudiantes ingresen a la mejor preparatoria que les ayude a llegar ahí”.
Uno de esos estudiantes es Lord Crawford, quien actualmente asiste a la Facultad de Ingeniería y Ciencias Aplicadas de la Fundación Fu de la Universidad Columbia.
En 2019, Crawford también fue nombrado beneficiario de la Beca del Instituto Dyckman, que brinda apoyo financiero a residentes de Inwood y Washington Heights para asistir a la Universidad Columbia.
Ahora en su segundo año en Columbia, Crawford atribuye gran parte de su éxito a su participación en HEAF, a la que se unió en sexto grado.
En HEAF, Crawford estuvo expuesto a cursos de robótica que despertaron un interés en la ingeniería. “Realmente me gustó el aspecto de la programación”, dijo.
Crawford comentó que su experiencia con HEAF fue transformadora.
“Creo que es una gran ayuda. Me permitió obtener la beca y me ayudó a conocer a muchas personas importantes en la comunidad”, explicó Crawford, quien creció en Washington Heights. “Siento que me ha abierto las puertas”.
“Lord es el ejemplo perfecto de lo que estamos intentando hacer en HEAF”, dijo Rathblott. “Le presentamos clases que de otro modo no hubiera tenido. Conoció a otros jóvenes que querían lograr cosas similares en su vida y estudiar las mismas cosas. Y el ir a recorridos universitarios le permitió comenzó a imaginar la experiencia como posible”.
Crawford dijo que quiere ser emprendedor y comenzar su propia empresa.
Mientras asistía a la preparatoria en Brooklyn Tech, realizó una pasantía en Google como ingeniero de software.
Crawford dijo que ha observado una falta de diversidad en el campo de la ingeniería, pero no se siente disuadido.
“Realmente quiero ayudar a aumentar la diversidad racial de en estos espacios”, dijo el aspirante a ingeniero.
Crawford dijo esperar que su condición de becario del Instituto Dyckman inspire a otros jóvenes de color de Washington Heights a lograr un éxito similar.
“Espero que la gente pueda ver que es posible”, dijo. “No creo ser necesariamente más inteligente que nadie, y otras personas tienen el mismo impulso y ambiciones”. La clave es mantenerse enfocado y conectarse con cosas que pueden ayudarte a tener éxito”.
HEAF actualmente está probando programas en Brooklyn y Queens y espera atender a 1,000 estudiantes en 2020, dijo Rathblott.
“Comienza con lo académico”, dijo. “Cuando se ayuda a crear una base para el aprendizaje y establecer expectativas, las personas pueden florecer”.
Para obtener más información sobre HEAF, por favor visite heaf.org.
Los estudiantes de Washington Heights e Inwood que estén interesados en conocer más sobre la beca del Instituto Dyckman y Columbia deben comunicarse con la Oficina de Admisiones al 212.854.2522 o visitar bit.ly/2gIfp8Y.