Secret Society

Prepping students for college and beyond

By Gregg McQueen

A semi-secret society thrives in a historic Harlem hotel.

In 1940, the Hotel Theresa, which had an all-white clientele and staff for its first twenty-eight years, opted to integrate, accepting all guests of all races and hiring black staff and management.

The 13-story facility, replete with elite service amenities and shops, would soon come to be known as the “Waldorf of Harlem” and the hotel of choice for, among other guests, Joe Louis; Fidel Castro; Nikita Khrushchev; Malcom X; John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy; Eleanor Roosevelt; and Muhammad Ali.

Converted to an office building in 1971, the building was declared a city landmark in 1993.

Within its walls now is a name far less bold-faced but with as great a light to shine.

Harlem Educational Activities Fund (HEAF) works with over 600 students per year – readying them for college life and beyond.

The youth development organization starts working with underserved young people in middle school and continuing into college through a rigorous, year-round academic enrichment program.

“We start with students when they are in sixth grade, so they potentially have an 11-year continuum with us,” said HEAF President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Rathblott.

The group’s free afterschool program offers liberal arts and STEM instruction and helps students with every part of the college application process, including financial aid assistance.

One hundred percent of HEAF participants attend college, Rathblott said.

At its headquarters in the Hotel Theresa on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, HEAF has eight classrooms and a technology lab.

“We’re building intellectual curiosity and a love of learning,” Rathblott said. “We provide social-emotional support, counseling and build an academic appreciation beyond just taking a test. And we’re offering them courses at an early age that they might not normally get.”

Rathblott acknowledged that her organization is not well-known in New York City despite its three-decade history.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re a well-kept secret,” she said. “But we shouldn’t be a secret. We’re looking to change that.”

Serving mostly children from Harlem, Washington Heights and the Bronx, HEAF focuses on disadvantaged students of color who might not think college is attainable for them.

“We take them on college tours as early as sixth grade, so they can picture themselves as being in college,” said Rathblott “We’re making sure students are getting into the best high school that helps them get there.”

One such student is Lord Crawford, who is currently attending Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.

In 2019, Crawford was also named a recipient of Dyckman Institute Scholarship, which provides financial support to residents of Inwood and Washington Heights in order to attend Columbia University.

Now in his sophomore year at Columbia, Crawford credits much of his success to his involvement in HEAF, which he joined in the sixth grade.

At HEAF, Crawford was exposed to robotics courses which sparked an interest in engineering. “I really liked the programming aspect of it,” he said.

Crawford said his experience with HEAF was transformational.

“I think it’s a massive help. It’s allowed me to achieve the scholarship and helped me to meet a lot of important people in the community,” said Crawford, who grew up in Washington Heights. “I feel like it has opened doors for me.”

“Lord is the perfect example of what we’re attempting to do at HEAF,” Rathblott said. “We introduced him to classes he might not have had otherwise. He met other young people who wanted to achieve similar things in their life and study the same things. And going on college tours, he started to envision that as possible.”

Crawford said he wants to be an entrepreneur and start his own company.

While attending high school at Brooklyn Tech, he interned at Google as a software engineer.

Crawford said he has observed a lack of diversity in the field of engineering, but he is not deterred.

“I really want to increase help racial diversity in these spaces,” said the aspiring engineer.

Crawford said he hoped his status as a Dyckman Institute Scholar would inspire other young people of color from Washington Heights that they can achieve similar success.

“I hope people can see what is possible,” he said. “I don’t feel I’m necessarily smarter than anyone else, and other people have the same drive and ambitions. The key is staying focused and connecting with things that can help you succeed.”

HEAF is currently piloting programs in Brooklyn and Queens and hopes to serve 1,000 students in 2020, Rathblott said.

“It starts with academics,” she said. “When you help create a base for learning and set expectations, people can flourish.”

For more information on HEAF, please visit heaf.org.

Students from Washington Heights and Inwood who are interested in learning more the Dyckman Institute Scholarship and Columbia should contact the Admissions Office at 212.854.2522 or visit bit.ly/2gIfp8Y.