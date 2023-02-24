“Second to none”
New York Proton Center marks patient milestone
By Gregg McQueen
First and fastest.
The New York Proton Center (NYPC) recently celebrated the treatment of its 3,000th patient.
The Harlem-based cancer treatment center, which opened in 2019, reached the milestone faster than any proton treatment center in the United States.
It announced its 2,000th patient less than a year ago.
Located at 225 East 126th Street, the state-of-the-art facility provides proton beam treatment, which is effective for treating pediatric cancers, as well as head and neck tumors, breast cancer, and eye cancers.
“It’s a really exciting milestone,” said NYPC Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Weinbach. “Despite the pandemic, we are the fastest proton center to hit 3,000 patients as quickly as we did, and we did it treating the most complex case mixture of any proton center in the world.”
Ted Lelek, a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, became the center’s 3,000th patient on February 13. Lelek received proton therapy for a meningioma tumor that was surgically removed at Mount Sinai prior to treatment at NYPC.
Lelek said his experience at NYPC was “second to none.”
“I am so grateful to have had such a consummate care team by my side for every step of my treatment,” he said.
“From the moment I first walked through the doors, it was evident that this is a facility that is simply unmatched in its field,” said Lelek, who was recognized with a special ceremony. “I could not have felt more attended to or taken care of by everyone on staff.”
Proton therapy offers an increased degree of precision compared to traditional radiation treatments, allowing clinicians to target cancerous tumors while limiting exposure to healthy tissue.
This makes proton therapy particularly crucial for treating cancers around sensitive organs, said Dr. Charles B. Simone, Chief Medical Officer of NYPC.
“There is no exposure to healthy tissues beyond the tumor,” said Simone. “The treatment also increases cure rates, reduces toxicity, and allows for better quality of life.”
The center is designed to help patients with serious forms of cancer.
“We really are treating patients that don’t have other chances of cure,” Simone said. “They are coming to us from our hospital partners in New York, or from around the country or even around the world, flying in for a treatment that is their once chance at cure. It’s really rewarding to be able to deliver on that.”
The center is one of 41 facilities in the U.S. to provide proton therapy, and was the first in New York State. It was established in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System.
“We had a unique consortium model for health care where these major hospitals all agreed to collaborate to bring this technology to a large quantity of patients who would benefit most from it,” Weinbach said.
Prior to NYPC’s opening, the nearest proton therapy site was located in Somerset, NJ, where Memorial Sloan Kettering had been sending 400 patients a year.
In addition to treating patients, NYPC is committed to serving as an industry leader in medical research, with more than 97 percent of patients enrolled in clinical trials.
The center is preparing to publish several research studies over the next six months detailing the long-term benefits of proton therapy. One of the focal points of NYPC’s current research is the use of “FLASH” radiation therapy, which treats tumors with ultra-high dose rates, reducing trauma to normal tissue.
“It could reduce what could typically be four to six weeks of cancer treatment down to a single treatment,” Simone said. “FLASH is relatively early in its development. We just published our first clinical trial looking at this. A lot of the data is very encouraging.”
The construction of NYPC was considered an anchor of the redevelopment of several blocks surrounding East 125th Street, bringing commercial and retail space to the area, along with several buildings of affordable housing. The center established more than 100 permanent jobs and partnerships with local colleges to provide internships.
“We want to have a strong presence in the community,” Weinbach said. “We’re committed to the empowerment of health care in Harlem and throughout the city.”
For more information, visit www.nyproton.com.
“Insuperable”
El Centro de Protones de Nueva York marca un hito
Por Gregg McQueen
El primero y el más rápido.
El Centro de Protones de Nueva York (NYPC, por sus siglas en inglés) celebró recientemente el tratamiento de su paciente número 3,000.
El centro de tratamiento del cáncer con sede en Harlem, que abrió sus puertas en 2019, alcanzó el hito más rápido que cualquier otro centro de tratamiento con protones de Estados Unidos.
Anunció su paciente número 2,000 hace menos de un año.
Ubicado en el No. 225 de la calle 126 este, el centro de vanguardia proporciona tratamiento con haz de protones, que es efectivo para tratar cánceres pediátricos, así como tumores de cabeza y cuello, cáncer de mama y cánceres oculares.
“Es un hito realmente emocionante”, declaró Jonathan Weinbach, director general del NYPC. “A pesar de la pandemia, somos el centro de protones que más rápido ha llegado a los 3,000 pacientes, y lo hemos hecho tratando la mezcla de casos más compleja de todos los centros de protones del mundo”.
Ted Lelek, residente en Fairfield (Connecticut), se convirtió en el paciente número 3,000 del centro el 13 de febrero.
Lelek recibió terapia de protones para un tumor meningioma que fue extirpado quirúrgicamente en Mount Sinai antes del tratamiento en NYPC.
Lelek dijo que su experiencia en el NYPC fue “insuperable”.
“Estoy muy agradecido de haber tenido un equipo de atención tan consumado a mi lado en cada paso de mi tratamiento”, dijo.
“Desde el momento en que crucé las puertas por primera vez, fue evidente que el centro que simplemente no tiene parangón en su campo”, dijo Lelek, reconocido con una ceremonia especial. “No podría haberme sentido más atendido o cuidado por todo el personal”.
La terapia de protones ofrece un mayor grado de precisión en comparación con los tratamientos de radioterapia tradicionales, lo que permite a los médicos dirigirse a los tumores cancerosos limitando al mismo tiempo la exposición del tejido sano.
Esto hace que la terapia de protones sea especialmente crucial para tratar cánceres alrededor de órganos sensibles, afirmó el Dr. Charles B. Simone, director médico del NYPC.
“No hay exposición a los tejidos sanos más allá del tumor”, afirma Simone. “El tratamiento también aumenta las tasas de curación, reduce la toxicidad y permite una mejor calidad de vida”.
El centro está diseñado para ayudar a pacientes con formas graves de cáncer.
“Realmente tratamos a pacientes que no tienen otras posibilidades de curación”, afirma Simone. “Vienen a nosotros desde nuestros hospitales asociados de Nueva York, de todo el país o incluso de todo el mundo, y vuelan para recibir un tratamiento que es su única oportunidad de curación. Es muy gratificante poder ofrecer esa oportunidad”.
El centro es una de las 41 instalaciones de los Está Unidos que ofrecen terapia de protones, y la primera del estado de Nueva York. Se creó en colaboración con el Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, el Montefiore Health System y el Mount Sinai Health System.
“Se trataba de un modelo de consorcio único en el ámbito de la asistencia sanitaria, en el que todos estos grandes hospitales acordaron colaborar para llevar esta tecnología a un gran número de pacientes que serían los más beneficiados”, explicó Weinbach.
Antes de la apertura del NYPC, el centro de terapia de protones más cercano se encontraba en Somerset (Nueva Jersey), donde el Memorial Sloan Kettering enviaba 400 pacientes al año.
Además de tratar a los pacientes, el NYPC se ha comprometido a servir como líder del sector en investigación médica, con más del 97% de los pacientes inscritos en ensayos clínicos.
El centro se prepara para publicar en los próximos seis meses varios estudios de investigación que detallan los beneficios a largo plazo de la terapia de protones. Uno de los puntos centrales de la investigación actual del NYPC es el uso de la radioterapia “FLASH”, que trata los tumores con tasas de dosis ultraelevadas, reduciendo el traumatismo del tejido normal.
“Podría reducir a un único tratamiento lo que normalmente son de cuatro a seis semanas de tratamiento del cáncer”, explica Simone. “FLASH se encuentra en una fase relativamente temprana de desarrollo. Acabamos de publicar nuestro primer ensayo clínico al respecto. Muchos de los datos son muy alentadores”.
La construcción del NYPC se consideró un ancla de la reurbanización de varias manzanas que rodean la calle 125 este, aportando espacio comercial y minorista a la zona, junto con varios edificios de viviendas asequibles. El centro creó más de 100 puestos de trabajo permanentes y se asoció con universidades locales para ofrecer prácticas.
“Queremos tener una presencia fuerte en la comunidad”, afirma Weinbach. “Estamos comprometidos con la potenciación de la atención sanitaria en Harlem y en toda la ciudad”.
Para más información, visite www.nyproton.com.