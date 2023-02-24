“Second to none”

New York Proton Center marks patient milestone

By Gregg McQueen

First and fastest.

The New York Proton Center (NYPC) recently celebrated the treatment of its 3,000th patient.

The Harlem-based cancer treatment center, which opened in 2019, reached the milestone faster than any proton treatment center in the United States.

It announced its 2,000th patient less than a year ago.

Located at 225 East 126th Street, the state-of-the-art facility provides proton beam treatment, which is effective for treating pediatric cancers, as well as head and neck tumors, breast cancer, and eye cancers.

“It’s a really exciting milestone,” said NYPC Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Weinbach. “Despite the pandemic, we are the fastest proton center to hit 3,000 patients as quickly as we did, and we did it treating the most complex case mixture of any proton center in the world.”

Ted Lelek, a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, became the center’s 3,000th patient on February 13. Lelek received proton therapy for a meningioma tumor that was surgically removed at Mount Sinai prior to treatment at NYPC.

Lelek said his experience at NYPC was “second to none.”

“I am so grateful to have had such a consummate care team by my side for every step of my treatment,” he said.

“From the moment I first walked through the doors, it was evident that this is a facility that is simply unmatched in its field,” said Lelek, who was recognized with a special ceremony. “I could not have felt more attended to or taken care of by everyone on staff.”

Proton therapy offers an increased degree of precision compared to traditional radiation treatments, allowing clinicians to target cancerous tumors while limiting exposure to healthy tissue.

This makes proton therapy particularly crucial for treating cancers around sensitive organs, said Dr. Charles B. Simone, Chief Medical Officer of NYPC.

“There is no exposure to healthy tissues beyond the tumor,” said Simone. “The treatment also increases cure rates, reduces toxicity, and allows for better quality of life.”

The center is designed to help patients with serious forms of cancer.

“We really are treating patients that don’t have other chances of cure,” Simone said. “They are coming to us from our hospital partners in New York, or from around the country or even around the world, flying in for a treatment that is their once chance at cure. It’s really rewarding to be able to deliver on that.”

The center is one of 41 facilities in the U.S. to provide proton therapy, and was the first in New York State. It was established in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System.

“We had a unique consortium model for health care where these major hospitals all agreed to collaborate to bring this technology to a large quantity of patients who would benefit most from it,” Weinbach said.

Prior to NYPC’s opening, the nearest proton therapy site was located in Somerset, NJ, where Memorial Sloan Kettering had been sending 400 patients a year.

In addition to treating patients, NYPC is committed to serving as an industry leader in medical research, with more than 97 percent of patients enrolled in clinical trials.

The center is preparing to publish several research studies over the next six months detailing the long-term benefits of proton therapy. One of the focal points of NYPC’s current research is the use of “FLASH” radiation therapy, which treats tumors with ultra-high dose rates, reducing trauma to normal tissue.

“It could reduce what could typically be four to six weeks of cancer treatment down to a single treatment,” Simone said. “FLASH is relatively early in its development. We just published our first clinical trial looking at this. A lot of the data is very encouraging.”

The construction of NYPC was considered an anchor of the redevelopment of several blocks surrounding East 125th Street, bringing commercial and retail space to the area, along with several buildings of affordable housing. The center established more than 100 permanent jobs and partnerships with local colleges to provide internships.

“We want to have a strong presence in the community,” Weinbach said. “We’re committed to the empowerment of health care in Harlem and throughout the city.”

For more information, visit www.nyproton.com.