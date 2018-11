Second Legionnaires’ cluster strikes 32 ill

A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease that broke out in Washington Heights in September has sickened 32 people, the city’s Health Department said.

It was the second Legionnaire’s outbreak in Northern Manhattan this year — a cluster during the summer sickened 27 people, with one fatality.

The disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.

On Fri., Nov. 9, the Health Department revealed that the second cluster was traced to cooling towers at the Sugar Hill apartment complex on St. Nicholas Avenue, which was also named the source of the initial outbreak.

“Sampling conducted at the start of the investigation revealed that Legionella bacteria had returned quickly despite a comprehensive remediation, suggesting that there was potentially something unique in this cooling tower system,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

City Councilmember Mark Levine questioned the vulnerability displayed by the Sugar Hill cooling towers, and pressed the Health Department to strengthen procedures.

“From the moment we learned of a second Legionnaires’ cluster at the same location in upper Manhattan, I began asking pressing questions: are there defects in cooling tower equipment which make them vulnerable to repeat contamination? How long does intense monitoring last after a tower is found to be contaminated once?” Levine said in a statement. “Five weeks — and one oversight hearing — after Lower Washington Heights was hit with a second deadly cluster, we still don’t have adequate answers to these questions. DOHMH needs to move immediately to put in place better protocols to prevent this kind of repeat contamination.”

For more information, please call 311.