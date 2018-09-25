- English
Second Annual Riders Response Transit Tour
The Second Annual Riders Respond Transit Tour with NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez is on Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday October 4, 2018. Throughout the tour volunteers and elected officials will ride the subway from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. each day surveying riders and discussing concerns about the status of the stations and rideability.
Volunteers are needed to help coordinate and conduct the survey over the two-day period. The data that is gathered will be presented at a future Committee on Transportation hearing.
If you are interested in signing up as a volunteer or if you want to learn more, call or email Tomas Garita at 212.788.7053 / TGarita@council.nyc.gov with the Subject: Volunteer: 2018 Transit Tour.
Segundo recorrido anual de Riders Respond Transit
El segundo recorrido anual de Riders Respond Transit con el presidente del Concejo de NYC, Corey Johnson, y el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, se celebra el miércoles 3 y jueves 4 de octubre de 2018. Durante todo el recorrido, voluntarios y funcionarios electos viajarán en el metro de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m. cada día encuestando a los pasajeros y discutiendo las inquietudes sobre el estado de las estaciones y la manejabilidad.
Se necesitan voluntarios para ayudar a coordinar y realizar la encuesta durante el período de dos días. Los datos recopilados se presentarán en una futura audiencia del Comité de Transporte.
Si está interesado en inscribirse como voluntario o si desea obtener más información, llame o envíe un correo electrónico a Tomás Garita al 212.788.7053 / TGarita@council.nyc.gov con el Asunto: Voluntario: 2018 Transit Tour.