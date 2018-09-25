Second Annual Riders Response Transit Tour

The Second Annual Riders Respond Transit Tour with NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez is on Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday October 4, 2018. Throughout the tour volunteers and elected officials will ride the subway from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. each day surveying riders and discussing concerns about the status of the stations and rideability.

Volunteers are needed to help coordinate and conduct the survey over the two-day period. The data that is gathered will be presented at a future Committee on Transportation hearing.

If you are interested in signing up as a volunteer or if you want to learn more, call or email Tomas Garita at 212.788.7053 / TGarita@council.nyc.gov with the Subject: Volunteer: 2018 Transit Tour.