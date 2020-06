Seats in the Streets

By Gregg McQueen

William Shunn casually sipped a beer while sitting at a table at his favorite uptown restaurant, just as he had done many times before the pandemic.

Only this time, his table at Tryon Public House on Broadway was situated in the road bed itself, in a space normally occupied by parked cars.

It was Mon., June 22, the first day that outdoor dining was permitted under Phase 2 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening plan. As part of the de Blasio administration’s Open Restaurant program, restaurants and bars can apply to temporarily place tables on sidewalks and roadways in front of their establishment.

“I think it’s a great idea to use street space like this,” said Shunn.

“It’s definitely a little unusual,” he remarked. “But you’ve got to do something with a lot of businesses really hurting right now. The city needs to do something different to help them.”

Restricted to takeout and delivery orders only since mid-March, the city’s restaurant owners had been eagerly awaiting Phase 2, when on-site dining could resume with outdoor seating only.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day when we can have people come and eat here again,” said Alberto Núñez, owner of Albert’s Mofongo House at 4762 Broadway. “Every day, I’ve had customers ask me when this would happen.”

Roadway seating will be allowed until early September, while sidewalk seating will be permitted through October 31.

Though restaurants with sidewalk cafe licenses were accustomed to outdoor dining before coronavirus, Phase 2 brings a new reality for many establishments.

“This is all new for us,” said Núñez while sitting outside his eatery on Monday. “We’ve never served food outside by the street before. We’ll see how this goes. We hope it’s a good thing for our business.”

Núñez motioned to his business, a large space on the corner of Broadway and Dyckman, which also includes the Napa Lounge within the same property.

“We have a lot of space here that we weren’t able to use with the virus but still have to pay the rent on. It’s hard to make money off of takeout orders alone,” he said.

“For businesses not used to outdoor dining, it’s almost like opening up a new restaurant in some ways,” said Niall Henry, co-owner of Tryon Public House. “There’s a lot of preparation and running around to get ready for Phase 2. You need to reinvent yourself during these times.”

At a press briefing on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the importance of Phase 2 to the city’s small businesses.

“I am so proud of the restaurant owners, the bar owners, the cafe owners who fought their way through this and now are ready to come back strong and be a part of their communities,” de Blasio said. “And we need them, they’re so much a part of who we are as New Yorkers.”

Businesses can apply to use outdoor dining space at nyc.gov/openrestaurants using an online certification process that began on June 19.

By Monday morning, more than 3,100 restaurants had applied, de Blasio said.

Angel Salazar, owner of Grandpa’s Pizza at 4973 Broadway, said he found the application process simple for businesses to navigate.

“It took a few minutes to do and then we got an email from the city that we were approved,” he said.

“It was really quick,” agreed Henry. “You need to answer a few questions and then it’s done. It’s probably the first thing we’ve done with the city that was actually easy.”

The city’s Small Business Services (SBS) is operating a hotline – 888.SBS.4NYC (888.727.4692) – to help business owners in navigating the Open Restaurants program.

De Blasio stressed that the self-certification process is based on trust of the small businesses involved and suggested that he does not anticipate a high level of enforcement.

“We are trusting people very much with this approach. We’re trusting the restaurant owners to self-certify, we’re trusting the people of the city to do the right thing to keep each other safe,” he stated.

“Obviously, anybody who thinks they see something dangerous or unhealthy can always call 311 because we want those reports, we want to act on them right away,” de Blasio said.

Sandra Jaquéz, owner of Il Sole Restaurant on Dyckman Street, said she had lost 75 to 80 percent of her business since the pandemic started.

“Takeout wasn’t really something that was big for us,” said Jaquéz, who acknowledged that some New Yorkers might not rush back to dining in restaurants as virus fears still persist.

“A lot of people I’ve spoken to are happy that we’re opening, but say they’re still not ready to be in an environment with other people around,” she said. “Some people are afraid. It’s going to take time.”

Indoor dining at reduced capacity is slated to occur under Phase 3 of the city’s reopening.

Inside Albert’s Mofongo House, Núñez is also selling canned goods and supplies like toilet paper to his patrons, a sign that the pandemic isn’t far from people’s minds.

“We want them to be able to get other things they need when they come in,” he said.

Núñez was in the process of installing a divider to separate his dining area from the rest of the sidewalk.

“These are not things we have, so some restaurants need to buy them,” he said. “It’s an expense.”

Tryon Public House took a DIY approach to creating a barrier for its dining area, fashioning a divider out of empty beer kegs. “Sometimes, you’ve got to use whatever works,” Henry said. “It certainly fits the bill for a pub.”

For businesses that apply to use street spaces in front of their restaurants for dining, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) will provide them with a notice they can post to notify drivers not to park in front of the restaurant.

On Monday, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg acknowledged that the use of parking spots for dining was still a work in progress.

“It’s probably going to take a little time to sort itself out. So, a little patience as we turn those parking spaces into restaurant space,” she said.

Some restaurants are able to use Open Streets spaces for dining, including Il Sole and other businesses located on Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman Avenue. The block is currently closed to vehicular traffic as one of the 45 miles of roadways in the Open Streets program.

“We’re lucky in that we have plenty of room to use right in front of our restaurant thanks to the street closure,” Jaquéz said. “It would be great if the city kept it this way permanently.”

Restaurants along busy thoroughfares like Broadway face additional challenges for outdoor dining, with greater pedestrian traffic, bus stops and people trying to park.

Henry said that motorists have so far been cooperative with the street-based dining.

“I think that uptown, people are very supportive of small businesses,” he said. “I think the community will look to make this work. I think it’ll go well.”

For more information, go to nyc.gov/openrestaurants.