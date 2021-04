Season of Safety

Activists unveil summer plan for safe streets

By Gregg McQueen

Calling all volunteers.

Advocates working to prevent gun violence are seeking new volunteers to help disrupt and prevent violent incidents this summer. Community leaders unveiled “Safe Summer 2021 Initiative,” a comprehensive plan to keep city streets safe.

“This is an epidemic and we have to address it,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said, making reference to the Covid-19 crisis of the past year. “We see it going up as it comes to the summer.”

At an April 13 press conference in City Hall Park, Williams joined activists and other elected officials to release the “Safe Summer 2021 Initiative.” Spearheaded by the NYC Crisis Management System, the Mayor’s Office to Prevent Gun Violence, and the Office of the Public Advocate, the effort, which calls on an expanded volunteer roster, is aimed at reducing shootings throughout the five boroughs.

Concerned by the spate of gun violence plaguing the city, leaders said a multi-faceted plan was needed in the summer months, when shootings typically spike.

“This is a public health crisis,” said Williams.

As of April 12, 102 murders have been documented in the city this year, according to NYPD data. In addition, 300 shooting incidents have occurred so far in 2021, an increase of 54 percent from 2020.

Last year, there were a total of 462 murders in the city, up from 319 in 2019 — a 45 percent increase.

“We are tired of seeing children, their bodies covered in blood and riddled with bullet holes,” said K. Bain, Executive Director of anti-violence group Community Capacity Development.

Bain described a three-point plan to help prevent summertime gun violence, starting with identifying the most gun violence-prone neighborhoods and then hosting community events in those hotspots.

The second element involves cross-coordination between anti-violence groups, moving credible messengers from one borough or neighborhood to another that might be experiencing shootings or retaliations.

“We already have partnerships but we are going to make this a part of our structure going forward,” said Bain.

The third component of the plan is getting more New Yorkers involved in the anti-violence efforts. Violence interruption groups are looking to increase their volunteer basis by up to 40 percent this summer, Bain said.

“Public safety cannot happen without the community,” he said.

Williams said a spike in shootings during the pandemic was inevitable, as Covid-19 brought multiple stressors such as unemployment, food insecurity and death.

“We should have known that gun violence, which was a problem pre-pandemic, was only going to get worse if we didn’t put a plan in place,” he said.

“We need to be prepared for this summer. And we’re not waiting for the NYPD, we’re not waiting for other people. We’re going to be the change agents and the solutions that our communities need right now,” said City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson.

Queens resident Rosalyn Mason, who works with anti-violence group Rock Safe Streets, noted that her team of violence interrupters performed outreach throughout the entire pandemic.

“We are essential workers,” she said. “We cannot work behind a computer. We serve the people.”

The city’s Crisis Management System deploys teams of credible messengers who mediate conflicts on the street and connect high-risk individuals to services that can reduce the long-term risk of violence.

Between 2010 to 2019, the Crisis Management System contributed to an average 40 percent, according to the Mayor’s Office to Prevent Gun Violence.

In February, Williams and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a pilot program that identifies youth at high risk of gun violence and pairs them with mentors who provide them with tangible goals for 18 months, such as a drivers’ license or a GED. Participants who achieve their goals receive a monetary stipend.

Several speakers touched on the need for more city funding for both anti-violence groups and youth programs to divert them from trouble.

“We have the ability in our budget to make a difference and say to our young people ‘we have something better for you,” Gibson said.

“We need a plan that is going to transform the mindset of our young people so they understand they don’t have to live in violence. They don’t have to pick up these guns. But we can give you a job and a program and a vocation, an afterschool program and a safe space,” she added.

Iesha Sekou, founder of Harlem-based Street Corner Resources, said the city needs to provide substantial financing to anti-violence community groups, rather than funds meant to be symbolic.

“Not a few dollars to make it look good, because you’re an elected official and you’re running the city. We need to make sure the kind of money that’s put into incarceration is put into our young people in our communities, so they don’t see a [jail] cell ever,” she remarked. “We can do that.”