Seamless with the Census

Fill out the form- and your appetite.

To motivate the 50% of all city residents who have yet to respond to the U.S. Census, a new partnership between NYC Census 2020 and food delivery service Seamless has been struck.

Ten city residents will be awarded $1,000 gift cards for completing the 2020 Census.

The contest is expected to boost the city’s self-response rate for the Census, which stood at 49.4 percent as of May 20. The nation’s overall response rate is 59 percent.

While New York’s self-response rate still trails the national average, there is a smaller gap than existed during the previous Census in 2010.

During the 2010 Census, 62 percent of New Yorkers responded, while the U.S. average was 76 percent.

“While New York City remains the greatest city on earth, we’re going to need all the help we can get to recover from the devastation COVID-19 has wrought, and that means doing everything we can to achieve a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census,” said Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020 and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel, NYC Law Department. “Thanks to Seamless, we will boost our numbers and provide a helpful incentive, particularly during these difficult times, to New Yorkers for completing the Census.”

The contest, which launched on May 26, is open to residents of New York City over the age of 18 who have not yet completed the census.

Ten winners of a $1,000 Seamless gift card will be selected on a weekly basis over the next ten weeks. Once someone enters, they remain eligible to win every week over the course of the contest.

To enter, contestants must complete the census online or via smartphone and take a screenshot or photo of the confirmation page as proof of completion.

Next, entrants must upload the photo at NYC.gov/CensusContest, explain what winning the contest would mean to them and complete the rest of the entry form.

Winners will be selected for providing the best answer to the question about what winning means to them,

Seamless, a brand of Grubhub, allows users to order food for delivery or takeout via website or mobile app from more than 9,000 New York City restaurants.

“Seamless has been in New Yorkers’ lives for more than 20 years, so we’ve had the opportunity to watch New York City grow and change over time,” said Padma Rao, Vice President of Special Projects at Grubhub. “We’re excited to give back to a city we know and love by partnering with NYC Census 2020, helping drive respondents for an incredibly important effort.”

The Census can be completed online in 12 languages in addition to English. Each language has its own dedicated phone number to offer Census takers direct assistance in that language.

In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau has published “explainer” guides in a total of 59 languages.

The 2020 Census will help determine the amount of federal funding each state will receive over the next 10 years as well as its number of Congressional seats.

For more information, please visit NYC.gov/CensusContest.

The Census can be completed in 13 languages at www.2020census.gov.