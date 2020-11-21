- English
- Español
Screen Shot
Grant boost aids local filmmakers
By Gregg McQueen
Love blooms in a bodega on Broadway.
Questions of race vex a young transplant to the ‘burbs.
These stories are among those told by filmmakers in Northern Manhattan, whose efforts to bring the narratives to the screen were aided by grants from Inwood Art Works.
A nonprofit that curates numerous visual and performing arts events in Northern Manhattan, Inwood Art Works also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.
The organization has distributed $25,000 in grant money to filmmakers.
Launched in 2019, the Inwood Film Festival Filmmakers Fund is intended to support locally-made cinema in the Northern Manhattan community.
This year, eight recipients were selected to receive a share of the $25,000 grant, with more than half of the funds awarded to minority filmmakers.
“We’re so proud that we’ve been able to offer these funds, especially during the pandemic,” said Inwood Art Works founder Aaron Simms. “I think now more than ever, local artists need to be supported. We’re truly putting our money where our mouth is.”
The grant money must be used by recipients for film project expenses incurred between September 2020 and August 2021. In addition to the monetary award, grant winners will automatically have their films submitted to the selection committee for a future installment of the Inwood Film Festival.
“We’re putting someone in a position to realize their vision,” remarked Simms, who is committed to maintaining the grant program despite his nonprofit’s own financial challenges from the pandemic. “These artists have said to us that they wouldn’t have been able to make these films otherwise.”
The winning projects represent a diverse array of themes and styles, including a stop-motion film on the history of Inwood, a documentary about gentrification, a story of romance across cultural divides and a fantasy story involving a 100-foot giant.
“This type of program is really important. It’s very competitive to get grants and selected for film festivals,” said grant winner Dileepan Ganesan, whose project The Other Side of Broadway will tell the story of two teenagers who meet at a bodega and fall in love despite cultural differences.
“I’ve noticed a class divide that exists uptown, depending on which side of Broadway you live on. I wanted to tell that story,” said Ganesan, who had an earlier film selected for screening at the Inwood Film Festival.
He said organizations that spotlight hyper-local projects are vital for emerging artists. “There aren’t a lot of programs like this, that focus on helping artists from a very specific area or neighborhood,” he said of Inwood Art Works.
Simms said the local community will also reap the benefits of the film grants.
“This money is going right back into the community — the filmmakers will be casting local actors, using local filming locations, will spend money in restaurants,” he said. “It’s going to pay artists and that’s always a good thing,”
“My hope is that these films go on and play many festivals and people will see that Inwood Art Works made it happen,” Simms added. “I also hope is that we can attract more funding to Inwood Art Works as a result of this grant.”
Grant applications were accepted throughout June and July 2020.
To be eligible, applicants needed to reside in Inwood or the surrounding neighborhoods and have a previous validated credit as a Producer, Director, or primary Director of Photography.
While not required, locally based stories with cultural relevance, historical associations, or geographical significance were given preference.
Grant winner Carlos Hiciano, one of the grant winners, is working on a 10-minute film title Quico, which depicts how a young Latino boy deals with racial prejudices after moving to the suburbs.
Though Hiciano planned to begin filming on a smaller scale in February, the pandemic derailed his plans. He is now able to approach his project differently since receiving the grant, as he can work with a larger budget for equipment and paying actors.
“I’m so grateful for this funding. There’s a lot of local talent, local artists that go unnoticed if not for assistance like this,” he stated. “Maybe my film wouldn’t get made without it.”
“It enables the community to be a part of filmmaking,” Hiciano said. “People of color have such unique stories. It’s really empowering and gives us a lot of hope.”
Inwood Art Works has remained busy during the pandemic, launching an online film series called Short Film Fridays, a musical storytime project for children viewable on social media, and a podcast on Apple Music and Spotify.
This year’s Inwood Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 13 to 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
“We lost a ton of money with zero box office coming back in. It was tough but we need to keep everyone safe,” said Simms.
While many film organizations have pivoted to online-only sessions during the pandemic, Simms explained that he is reluctant to do the same with the Inwood Film Festival.
“Our live events have always transcended being just about the films,” he said. “We’ve used films as a way to bring people together in the neighborhood. At our events, you can meet new people, tighten and strengthen bonds within the community. I haven’t found a great virtual way of doing that. Much of what makes our events special would be lost in a virtual setting.”
Simms expressed hope that the film festival can return in spring or summer 2021 with in-person attendance, depending on where things stand with the COVID-19 in New York City.
“I’m not ruling out doing the film festival virtually if this drags on, but it’s not our intention right now,” he said.
Despite the uncertainty, Simms is resolute that Inwood Art Works — and the artists it supports — will weather the pandemic.
“We’ll be around and so will these films. The creative spirit won’t be stifled,” he said. “If we can keep people focused and positive, and willing to create, there will still be great art that comes out of these times.”
For more information, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
To view a virtual event to announce the grant winners, go to bit.ly/35KAcRM.
Captura de pantalla
Por Gregg McQueen
El amor florece en una bodega de Broadway.
Las cuestiones raciales afligen a un joven trasplantado a los suburbios.
Estas historias se encuentran entre las contadas por cineastas en el norte de Manhattan, cuyos esfuerzos para llevar las narrativas a la pantalla fueron ayudados por subvenciones de Inwood Art Works.
Inwood Art Works, una organización sin fines de lucro que cura numerosos eventos de artes visuales y escénicas en el norte de Manhattan, también patrocina el Festival anual de Cine de Inwood y conduce una popular serie de películas al aire libre, Film Works Alfresco.
La organización ha distribuido 25,000 dólares en subvenciones a los cineastas.
Lanzado en 2019, el Fondo de Cineastas del Festival de Cine de Inwood tiene como objetivo apoyar el cine de producción local en la comunidad del norte de Manhattan.
Este año, ocho beneficiarios fueron seleccionados para recibir una parte de la subvención de $25,000 dólares, con más de la mitad de los fondos otorgados a cineastas minoritarios.
“Estamos muy orgullosos de haber podido ofrecer estos fondos, especialmente durante la pandemia”, dijo Aaron Simms, fundador de Inwood Art Works. “Creo que ahora más que nunca, los artistas locales necesitan apoyo. Realmente lo estamos probando”.
El dinero de la subvención debe ser utilizado por los beneficiarios para los gastos del proyecto cinematográfico incurridos entre septiembre de 2020 y agosto de 2021. Además del premio monetario, los ganadores de la subvención automáticamente enviarán sus películas al comité de selección para una futura entrega del Festival de Cine de Inwood.
“Estamos poniendo a alguien en condiciones de hacer realidad su visión”, comentó Simms, quien está comprometido con mantener el programa de subvenciones a pesar de los desafíos financieros de la pandemia para su propia organización sin fines de lucro. “Estos artistas nos han dicho que de otra manera no habrían podido hacer estas películas”.
Los proyectos ganadores representan una amplia gama de temas y estilos, incluida una película stop-motion sobre la historia de Inwood, un documental sobre la gentrificación, una historia de romance a través de las divisiones culturales y una historia de fantasía que involucra a un gigante de 30 metros.
“Este tipo de programa es realmente importante. Es muy competitivo conseguir becas y ser seleccionado para festivales de cine”, dijo el ganador de la beca Dileepan Ganesan, cuyo proyecto The Other Side of Broadway contará la historia de dos adolescentes que se conocen en una bodega y se enamoran a pesar de las diferencias culturales.
“He notado una división de clases que existe en la parte alta, dependiendo del lado de Broadway en el que vivas. Quería contar esa historia”, dijo Ganesan, de quien seleccionaron una película anterior para su proyección en el Festival de Cine de Inwood.
Dijo que las organizaciones que destacan proyectos híper locales son vitales para los artistas emergentes. “No hay muchos programas como este, que se enfocan en ayudar a artistas de un área o vecindario muy específico”, dijo sobre Inwood Art Works.
Simms comentó que la comunidad local también cosechará los beneficios de las subvenciones cinematográficas.
“Este dinero regresará directamente a la comunidad: los realizadores elegirán actores locales, utilizarán lugares de rodaje locales, gastarán dinero en restaurantes”, dijo. “Les va a pagar a los artistas y eso siempre es bueno”.
“Mi esperanza es que estas películas continúen y se presenten en muchos festivales y la gente verá que Inwood Art Works lo hizo posible”, agregó Simms. “También espero que podamos atraer más fondos a Inwood Art Works como resultado de esta subvención”.
Las solicitudes de subvención se aceptaron durante junio y julio de 2020.
Para ser elegibles, los solicitantes deben residir en Inwood o en los vecindarios circundantes y tener un crédito previamente validado como productor, director o director principal de fotografía.
Si bien no es obligatorio, se dio preferencia a las historias locales con relevancia cultural, asociaciones históricas o importancia geográfica.
Carlos Hiciano, uno de los ganadores de la subvención, está trabajando en una película de 10 minutos titulada Quico, que describe cómo un joven latino se enfrenta a los prejuicios raciales después de mudarse a los suburbios.
Aunque Hiciano planeaba comenzar a filmar a menor escala en febrero, la pandemia descarriló sus planes. Ahora puede enfocar su proyecto de manera diferente desde que recibió la subvención, ya que puede trabajar con un presupuesto mayor para equipos y actores pagados.
“Estoy muy agradecido por esta financiación. Hay mucho talento local, artistas locales que pasan desapercibidos si no fuera por una asistencia como esta”, afirmó. “Quizás mi película no se haría sin ella”.
“Permite que la comunidad sea parte de la realización cinematográfica”, dijo Hiciano. “La gente de color tiene historias tan únicas. Es realmente empoderador y nos da mucha esperanza”.
Inwood Art Works se ha mantenido ocupada durante la pandemia, lanzando una serie de películas en línea llamada Short Film Fridays, un proyecto de cuentos musicales para niños que se puede ver en las redes sociales y un podcast en Apple Music y Spotify.
El Festival de Cine de Inwood de este año, originalmente programado del 13 al 15 de marzo, se pospuso indefinidamente debido a la pandemia.
“Perdimos una tonelada de dinero y no volvimos a recaudar taquilla. Fue difícil, pero tenemos que mantener a todos a salvo”, dijo Simms.
Si bien muchas organizaciones cinematográficas han pasado a sesiones solo en línea durante la pandemia, Simms explicó que se muestra reacio a hacer lo mismo con el Festival de Cine de Inwood.
“Nuestros eventos en vivo siempre han trascendido de ser solo películas”, dijo. “Hemos utilizado las películas como una forma de unir a las personas del vecindario. En nuestros eventos uno puede conocer gente nueva, estrechar y fortalecer los lazos dentro de la comunidad. No he encontrado una buena forma virtual de hacer eso. Gran parte de lo que hace que nuestros eventos sean especiales se perdería en un entorno virtual”.
Simms expresó su esperanza de que el festival de cine pueda regresar en la primavera o el verano de 2021 con asistencia en persona, dependiendo de dónde estén las cosas con la COVID-19 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“No descarto hacer el festival de cine virtualmente si esto se prolonga, pero no es nuestra intención en este momento”, dijo.
A pesar de la incertidumbre, Simms está decidido a que Inwood Art Works, y los artistas a los que apoya, resistan la pandemia.
“Estaremos presentes y también estas películas. El espíritu creativo no será reprimido”, dijo. “Si podemos mantener a las personas enfocadas y positivas, y dispuestas a crear, habrá un gran arte que saldrá de estos tiempos”.
Para obtener más información, visite inwoodartworks.nyc.
Para ver un evento virtual para anunciar a los ganadores de la subvención, vaya a bit.ly/35KAcRM.