Grant boost aids local filmmakers

By Gregg McQueen

Love blooms in a bodega on Broadway.

Questions of race vex a young transplant to the ‘burbs.

These stories are among those told by filmmakers in Northern Manhattan, whose efforts to bring the narratives to the screen were aided by grants from Inwood Art Works.

A nonprofit that curates numerous visual and performing arts events in Northern Manhattan, Inwood Art Works also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.

The organization has distributed $25,000 in grant money to filmmakers.

Launched in 2019, the Inwood Film Festival Filmmakers Fund is intended to support locally-made cinema in the Northern Manhattan community.

This year, eight recipients were selected to receive a share of the $25,000 grant, with more than half of the funds awarded to minority filmmakers.

“We’re so proud that we’ve been able to offer these funds, especially during the pandemic,” said Inwood Art Works founder Aaron Simms. “I think now more than ever, local artists need to be supported. We’re truly putting our money where our mouth is.”

The grant money must be used by recipients for film project expenses incurred between September 2020 and August 2021. In addition to the monetary award, grant winners will automatically have their films submitted to the selection committee for a future installment of the Inwood Film Festival.

“We’re putting someone in a position to realize their vision,” remarked Simms, who is committed to maintaining the grant program despite his nonprofit’s own financial challenges from the pandemic. “These artists have said to us that they wouldn’t have been able to make these films otherwise.”

The winning projects represent a diverse array of themes and styles, including a stop-motion film on the history of Inwood, a documentary about gentrification, a story of romance across cultural divides and a fantasy story involving a 100-foot giant.

“This type of program is really important. It’s very competitive to get grants and selected for film festivals,” said grant winner Dileepan Ganesan, whose project The Other Side of Broadway will tell the story of two teenagers who meet at a bodega and fall in love despite cultural differences.

“I’ve noticed a class divide that exists uptown, depending on which side of Broadway you live on. I wanted to tell that story,” said Ganesan, who had an earlier film selected for screening at the Inwood Film Festival.

He said organizations that spotlight hyper-local projects are vital for emerging artists. “There aren’t a lot of programs like this, that focus on helping artists from a very specific area or neighborhood,” he said of Inwood Art Works.

Simms said the local community will also reap the benefits of the film grants.

“This money is going right back into the community — the filmmakers will be casting local actors, using local filming locations, will spend money in restaurants,” he said. “It’s going to pay artists and that’s always a good thing,”

“My hope is that these films go on and play many festivals and people will see that Inwood Art Works made it happen,” Simms added. “I also hope is that we can attract more funding to Inwood Art Works as a result of this grant.”

Grant applications were accepted throughout June and July 2020.

To be eligible, applicants needed to reside in Inwood or the surrounding neighborhoods and have a previous validated credit as a Producer, Director, or primary Director of Photography.

While not required, locally based stories with cultural relevance, historical associations, or geographical significance were given preference.

Grant winner Carlos Hiciano, one of the grant winners, is working on a 10-minute film title Quico, which depicts how a young Latino boy deals with racial prejudices after moving to the suburbs.

Though Hiciano planned to begin filming on a smaller scale in February, the pandemic derailed his plans. He is now able to approach his project differently since receiving the grant, as he can work with a larger budget for equipment and paying actors.

“I’m so grateful for this funding. There’s a lot of local talent, local artists that go unnoticed if not for assistance like this,” he stated. “Maybe my film wouldn’t get made without it.”

“It enables the community to be a part of filmmaking,” Hiciano said. “People of color have such unique stories. It’s really empowering and gives us a lot of hope.”

Inwood Art Works has remained busy during the pandemic, launching an online film series called Short Film Fridays, a musical storytime project for children viewable on social media, and a podcast on Apple Music and Spotify.

This year’s Inwood Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 13 to 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

“We lost a ton of money with zero box office coming back in. It was tough but we need to keep everyone safe,” said Simms.

While many film organizations have pivoted to online-only sessions during the pandemic, Simms explained that he is reluctant to do the same with the Inwood Film Festival.

“Our live events have always transcended being just about the films,” he said. “We’ve used films as a way to bring people together in the neighborhood. At our events, you can meet new people, tighten and strengthen bonds within the community. I haven’t found a great virtual way of doing that. Much of what makes our events special would be lost in a virtual setting.”

Simms expressed hope that the film festival can return in spring or summer 2021 with in-person attendance, depending on where things stand with the COVID-19 in New York City.

“I’m not ruling out doing the film festival virtually if this drags on, but it’s not our intention right now,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, Simms is resolute that Inwood Art Works — and the artists it supports — will weather the pandemic.

“We’ll be around and so will these films. The creative spirit won’t be stifled,” he said. “If we can keep people focused and positive, and willing to create, there will still be great art that comes out of these times.”

For more information, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.

To view a virtual event to announce the grant winners, go to bit.ly/35KAcRM.