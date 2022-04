Scrap bank overdraft fees: AG James

By Gregg McQueen

Officials are urging each bank to eliminate overdraft fees by summer 2022.

$35 for a $5 cup of coffee?

Overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts are prompting New York Attorney General Letitia James and other state attorneys general to call on some of the nation’s largest banks to eliminate the fees outright.

On April 4, James and 18 other attorneys general from across the U.S. issued letters to the Chief Executive Officers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

“Consumers of color are disproportionately affected by these fees, which frequently result in account closure and leave many affected consumers entirely unbanked,” they wrote.

The letters urged each bank to eliminate overdraft fees by summer 2022 to create a fairer and more inclusive consumer financial system, while pointing out studies that highlight the harmful effects overdraft fees have on vulnerable consumers.

The actions come after Citibank announced on February 24 that it would eliminate overdraft fees, returned item fees, and overdraft protection fees by this summer.

Last year, Capital One announced that it is committed to eventually eliminating all overdraft fees.

In their letters, James and her colleagues asked the four banks to “consider the enormous societal costs” of fees and “commit immediately to the elimination of such practices on the same timetable as Citi.”

“Advocates also have decried the troubling use of deceptive tactics to induce consumers to incur overdraft fees rather than practices that make it easier to avoid or lessen the costs of such outcomes,” the letter said. “Troublingly, the cost to the typical bank to cover unfunded transactions is typically far lower than the size of the fee that is charged.”

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, a study of overdraft-related fees charged in 2019 found that more than $11 billion in fees were charged, with 84 percent of those fees assessed to consumers with the lowest average account balances.

“We need a fairer and more inclusive banking system,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

Another study by the Pew Charitable Trust showed that more than 90 percent of such fees are paid by a small subset of consumers, who generally paid three or more such fees per year while earning less than $50,000.

Both studies found that consumers of color were disproportionately impacted by these fees.

Banking customers are sometimes charged as much as $35 in overdraft fees to cover a transaction of $5 or less, the attorneys general wrote.

“No person should ever be charged a $35 fee for a $5 cup of coffee,” the letter said.

Joining James in sending the letters are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

“For too long, excessive overdraft fees have hurt the most financially vulnerable New Yorkers,” James said in a statement. “Working families and low-income New Yorkers cannot afford to continue to be harmed by this unfair and punitive practice, while banks reap big profits. I am calling on the largest consumer banks in the nation to do the right thing and remove overdraft fees. We need a fairer and more inclusive banking system that supports all New Yorkers.”

To read the full letters, please visit on.ny.gov/3uYt1Rf.