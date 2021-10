School funding lawsuit settled

Time to turn the page.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has reached an agreement to settle and discontinue a prolonged legal battle over school funding.

On October 14, Hochul revealed that the state would commit to fully fund the current Foundation Aid formula to New York’s school districts over three years and end the state’s prior opposition to providing the funding.

The move effectively ends the New Yorkers for Students’ Educational Rights (NYSER) v. New York State lawsuit, which has been litigated since 2014.

“Every single New Yorker deserves a quality education to succeed in our state, and public schools are a vital component of that opportunity for our children’s upward mobility,” said Hochul. “This settlement closes a long chapter of inequity, and demonstrates my administration’s commitment to wiping the slate clean and fully funding public education using a responsive model that takes districts’ unique needs into account.”

“Actions are more important than words, and while the settlement is the first step, we’re following through with funding in the state’s budget,” she added. “The future of our state depends on our ability to properly educate each child, and Foundation Aid will apply a critical lens to address inequities and ensure schools in need receive the funding they deserve.”

The NYSER suit, led by a coalition of public education stakeholders, sought to require New York to fully fund the Foundation Aid formula that was put into place following the Campaign for Fiscal Equity (CFE) legal cases, but was previously opposed by the state.

Foundation Aid was created in 2007 in response to court orders related to the CFE, which featured lawsuits attempting to ensure adequate funding for underserved school districts.

“In 1993 as President of Community School Board 6, while my youngest Sumaya was in 1st grade and my middle child Asmahan was in 7th grade at PS/IS 187, I worked with attorney Michael Rebel and local organizers to launch the Campaign for Fiscal Equity,” said Senator Robert Jackson in a statement. “CFE took us 13 years to litigate, visiting the highest court in New York on three separate occasions. In response to the 2006 court order we won, the state enacted the Foundation Aid formula in 2007 that promised $5.5 billion over four years statewide to guarantee every child the opportunity to get, at minimum, a sound, basic education.”

The Foundation Aid formula takes school district wealth and student need into account to create an equitable distribution of state funding to schools.

However, New York State had never fully funded Foundation Aid, despite the 2006 court order.

The new settlement announced by Hochul requires New York State to phase in full funding of Foundation Aid by the FY 2024 budget. In the FY 2022 Enacted State Budget approved in April, the executive office and the state legislature agreed to fully fund Foundation Aid by the FY 2024 budget and enshrined the commitment into law.

“The commitment to fully fund Foundation Aid will ensure that Black, Brown and low-income students attend schools that are fully resourced and will significantly close the opportunity gap,” said Alliance for Quality Education (AQE) Executive Director Jasmine Gripper. “Today marks the beginning of a new and long overdue chapter in the fight for education justice in New York. [The] decision to settle the lawsuit on the condition that New York State fully phases in Foundation Aid by 2024 is a momentous shift in a fight that parents and community members have been waging for decades, and one that signals the Governor’s commitment to equity for New York’s students.”

A breakdown of currently anticipated Foundation Aid funding is as follows:

FY 2022: $19.8 billion, covering 30 percent of the existing shortfall

FY 2023: Approximately $21.3 billion, covering 50 percent of the anticipated shortfall

FY 2024: Approximately $23.2 billion, eliminating the anticipated shortfall, and funding the full amount of Foundation Aid for all school districts

Jackson criticized former Governors George Pataki and Andrew Cuomo for not fully funding the commitment and praised Hochul for getting it done.

“I’m grateful to learn of Governor Hochul’s decision to settle the NYSER lawsuit this week,” Jackson said. “When Michael Rebell and I first launched CFE in Northern Manhattan, we knew it would be a long fight to get the funding our public school students deserved. This settlement is another step in the right direction for our students and the hardworking educators who’ve kept schools running through a generation of shoe-string budgets and, most recently, a pandemic.”

“Now we must continue our work with school communities to include all stakeholders — students, parents, educators, administrators — in deliberations about how we spend this money to best support our children’s future,” Jackson added. “We need to hold our systems accountable to ensuring the Foundation Aid formula works to promote the equity our children deserve.”