School budget cuts placed on hold

By Gregg McQueen

The adopted budget reduced spending for the city’s public school system by $215 million.

Planned budget cuts to the city’s public schools have been blocked – due to a ruling by New York Supreme Court judge.

On July 22, Manhattan Justice Lyle Frank issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) to force the city to keep school funding at the same levels as last year, after a group of parents and teachers sued the city to stop severe education cuts included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The adopted budget reduced spending for the city’s public school system by $215 million in the wake of plunging student enrollment.

The new ruling placed a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the planned cuts.

Two parents and two teachers from public schools jointly filed a lawsuit on July 18 to prevent the cuts, which the plaintiffs said will negatively impact class size, teacher staffing, and enrichment programming.

The case will be heard in court on August 4.

“We continue to believe that the cuts are causing irreparable harm to students and teachers,” said Laura Barbieri, an attorney from Advocates for Justice, who is handling the case pro bono on behalf of the four plaintiffs.

“We hope to win this case on the merits, as the cuts were enacted in a manner that clearly violates state law,” Barbieri said.

Manhattan Justice Lyle Frank.

According to the lawsuit, the city failed to follow state-mandated procedures that require the city’s Panel for Education Policy (PEP) to vote to approve the education budget prior to the City Council vote. The City Council voted to adopt the latest budget on June 13, ten days before the PEP held a vote on the cuts.

The lawsuit asked for a temporary restraining order to halt the planned budget cuts, and also petitioned the Supreme Court to negate the City Council budget decision and force a revote.

“I am pleased that the judge issued the restraining order and hope that the mayor uses this opportunity to reevaluate his decision to further exacerbate the inequity in our education system by cutting school budgets so drastically and unnecessarily,” said Tamara Tucker, one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, who is the mother of two children attending PS 125 in Harlem.

“All of this creates a tremendous amount of uncertainty for principals, teachers, and parents,” argued the city’s attorneys.

Following Frank’s ruling, the city filed papers asking the court to vacate the restraining order.

“We will wait until the court responds before saying more, but make no mistake, the budget was duly adopted by the City Council and is in accordance with all charter mandated protocols,” said City Hall spokesperson Amaris Cockfield in an email. “We hope the court will grant the city’s application expeditiously so that our schools can continue the necessary work in preparation for September.”

In court papers, attorneys for the city insisted the temporary restraining order will create “operational confusion at best and chaos at worst,” pointing out that much of the work for allocating initial budgets for individual schools has already been completed by the Department of Education (DOE).

The City Council voted to adopt the latest budget on June 13, ten days before the Panel for Educational Policy held a vote on the cuts.

“These school budgets are used by principals to plan for the coming school year, a process which is already well underway. Compliance with the [restraining order] will not only require this work to stop, but… will compel the DOE to restart the process of planning for the coming school year, which now begins in just a few weeks,” attorneys for the city wrote in their response to Frank’s ruling. “All of this creates a tremendous amount of uncertainty for principals, teachers, and parents.”

Approximately 300 public schools were slated to receive more money for the 2022-23 school year than they had received the previous year, the court documents said.

Tucker dismissed the city’s claims that restoring the budget would produce uncertainty, referring to them as “political maneuvering.”

“I don’t have a lot of sympathy when I know schools are scrambling to figure out how they are going to hire the staff they need for the upcoming school year and again, working to turn 15 cents into a dollar to cobble together shoestring arts and enrichment programs,” Tucker told Manhattan Times. “That’s a lot more chaotic and confusing and has much more serious consequences for students.”

“Additionally, instead of punishing schools for enrollment declines,” she added, “maybe the thought process should be, how can we keep funding at this higher level when we know schools and students need more resources and support?”

Laura Barbieri is the attorney from Advocates for Justice.

On July 27, Judge Frank rejected the city’s request to vacate the temporary restraining order, meaning that budget cuts must remain on hold until the August 4 hearing date.

“The Court, having considered both the City and the Petitioners’ submissions, denied the City’s motion to vacate the TRO before the hearing on August 4, 2022, when both sides will be presenting additional evidence and arguments,” Barbieri said in a statement. “We are happy with this decision and believe the City should take this as a signal and restore school budgets immediately.”