Scenes of Sorrow

By Gregg McQueen

The Mora family grieves outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

For the second time in a few days, New York City bid farewell to a fallen policeman, as a funeral for NYPD officer Wilbert Mora was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Wed., Feb 2nd.

Mora, 27, was one of two officers shot on January 21 while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

He died from his injuries on January 25.

A final salute.

Mourners, which included family, fellow officers and city and state officials, packed the legendary Catholic cathedral. Outside, thousands of police officers from cities across the region lined the streets to honor Mora.

The funeral came five days after the funeral of Mora’s partner, Jason Rivera.

“Wilbert was the perfect candidate to join the NYPD,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in her eulogy. “No one had to tell him to become a police officer – it was all he ever wanted to do.”

On Fifth Avenue.

Just as she did for Rivera, Sewell announced that she had promoted Mora to Detective First Grade, the NYPD’s highest detective rank. The announcement was met with raucous applause in the cathedral.

“He was a true leader,” Sewell said.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Mora came to New York City at the age of seven.

Wilson Mora, Wilbert’s brother, told funeral attendees that his brother had not an “ounce of meanness in [his] whole body” and remembered him as a fun-loving person who desired to help others.

Mora was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade, the NYPD’s highest detective rank.

“I just want you to know that I was always proud of you. You chose a life of service to your community and to our adopted county,” he said. “I love you, baby bro. And I will always miss you.”

After studying criminal justice at John Jay College, Mora joined the police force in 2018. He was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in 2019.

Mora was a “rising star with a promising future,” said his precinct commander, Inspector Amir Yakatally.

“He was so eager to learn, a trait that would remain throughout his career,” Yakatally said, adding that Mora was studying for the sergeant’s exam at the time of his death.

Officers gathered in tribute.

He described Mora, who was 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, as a “gentle giant.”

When he and his partners were fired upon during the Harlem incident, Mora was able to return fire to help protect his partners, Yakatally said.

“Know that Wilbert went out fighting,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams thanked Mora’s parent’s for “sharing your son with our city.”

“We share your grief and feel your sorrow,” he said. “We are your family now. We will comfort you and embrace you.”

Adams also thanked rookie police officer Sumit Sulan, who accompanied Mora and Rivera on the domestic violence call and fatally shot the suspect who attacked them.

Blue – as far as the eye could see.

Adams vowed to provide cops with the necessary resources to combat the wave of gun violence currently plaguing New York City.

“It is New Yorkers against the killers and we will not lose. We will protect our city,” he remarked.

After being seriously wounded, Mora was kept on life support for several days so his organs could be harvested for donation. Five people awaiting transplants were saved by Mora’s donated organs.

Following the funeral, Mora’s body was driven from the cathedral in a solemn procession, where it was saluted by the massive gathering of law enforcement officers. Mora was taken to Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens for burial.

Aircraft flew above in salute to Mora.

In eulogizing Mora, Patrick Lynch, head of the Police Benevolent Association of New York City, praised the cop for his selfless act of organ donation.

“You have now given renewed life to five other people,” said an emotional Lynch.

He said the strength of Mora’s family in the wake of his death and the decision to donate organ donations “gives every New York City police officer the courage they need to answer that next radio run, to go through that next door, to help that next citizen, and they’ll do it in honor of a hero.”