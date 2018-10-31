Recipe: Spooktacular Squash Dip Though it keeps well for months, butternut squash, or winter squash, is harvested in the fall. The creamy vegetable is a good source of vitamin A, fiber and potassium. It is also a versatile addition to your meals, as it serve as the basis of a wide range of sweet and savory dishes. Its nutty and slightly sweet taste is reminiscent to that of a pumpkin. This Brighter Bites recipe offers a creamy and filling dip that is the perfect color for Halloween and harvest celebrations. Garnish it with fresh herbs or a touch of toasted seeds, and serve it as an alternative to higher fat dips. (approx. ½ cup; makes 6 servings) 79 calories; 7 gram carbohydrate; 5 gram fat; 3 gram protein; 1 gram dietary fiber DIRECTIONS Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new. For more information, please visit brighterbites.org. Receta: salsa espantosa de calabacín Aunque se mantiene bien durante meses, el calabacín se cosecha en el otoño. La verdura cremosa es una buena fuente de vitamina A, fibra y potasio. También es una adición versátil a sus comidas, ya que sirve como base de una amplia gama de platos dulces y salados. Su sabor a nuez y ligeramente dulce recuerda al de una calabaza. Esta receta de Brighter Bites ofrece una salsa cremosa y abundante que es el color perfecto para las celebraciones de Halloween y de la cosecha. Decórela con hierbas frescas o un toque de semillas tostadas, y sírvala como alternativa a los aderezos con mayor contenido de grasa. INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN (aprox. ½ taza; hace 6 porciones) 79 calorías; 7 gramos de carbohidratos; 5 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de proteína; 1 gramo de fibra dietética INDICACIONES Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que consideren el presupuesto y sean cercanas, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo. Para más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.
