Scary Stuff

Recipe: Spooktacular Squash Dip

Though it keeps well for months, butternut squash, or winter squash, is harvested in the fall. The creamy vegetable is a good source of vitamin A, fiber and potassium. It is also a versatile addition to your meals, as it serve as the basis of a wide range of sweet and savory dishes. Its nutty and slightly sweet taste is reminiscent to that of a pumpkin.

This Brighter Bites recipe offers a creamy and filling dip that is the perfect color for Halloween and harvest celebrations. Garnish it with fresh herbs or a touch of toasted seeds, and serve it as an alternative to higher fat dips.



INGREDIENTS

1 butternut squash

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp salt

6 oz. plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tsp. black pepper



NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. ½ cup; makes 6 servings)

79 calories; 7 gram carbohydrate; 5 gram fat; 3 gram protein; 1 gram dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Cut off both ends of butternut squash.

Lay squash on its side and cut in half at the neck. Use sharp knife to remove skin.

Cut squash in half and use spoon to scoop out seeds.

Cut squash into ½ inch thick cubes.

Place squash on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.

Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and salt and pepper.

Roast for 20-25 minutes then turn oven up to 400°F and roast for another 10-15 minutes or until squash starts to brown.

Remove squash from oven and allow to cool.

Put squash and remaining ingredients in food processor and mix until combined.

Serve with crackers or vegetables for dipping.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.