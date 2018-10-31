Top Stories

Scary Stuff
Masita de miedo

Posted by: Postmaster in Food, Local October 31, 2018

Dive into this dip.

Recipe: Spooktacular Squash Dip

Though it keeps well for months, butternut squash, or winter squash, is harvested in the fall. The creamy vegetable is a good source of vitamin A, fiber and potassium. It is also a versatile addition to your meals, as it serve as the basis of a wide range of sweet and savory dishes. Its nutty and slightly sweet taste is reminiscent to that of a pumpkin.

This Brighter Bites recipe offers a creamy and filling dip that is the perfect color for Halloween and harvest celebrations. Garnish it with fresh herbs or a touch of toasted seeds, and serve it as an alternative to higher fat dips.


INGREDIENTS

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 6 oz. plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp. black pepper


NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. ½ cup; makes 6 servings)

79 calories; 7 gram carbohydrate; 5 gram fat; 3 gram protein; 1 gram dietary fiber

 

A bit of spice.

DIRECTIONS

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.
  • Cut off both ends of butternut squash.
  • Lay squash on its side and cut in half at the neck. Use sharp knife to remove skin.
  • Cut squash in half and use spoon to scoop out seeds.
  • Cut squash into ½ inch thick cubes.
  • Place squash on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil.
  • Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and salt and pepper.
  • Roast for 20-25 minutes then turn oven up to 400°F and roast for another 10-15 minutes or until squash starts to brown.
  • Remove squash from oven and allow to cool.
  • Put squash and remaining ingredients in food processor and mix until combined.
  • Serve with crackers or vegetables for dipping.

 

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

 

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.

Masita de miedo

La hortaliza se cosecha en el otoño.

Receta: salsa espantosa de calabacín

Aunque se mantiene bien durante meses, el calabacín se cosecha en el otoño. La verdura cremosa es una buena fuente de vitamina A, fibra y potasio. También es una adición versátil a sus comidas, ya que sirve como base de una amplia gama de platos dulces y salados. Su sabor a nuez y ligeramente dulce recuerda al de una calabaza.

Esta receta de Brighter Bites ofrece una salsa cremosa y abundante que es el color perfecto para las celebraciones de Halloween y de la cosecha. Decórela con hierbas frescas o un toque de semillas tostadas, y sírvala como alternativa a los aderezos con mayor contenido de grasa.


INGREDIENTES

  • 1 calabacín
  • 1 diente de ajo machacado
  • 2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva
  • 1 cucharadita de sal
  • 6 onzas de yogur griego natural sin grasa
  • 1 cucharadita de pimienta negra

 

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN

(aprox. ½ taza; hace 6 porciones)

79 calorías; 7 gramos de carbohidratos; 5 gramos de grasa; 3 gramos de proteína; 1 gramo de fibra dietética

 

El yogur añade una textura cremosa.

INDICACIONES

  • Precaliente el horno a 375° F.
  • Corte los dos extremos del calabacín.
  • Coloque el calabacín de lado y córtela por la mitad en el cuello. Use un cuchillo afilado para quitar la piel.
  • Corte el calabacín por la mitad y use una cuchara para sacar las semillas.
  • Corte el calabacín en cubos de ½ pulgada de espesor.
  • Coloque el calabacín en una bandeja para hornear forrada con papel aluminio.
  • Rocíe con 1 cucharada de aceite de oliva y sal y pimienta.
  • Ase durante 20-25 minutos, luego encienda el horno a 400 ° F y ase durante otros 10-15 minutos o hasta que el calabacín comience a dorarse.
  • Retire el calabacín del horno y dejar enfriar.
  • Coloque el calabacín y los ingredientes restantes en el procesador de alimentos e incorpore hasta que se mezclen.
  • Sirva con galletas o verduras para bañar.

 

Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que consideren el presupuesto y sean cercanas, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.

 

Para más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.

