Scam warning for college students

Get smart on possible college scams.

Cram – not spam.

As college students across New York prepare to head back to campus, the state’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) has issued a scam warning designed to protect postsecondary students from identity theft and other scams.

Whether living away from home for the first time, navigating financial aid, or building credit, students have ample opportunities to get scammed, said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodríguez, who oversees the Department of State and DCP.

“The best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship or rental scams is to be informed. This is an exciting time as students, often on their own for the first time, learn how to balance their freedom and responsibilities. This new independence makes them targets for scammers,” said Rodríguez. “The goal of the Division of Consumer Protection is to educate students and arm them with knowledge to protect themselves against identity theft, scams and other safety prevention tips.”

Scam prevention tips for higher education students

Unpaid Tuition Scam: Ignore calls claiming that you'll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately over the phone. Always call the school bursar's office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status.

Buying Books Online: Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks only to never deliver the textbooks leaving the student out of cash and with no textbook. Learn how to identify fake websites listings for textbooks and supplies. Before you buy, do your research, and confirm it's a reputable source. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section.

Fake scholarships, grants or loans: The required paperwork to apply for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it's completely free. Visit FAFSA's government's website directly and don't believe anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for loans or grants.

Fake Employment or Internship Offers: Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process or provide too much personal information, such as your SSN, during the application or interview process.

Identity theft prevention tips

Credit cards: If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates.

Keep all personal identifiable information private: Whether it's in a dorm room, online, or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personally identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person.

Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should be always locked securely.

When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information via the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact.

Shred pre-approved credit card offers and bills before disposing of them.

Online safety tips

Avoid using public Wi-Fi/computer to shop online or pay bills.

Monitor privacy settings on all online accounts.

Before you get rid of your old laptop or smartphone, protect your data so it doesn’t end up in the hands of an identity thief. For tips on how to protect your data before getting rid of your devices, please see information from this Federal Trade Commission article.

For more information, please visit www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.