Savings Sense

Mayor cites budget, low foot traffic for SNAP closures

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a mandate matter.

In a direct rebuke to advocates who argue that the community was left out of the decisions to close or reduce the services offered at benefit centers, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that it was the administration’s responsibility to make such decisions to ensure a more effective use of taxpayers’ resources.

De Blasio faulted the city’s budget crunch for the reduction in services at centers offering enrollment help for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

On June 28, the city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) stopped offering full assistance for SNAP benefits at its St. Nicholas Center in Harlem. It marked the third SNAP center to close within a year, while operating hours have also been slashed at centers citywide.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference in Harlem on Mon., July 8, de Blasio said that fiscal belt-tightening, as well as a decrease in foot traffic at food stamp centers, has led to a restructuring of the HRA benefit sites.

“What you all witnessed in the 2019 budget process was a series of new savings initiatives because we recognize that we’re at a point now where we really have to level off and address these issues,” he remarked. “So, if we see an office, for example, that doesn’t have anywhere near as much business as it used to and we can achieve the same thing in a more efficient manner by phone and online, we’re going to do that.”

According to HRA, in-center foot traffic has decreased by over 50 percent citywide since 2014.

The caseload of the St. Nicholas Center has been transferred to another Harlem site: the East End SNAP Center, located at 2322 Third Avenue.

De Blasio said it was no longer practical to maintain two SNAP offices in Harlem since clients can access benefits via phone or Internet.

“The need for those in-person appointments is being greatly, greatly reduced – and that’s a good thing. That means that people are getting the help they need, the food for their families much more easily without having to wait in a line, without having to travel, but it’s all changing the reality of those offices,” he said.

Located at 132 West 125th Street, the St. Nicholas SNAP center served about 90 individuals per day from Northern Manhattan zip codes.

As of April, 93 percent of the center’s clients applied for SNAP benefits online, according to HRA.

The St. Nicholas location will remain open to provide Cash Assistance services and self-service SNAP help, with staff members available to help SNAP clients use a computer for benefits issues, HRA said.

Advocates have argued that the city does not perform adequate community engagement before deciding to close a SNAP center.

“There’s no chance for community or public input on these decisions,” said Helen Strom, Benefits Unit Supervisor at the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center. “The announcement will be made that a center is closing and it’s the first community members are hearing of it.”

In a letter to advocates concerned about the closure of the St. Nicholas SNAP Center, Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks admitted that the city’s “communication should have been clearer” regarding changes at the site.

And while de Blasio said his administration should be conducting outreach regarding HRA site closures, he suggested that it wouldn’t necessarily change the final decisions in the long run.

“We always want community engagement. We always want to make sure that we’re talking to people,” said de Blasio of the St. Nicholas SNAP center. “But I will say to you that we have a mandate to use the taxpayers’ money well, and if we come to a conclusion that an office is not serving the function that it used to, we have to act on that, especially if we know that people are getting served in a different way.”