Save the Station Agents

TWU sues MTA over plan to eliminate agents

Cut costs, not kiosks.

The city’s largest transit union is suing the MTA to block the elimination of 185 jobs for station agents, which would leave more than 400 subway stations unmanned for a portion of each day.

TWU Local 100 filed a lawsuit on Wed., Dec. 30th, seeking injunctive relief against the MTA’s plan to reduce service at station booths in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, as well as totally eliminate 20 full time booths, beginning January 18, 2021.

The plan would eliminate “lunch relief” jobs at most stations, meaning the booth will be unmanned for a half-hour three times a day, the union said.

In the lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, TWU Local 100 charges that the proposed booth closings will reduce public safety and prevent people with disabilities from entering stations during the period when booths are locked.

“This is a bad policy for public safety, and an even worse policy for the city’s handicapped riders,” said Local 100 President Tony Utano. “Crime is up across the city, and to take transit workers out of their jobs and leave stations totally unmanned for even a few hours a day is unconscionable on the MTA’s part, and should be immediately reversed. Transit workers and transit riders deserve better.”

Eliminating the 185 Lunch Relief jobs would mean that booths in every subway station would be closed and locked for 1,110 to 1,480 half-hour periods each week, the lawsuit said.

“Station agents are not just critical to the safety of subway users, they are vital for people with disabilities. People who can’t use vending machines, or who need gates buzzed open, need station agents,” said Local 100 Vice President Robert Kelley. “Taking away agents is a slap in the face of disabled New Yorkers.”

Kelley said that the MTA’s plan will endanger agents as well as riders.

“The elimination of relief jobs also eliminates a key element of security for station agents,” he stated. “They are already exposed to assault threats. This just adds to the danger. Management should be ashamed of themselves.”

For more, please visit twulocal100.org.