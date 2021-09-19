- English
Saucy Season
Recipe: Garlicky Shrimp Scampi
American cooks use the term scampi to describe sautéed jumbo shrimp in a buttery white wine sauce. The onset of the fall season and its crisp air offers a welcome opportunity to enjoy slightly richer dishes at the dining table.
If you’re averse to shrimp, scallops are good with this sauce, too. Small bay scallops will cook in about the same amount of time as the shrimp. If you like, serve the saucy scampi over fresh pasta or rice.
Source: Adaptation from Williams-Sonoma One Pot of the Day, by Kate McMillan (Weldon Owen, 2012). | williamsonoma.com
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (2 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt, plus more, to taste
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper, plus more, to taste
- 2 Tbs. olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 1/2 lb. jumbo or extra-large shrimp, peeled and
deveined, tails intact
- 12 Tbs. (1 1/2 sticks) (6 oz.) unsalted butter
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup (2 fl. oz./60 ml) dry white wine
- Grated zest of 1 lemon
- 2 Tbs. fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbs. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Lemon wedges for serving
Directions:
- In a shallow bowl, stir together the flour, the 1/2 tsp. salt and the 1/4 tsp. pepper.
- In a large fry pan over medium-high heat, warm the 2 Tbs. olive oil.
- Toss half of the shrimp in the flour mixture to coat evenly, shaking off the excess.
- Add to the pan and cook, turning occasionally, until opaque throughout, about 3 minutes.
- Transfer to a plate and cover loosely with aluminum foil.
- Repeat with the remaining shrimp, adding more olive oil to the pan as needed.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low, add 2 Tbs. of the butter and the garlic to the pan and cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic softens and is fragrant but not browned, about 2 minutes.
- Add the wine, lemon zest and lemon juice, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil.
- Cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to very low.
- Whisk in the remaining 10 Tbs. butter, 1 Tbs. at a time, letting each addition soften into a creamy emulsion before adding more.
- Return the shrimp to the sauce and mix gently to coat well.
- Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the parsley.
- Serve immediately with lemon wedges.
Serves 4.
Temporada picante
Receta: Langostinos o camarones al ajillo
Los cocineros estadounidenses usan el término langostinos para describir los camarones gigantes salteados en una salsa de vino blanco con mantequilla. El inicio del otoño y su aire fresco ofrece una grata oportunidad para disfrutar de platos un poco más ricos en la mesa del comedor.
Si eres reacio a los camarones, las vieiras también son buenas con esta salsa. Las vieiras pequeñas se cocinarán aproximadamente en la misma cantidad de tiempo que los camarones. Si lo desea, sirva las gambas picantes sobre pasta fresca o arroz.
Fuente: Adaptación de Williams-Sonoma One Pot of the Day, de Kate McMillan (Weldon Owen, 2012). | williamsonoma.com
Ingredientes:
- 1/2 taza(2 1/2 oz.) de harina de trigo
- 1/2 de cucharadita de sal, un poco más, al gusto
- 1/4 de cucharadita de pimienta recién molida, un poco más, al gusto
- 2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva, tanto como se necesite
- 1 1/2 lb. de camarones extra grandes, pelados, desvenados, cola intacta
- 12 cucharadas (1 1/2 barras) (6 oz.) de mantequilla sin sal
- 3 dientes de ajo, picados
- 1/4 de taza (2 fl. oz./60 ml) de vino blanco seco
- Cáscara rallada de 1 limón
- 2 cucharadas de jugo de limón fresco
- 2 cucharadas de perejil fresco finamente picado
- Gajos de limón para servir
Instrucciones:
- Enun tazón poco profundo, mezcle la harina, la 1/2 cucharadita de sal y el 1/4 de cucharadita de pimienta.
- En una sartén grande a fuego medio-alto, caliente las 2 cucharadasde aceite de oliva.
- Incorporela mitad de los camarones a la mezcla de harina para cubrirlos uniformemente, sacudiendo el exceso.
- Agregue a la sartén y cocine, volteando ocasionalmente, hasta que esté completamente opaco, aproximadamente 3 minutos.
- Transfiera a un plato y cubra sin apretar con papel de aluminio.
- Repita con los camarones restantes, agregando más aceite de oliva a la sartén según sea necesario.
- Reduzca el fuego a medio-bajo, agregue 2 cucharadas de mantequilla y el ajo a la sartén y cocine, revolviendo con frecuencia, hasta que el ajo se ablande y esté fragante pero no dorado, aproximadamente 2 minutos.
- Agregue el vino, la ralladura de limón y el jugo de limón, aumente el fuego a alto y deje hervir.
- Cocine hasta que se reduzca a la mitad, aproximadamente 1 minuto. Reduzca el fuego a muy bajo.
- Batalas 10 cucharadas restantesde mantequilla, 1 cucharada a la vez, dejando que cada adición se ablande en una emulsión cremosa antes de agregar más.
- Regrese los camarones a la salsa y mezcle suavemente para cubrir bien.
- Retiredel fuego y sazonecon sal y pimienta.
- Transfiera a un plato de servir y espolvoree con el perejil.
- Sirva inmediatamente con rodajas de limón.
Rinde 4 porciones.