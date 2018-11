Sanitation Service Alert for Election Day 2018

The New York City Department of Sanitation has announced that there would be no garbage, recycling, organics collection or street cleaning on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Residents who normally receive Tuesday garbage and organics collection should place their materials out at curbside Tuesday evening after 4 p.m.

Residents normally receiving Tuesday recycling collection should place their material out at curbside after 4 p.m. on Monday, November 12 for collection on Tuesday.

In addition, all DSNY administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 6 in observance of the holiday.

To help provide city residents with Sanitation-related service reminders, updates and special event schedules, the New York City Department of Sanitation has launched DSNY Info, its smart phone and tablet app. The app also includes tips to reduce, reuse and recycle, making it easier for New Yorkers send zero waste to landfills by 2030. The free app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems, and can be found by searching DSNY Info in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

More information can be found at nyc.gov/sanitation.