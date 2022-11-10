Sage and Sweet

Recipe: Roasted Delicata Squash with Black Pepper and Sage

Bring a pop of color to the feast.

While the focus tends to be on the bird at the traditional Thanksgiving table, this simple, flavorful side dish will add a pop of color to the feast.

Delicata squash, also known as peanut squash, Bohemian squash, or sweet potato squash, is a good source of dietary fiber and potassium, as well as smaller amounts of vitamins C and B, magnesium, and manganese.

It boasts a thin, edible skin and is a very sweet variety. The squash is typically cut into half rounds and roasted.

That thin, green-striped skin becomes tender when cooked, so there’s no need to peel it. Roasting the squash brings out its natural sweetness, and a quick broil produces delicious caramelized edges. Fried sage leaves and lots of black pepper lend warming flavors to the dish. Look for the dish to become a year-long staple.

Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen | shorturl.at/EPQVX

Sage it up.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup (3 fl. oz./80 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

12 fresh sage leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

4 medium delicata squash, about 2 lb. total, ends trimmed, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut crosswise into half-moons 1/4 inch thick

Directions