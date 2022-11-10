Sage and Sweet
Salvia y dulce
Recipe: Roasted Delicata Squash with Black Pepper and Sage
Receta: calabaza delicata asada con pimienta negra y salvia
Sage and Sweet
Recipe: Roasted Delicata Squash with Black Pepper and Sage
While the focus tends to be on the bird at the traditional Thanksgiving table, this simple, flavorful side dish will add a pop of color to the feast.
Delicata squash, also known as peanut squash, Bohemian squash, or sweet potato squash, is a good source of dietary fiber and potassium, as well as smaller amounts of vitamins C and B, magnesium, and manganese.
It boasts a thin, edible skin and is a very sweet variety. The squash is typically cut into half rounds and roasted.
That thin, green-striped skin becomes tender when cooked, so there’s no need to peel it. Roasting the squash brings out its natural sweetness, and a quick broil produces delicious caramelized edges. Fried sage leaves and lots of black pepper lend warming flavors to the dish. Look for the dish to become a year-long staple.
Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen | shorturl.at/EPQVX
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup (3 fl. oz./80 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
- 12 fresh sage leaves
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 4 medium delicata squash, about 2 lb. total, ends trimmed, halved lengthwise, seeded and cut crosswise into half-moons 1/4 inch thick
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small fry pan over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the sage leaves and cook until dark green and crispy, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried sage leaves to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt; reserve the oil in the pan.
- In a large bowl, toss the squash with about 2 Tbs. of the sage-infused olive oil to lightly coat, reserving the remaining oil for serving. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread the squash in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and roast until tender, about 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, then increase the oven to broil. Return the baking sheet to the oven and broil until the edges of the squash are caramelized, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- Transfer the squash to a serving platter. Drizzle with as much of the remaining sage-infused olive oil as you like and sprinkle with lots of pepper.
- Crush some of the fried sages leaves and sprinkle over the squash.
- Garnish with the remaining whole leaves and serve immediately. Serves 6 to 8.
Salvia y dulce
Receta: calabaza delicata asada con pimienta negra y salvia
Si bien en la mesa tradicional de Acción de Gracias la atención suele centrarse en el ave, esta sencilla y sabrosa guarnición añadirá un toque de color al festín.
La calabaza delicata, también conocida como calabaza cacahuete, calabaza bohemia o calabaza batata, es una buena fuente de fibra dietética y potasio, así como de pequeñas cantidades de vitaminas C y B, magnesio y manganeso.
Tiene una piel fina y comestible y es una variedad muy dulce. La calabaza suele cortarse en medias rondas y asarse.
Esa piel fina y rayada de color verde se vuelve tierna al cocinarla, por lo que no es necesario pelarla. Al asar la calabaza, se resalta su dulzura natural, y un rápido asado produce unos deliciosos bordes caramelizados. Las hojas de salvia fritas y mucha pimienta negra aportan sabores cálidos al plato.
Este plato se convertirá en un alimento básico durante todo el año.
Fuente: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen | shorturl.at/EPQVX
Ingredientes:
- 1/3 de taza de aceite de oliva extra virgen (3 fl. oz./80 ml)
- 12 hojas frescas de salvia
- Sal kosher y pimienta recién molida
- 4 calabazas delicata medianas, de aproximadamente 2 libras en total, con los extremos recortados, cortadas por la mitad a lo largo, sin semillas y cortadas transversalmente en medias lunas de 1/4 de pulgada de grosor
Instrucciones
- Precaliente el horno a 425°F. Forrar una bandeja para hornear con papel encerado.
- En una sartén pequeña a fuego medio-alto, calentar el aceite de oliva. Añada las hojas de salvia y cocínelas hasta que sean de color verde oscuro y estén crujientes, de 30 segundos a 1 minuto.
- Con una espumadera, transfiera las hojas de salvia fritas a un plato forrado con papel absorbente y sazone con sal; reserve el aceite de la sartén.
- En un recipiente grande, mezcle la calabaza con unas 2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva con infusión de salvia para cubrirla ligeramente, reserve el aceite restante para servirla. Sazone con sal y pimienta.
- Extienda la calabaza en una sola capa en la bandeja de horno preparada y ásela hasta que esté tierna, unos 20 minutos.
- Retire del horno, y luego aumente la temperatura del horno para asar. Vuelva a colocar la bandeja en el horno y ase hasta que los bordes de la calabaza estén caramelizados, de 3 a 5 minutos. Deje enfriar por 5 minutos.
- Colocar la calabaza en un plato para servir. Rocíe con la cantidad de aceite de oliva restante infundido con salvia a su gusto y espolvoree con mucha pimienta.
- Triture algunas de las hojas de salvia fritas y espolvoréelas sobre la calabaza.
- Decore con las hojas enteras restantes y sirva inmediatamente. Rinde entre 6 y 8 raciones.