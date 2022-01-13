Safety Net Security

New funding for public hospitals to battle Covid

By Gregg McQueen

New funding has been allocated to support the city’s public health hospitals in the battle against Covid-19.

Secure the safety net.

New funding is being allocated to help support safety net hospitals and ramp up healthcare staffing amidst the Omicron surge.

Mayor Eric Adams has announced nearly $145 million to the fight, composed first of a $111 million allocation that will expand staffing at NYC Health + Hospitals and the city’s Health Department. The administration will then add $33 million to the Covid-19 Hospital Loan Fund, a public-private partnership with Goldman Sachs that is accessible to safety net hospitals, Adams said.

Adams said he wanted public hospitals “to be fully staffed and provide top quality care, no matter which borough they’re in, no matter where they’re located.”

“Often, we forget about the safety net hospitals,” said Mayor Eric Adams. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“It is needed across the city,” Adams said during the January 5th press conference at Elmhurst Hospital. “And we’re going to make sure you have the resources to do so.”

The funding for the Health Department will allow the agency to add 250 critical positions to support Covid-19 response, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “This includes nurses, laboratory personnel, case investigators, inspectors and data analysts,” he said.

The city-negotiated Covid-19 Hospital Loan Fund provides loans to safety net hospitals for covering pandemic response costs while institutions apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements. The loans have already funded over 2,400 safety net hospital staff members, city officials said.

Adams explained that the fund will help hospitals that fall outside the NYC Health + Hospitals system but “have been on the frontlines of Covid.” Secured by Goldman Sachs, the loans will help pay for healthcare worker salaries, protective equipment, Covid testing and vaccine distribution.

“Often, we forget about the safety net hospitals. They play a vital role in ensuring that there is a net that people can safely know they’re not going to fall through the system,” said Adams, who called on other financial institutions to provide similar funding.

“We’re going to provide a financial backstop for hospitals, healthcare staff, essential workers and the entire team that keeps us healthy every day,” he said.

The funding is aimed specifically at city hospitals.

At the press conference, Chokshi noted the recent rise in Covid-related hospitalizations and pointed out that Black New Yorkers are currently being hospitalized at a rate over 2.5 times that of white New Yorkers.

“Supporting these hospitals is not just about health. It is also about equity,” he remarked.

“Let’s be very clear, the risk factor is racism and not race. New Yorkers of color have borne the brunt of this pandemic due to structural racism, and the legacy of disinvestment in many communities,” Chokshi added. “So, today’s announcement is about the Mayor investing in hospitals and neighborhoods… in order to help redress these historical inequities, and to save lives today.”

“The healthcare heroes are the heartbeat of New York City,” said Congressman Ritchie Torres.

In addition, on January 6, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Ritchie Torres joined with Adams to announce that New York City would receive an additional FEMA reimbursement of $924 million for the NYC Health + Hospitals system.

Officials said the reimbursement will cover staffing, equipment and patient care efforts that were necessary during the initial surge of Covid-19 cases in New York City.

The latest reimbursement follows a $266 million allocation FEMA provided in early 2021.

“New York City’s public hospitals make up the foundation of the city’s response to Covid-19. The doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and everyone involved in the HHC system fought day and night to save the lives of New Yorkers,” said Schumer. “Hospitals were hit with full capacity, they continue to take on surges in patients, and they incurred billions in expenses — and right now with Omicron, those costs keep climbing.”

In a statement, Torres said the Health + Hospitals system was hit the hardest “because they serve the most vulnerable among us.”

“The healthcare heroes of Health + Hospitals, the most essential of the essential workers, are the heartbeat of New York City,” Torres said. “We are proud to honor Health + Hospitals not only with words, but by securing this crucial reimbursement of over $920 million.”

“New York City’s public health and safety net hospitals are in crisis. Nurses and healthcare professionals have been overworked and understaffed for nearly two years on the frontlines. Today’s announcement of additional funding is critical to supporting our healthcare workers and delivering the care that all our patients need,” New York State Nurses Association Executive Director Pat Kane said in a statement. “We applaud Mayor Adams for securing this funding to invest in the city’s staffing needs, support the current healthcare workforce, and support hospitals to safely provide care to all communities in New York City.”