Safety Net Security
New funding for public hospitals to battle Covid
By Gregg McQueen
Secure the safety net.
New funding is being allocated to help support safety net hospitals and ramp up healthcare staffing amidst the Omicron surge.
Mayor Eric Adams has announced nearly $145 million to the fight, composed first of a $111 million allocation that will expand staffing at NYC Health + Hospitals and the city’s Health Department. The administration will then add $33 million to the Covid-19 Hospital Loan Fund, a public-private partnership with Goldman Sachs that is accessible to safety net hospitals, Adams said.
Adams said he wanted public hospitals “to be fully staffed and provide top quality care, no matter which borough they’re in, no matter where they’re located.”
“It is needed across the city,” Adams said during the January 5th press conference at Elmhurst Hospital. “And we’re going to make sure you have the resources to do so.”
The funding for the Health Department will allow the agency to add 250 critical positions to support Covid-19 response, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “This includes nurses, laboratory personnel, case investigators, inspectors and data analysts,” he said.
The city-negotiated Covid-19 Hospital Loan Fund provides loans to safety net hospitals for covering pandemic response costs while institutions apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements. The loans have already funded over 2,400 safety net hospital staff members, city officials said.
Adams explained that the fund will help hospitals that fall outside the NYC Health + Hospitals system but “have been on the frontlines of Covid.” Secured by Goldman Sachs, the loans will help pay for healthcare worker salaries, protective equipment, Covid testing and vaccine distribution.
“Often, we forget about the safety net hospitals. They play a vital role in ensuring that there is a net that people can safely know they’re not going to fall through the system,” said Adams, who called on other financial institutions to provide similar funding.
“We’re going to provide a financial backstop for hospitals, healthcare staff, essential workers and the entire team that keeps us healthy every day,” he said.
At the press conference, Chokshi noted the recent rise in Covid-related hospitalizations and pointed out that Black New Yorkers are currently being hospitalized at a rate over 2.5 times that of white New Yorkers.
“Supporting these hospitals is not just about health. It is also about equity,” he remarked.
“Let’s be very clear, the risk factor is racism and not race. New Yorkers of color have borne the brunt of this pandemic due to structural racism, and the legacy of disinvestment in many communities,” Chokshi added. “So, today’s announcement is about the Mayor investing in hospitals and neighborhoods… in order to help redress these historical inequities, and to save lives today.”
In addition, on January 6, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Ritchie Torres joined with Adams to announce that New York City would receive an additional FEMA reimbursement of $924 million for the NYC Health + Hospitals system.
Officials said the reimbursement will cover staffing, equipment and patient care efforts that were necessary during the initial surge of Covid-19 cases in New York City.
The latest reimbursement follows a $266 million allocation FEMA provided in early 2021.
“New York City’s public hospitals make up the foundation of the city’s response to Covid-19. The doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and everyone involved in the HHC system fought day and night to save the lives of New Yorkers,” said Schumer. “Hospitals were hit with full capacity, they continue to take on surges in patients, and they incurred billions in expenses — and right now with Omicron, those costs keep climbing.”
In a statement, Torres said the Health + Hospitals system was hit the hardest “because they serve the most vulnerable among us.”
“The healthcare heroes of Health + Hospitals, the most essential of the essential workers, are the heartbeat of New York City,” Torres said. “We are proud to honor Health + Hospitals not only with words, but by securing this crucial reimbursement of over $920 million.”
“New York City’s public health and safety net hospitals are in crisis. Nurses and healthcare professionals have been overworked and understaffed for nearly two years on the frontlines. Today’s announcement of additional funding is critical to supporting our healthcare workers and delivering the care that all our patients need,” New York State Nurses Association Executive Director Pat Kane said in a statement. “We applaud Mayor Adams for securing this funding to invest in the city’s staffing needs, support the current healthcare workforce, and support hospitals to safely provide care to all communities in New York City.”
Red de seguridad
Nueva financiación para hospitales públicos que luchan contra la Covid
Por Gregg McQueen
Aseguren la red.
Se están asignando nuevos fondos para ayudar a apoyar los hospitales de la red de seguridad y aumentar el personal de atención médica en medio del aumento de Omicron.
El alcalde Eric Adams ha anunciado casi $145 millones de dólares para la lucha, compuestos primero de una asignación de $111 millones que ampliarán la dotación de personal en NYC Health + Hospitals y el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad. Luego, la administración agregará $33 millones de dólares al Fondo de préstamos para hospitales Covid-19, una asociación público-privada con Goldman Sachs a la que pueden tener acceso los hospitales de la red de seguridad, dijo el alcalde.
Adams explicó que quiere que los hospitales públicos “tengan todo el personal y brinden atención de alta calidad, sin importar en qué distrito se encuentren, sin importar dónde estén ubicados”.
“Se necesita en toda la ciudad”, dijo Adams durante la conferencia de prensa del 5 de enero en el Hospital Elmhurst. “Y nos aseguraremos de que tengan los recursos para hacerlo”.
Los fondos para el Departamento de Salud permitirán que la agencia agregue 250 puestos críticos para apoyar la respuesta a la COVID-19, según el comisionado de Salud, el Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Esto incluye enfermeras, personal de laboratorio, investigadores de casos, inspectores y analistas de datos”, dijo.
El Fondo de Préstamos Hospitalarios Covid-19 negociado por la ciudad proporciona préstamos a hospitales de la red de seguridad para cubrir los costos de respuesta a la pandemia, mientras que las instituciones solicitan reembolsos de la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias (FEMA, por sus siglas en inglés). Los préstamos ya han financiado a más de 2400 miembros del personal del hospital de la red de seguridad, dijeron funcionarios de la ciudad.
Adams explicó que el fondo ayudará a los hospitales que quedan fuera del sistema NYC Health + Hospitals pero que “han estado en la primera línea de Covid”. Con la garantía de Goldman Sachs, los préstamos ayudarán a pagar los salarios de los trabajadores de la salud, el equipo de protección, las pruebas Covid y la distribución de vacunas.
“A menudo, nos olvidamos de los hospitales de la red de seguridad. Desempeñan un papel vital para garantizar que haya una red en la que las personas puedan saber con seguridad que no van a caer en el sistema”, dijo Adams, quien pidió a otras instituciones financieras que proporcionen fondos similares.
“Vamos a proporcionar un respaldo financiero para los hospitales, el personal de atención médica, los trabajadores esenciales y todo el equipo que nos mantiene saludables todos los días”, dijo.
En la conferencia de prensa, Chokshi destacó el aumento reciente en las hospitalizaciones relacionadas con la covid y señaló que los neoyorquinos afroamericanos actualmente están siendo hospitalizados a una tasa de más de 2.5 veces la de los neoyorquinos blancos.
“Apoyar a estos hospitales no se trata solo de salud. También se trata de equidad”, comentó.
“Seamos muy claros, el factor de riesgo es el racismo y no la raza. Los neoyorquinos de color han sido los más afectados por esta pandemia debido al racismo estructural y al legado de desinversión en muchas comunidades”, agregó Chokshi. “Entonces, el anuncio de hoy se trata de que el alcalde invierta en hospitales y vecindarios… para ayudar a corregir estas desigualdades históricas y salvar vidas hoy”.
Además, el 6 de enero, el líder de la mayoría del Senado, Chuck Schumer, y el congresista Ritchie Torres se unieron a Adams para anunciar que la ciudad de Nueva York recibiría un reembolso adicional de FEMA de $924 millones de dólares para el sistema NYC Health + Hospitals.
Las autoridades dijeron que el reembolso cubrirá los esfuerzos de personal, equipo y atención al paciente que fueron necesarios durante el aumento inicial de casos de covid-19 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
El último reembolso sigue a una asignación de $266 millones de dólares que FEMA brindó a principios de 2021.
“Los hospitales públicos de la ciudad de Nueva York constituyen la base de la respuesta de la ciudad al covid-19. Los médicos, las enfermeras, el personal del hospital y todos los involucrados en el sistema HHC lucharon día y noche para salvar las vidas de los neoyorquinos”, dijo Schumer. “Los hospitales se vieron afectados por su capacidad total, continuaron aumentando el número de pacientes e incurrieron en miles de millones en gastos, y en este momento con Omicron, esos costos siguen aumentando”.
En un comunicado, Torres dijo que el sistema Health + Hospitals fue el más afectado “porque atienden a los más vulnerables entre nosotros”.
“Los héroes de la atención médica de Health + Hospitals, los más esenciales de los trabajadores esenciales, son el latido del corazón de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Torres. “Nos enorgullece honrar a Health + Hospitals no solo con palabras, sino también al asegurar este reembolso crucial de más de $920 millones”.
“La salud pública y los hospitales de la red de seguridad de la ciudad de Nueva York están en crisis. Las enfermeras y los profesionales de la salud han estado sobrecargados de trabajo y sin suficiente personal durante casi dos años en el frente. El anuncio de hoy de fondos adicionales es fundamental para apoyar a nuestros trabajadores de la salud y brindar la atención que necesitan todos nuestros pacientes”, dijo Pat Kane, directora ejecutiva de la Asociación de Enfermeras del estado de Nueva York, en un comunicado. “Aplaudimos al alcalde Adams por asegurar estos fondos para invertir en las necesidades de personal de la ciudad, apoyar a la fuerza laboral de atención médica actual y apoyar a los hospitales para que brinden atención segura a todas las comunidades de la ciudad de Nueva York”.