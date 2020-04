Safeguarding rights, remotely

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Not everything can be done online.

When people settle discrimination cases, checks are mailed. A small skeleton crew of state officials ensured people got the money they deserved when they needed it

most.

The New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR) mailed out 16 checks totaling $174,000 right after Governor Cuomo issued the pause. The checks were awarded to people who settled employment and housing related discrimination cases. The checks ranged from $1,500 to $32,000.

“We’ve been working on these cases and then the executive order happened,” said Angela Fernández, the state’s Human Rights Commissioner. “And so my first thought was there are people who agreed to a settlement; when are they going to receive their monetary award? These same people may very well be losing their jobs.”

Fernández summoned three other essential people from her team to come in and print out all of the necessary documents. She signed all of the orders and personally stuffed the checks into the envelopes so they could be quickly mailed out.

Before being appointed to DHR, Fernández was the Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Coalition for Human Rights (NMCIR) for 10 years and is still a Washington Heights resident. At the Bronx-based state agency, she oversees a team of 170 people in twelve offices across New York. The agency is tasked with enforcing the State’s discrimination laws. It investigates and prosecutes housing, employment and sexual discrimination claims.

Once a case has gone through a hearing, administrative judges recommend an order. If the judge finds misdeeds, the guilty party is compelled to comply with the law and often pay monetary damages. Once the order is recommended, Fernández can either agree or not. “I have the final say,” she said.

When a complainant settles a discrimination case, the responder mails the monetary award directly to the state in the name of complainant. The state sends a formal letter to the complainant detailing the agreement along with the check.

The State’s attorneys have always performed prehearing settlement conferences by phone. “So we are continuing with that work,” she said. The first week after the order for all non-essential workers to stay inside, their agency ensured that everyone had the ability to work from home. “That’s not an easy feat to do across an entire state with 170 employees.”

Employees log into a secure state managed system. “But one of the things you can’t do is print,” she said.

All state employees are putting in overtime during the crisis, particularly the Department of Health and the Office of Aging. “Department of Labor is working triple overtime to get the technology retrofitted to be able to accept millions and millions of calls that are coming,” she said. Then staff members even volunteer to take calls for the State’s COVID-19 hotline which averages about 12,000 calls a day.

Because of the pandemic, Fernández said their number one priority is working from home. But the checks can’t wait. On her way to the office, Fernández covers her face and ensures other employees keep a minimum of six to 18 feet apart. She is impressed by the dedication of her staff who know how important it was to mail out checks in a time of desperate economic need.

New York State has the oldest human rights laws and the oldest anti-discriminatory law in the entire country.

As stated, under the Human Rights Law in New York, every citizen has an “equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life.”

“We’re celebrating this year,” she noted. “[It is], exactly, our 75th anniversary of the creation of the human rights agency and the human rights law.”

If someone feels they have been discriminated against they can file a complaint with the Division of Human Rights. Once a complaint is filed, the Division of Human Rights will investigate and may present the case in a public hearing. For more, including any inquiries, please visit dhr.ny.gov or call 888.392.3644.