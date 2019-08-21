- English
- Español
Sacred Site Grant
The New York Landmarks Conservancy has awarded a Sacred Sites Grant of $5,000 to the Old Broadway Synagogue in Harlem.
The organization announced 23 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $256,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including to the Old Broadway Synagogue.
The grant will help fund structural repairs to reinforce floor joists and beams.
The Old Broadway Synagogue was built in 1923 by the Chevra Talmud Torah Anshei Marovi, an Eastern European orthodox congregation established in West Harlem in 1911. The synagogue was designed by the architectural firm of Meisner and Uffner and is deemed an excellent example of a “vernacular” or “tenement” style synagogue. It is the only purpose-built, active synagogue in the Morningside Heights/Manhattanville/Harlem sections of Northern Manhattan. Old Broadway Synagogue has cultivated ties to the nearby Jewish Theological Seminary and Columbia University. It sponsors twice-weekly classes and lectures, interfaith events and a weekly luncheon.
These non-worship activities bring about 1,000 people to the building.
“We feel it is very important to help maintain religious structures that provide a sense of history and place to communities,” said Peg Breen, President of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Many also provide social service and cultural programs that benefit people beyond their congregations.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,493 grants totaling more than $11.1 million to almost 805 religious institutions statewide.
The New York Landmarks Conservancy has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City’s architectural legacy for more than 45 years. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.
Subvención para sitio sagrado
New York Landmarks Conservancy ha otorgado una Subvención de Sitios Sagrados de $5,000 dólares a la sinagoga Old Broadway en Harlem.
La organización anunció 23 subvenciones para Sitios Sagrados por un total de $256,000 dólares, otorgados a propiedades religiosas históricas en todo el estado de Nueva York, incluida la sinagoga Old Broadway.
La subvención ayudará a financiar reparaciones estructurales para reforzar vigas y travesaños.
La sinagoga Old Broadway fue construida en 1923 por Chevra Talmud Torah Anshei Marovi, una congregación ortodoxa de Europa del Este establecida en West Harlem en 1911. La sinagoga fue diseñada por el estudio de arquitectura de Meisner y Uffner y se considera un excelente ejemplo de estilo “vernáculo” o de “vivienda” de sinagoga. Es la única sinagoga activa especialmente diseñada en las secciones Morningside Heights/ Manhattanville/Harlem del norte de Manhattan. La sinagoga Old Broadway ha cultivado lazos con el cercano Seminario Teológico Judío y la Universidad Columbia. Organiza clases y conferencias dos veces por semana, eventos interreligiosos y un almuerzo semanal.
Estas actividades que no son de adoración atraen a alrededor de 1,000 personas al edificio.
“Creemos que es muy importante ayudar a mantener las estructuras religiosas que brindan un sentido de la historia y el lugar a las comunidades”, dijo Peg Breen, presidenta de New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Muchos también ofrecen servicios sociales y programas culturales que benefician a las personas más allá de sus congregaciones”.
El Programa de Sitios Sagrados proporciona a las congregaciones subvenciones equivalentes para planificar e implementar proyectos de restauración exterior, asistencia técnica y talleres. Desde 1986, el programa ha garantizado más de 1,493 subvenciones por un total de más de $11.1 millones de dólares a casi 805 instituciones religiosas en todo el estado.
New York Landmarks Conservancy ha liderado el esfuerzo de preservar y proteger el legado arquitectónico de la ciudad de Nueva York durante más de 45 años. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nylandmarks.org.