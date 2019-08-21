Sacred Site Grant

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has awarded a Sacred Sites Grant of $5,000 to the Old Broadway Synagogue in Harlem.

The organization announced 23 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $256,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including to the Old Broadway Synagogue.

The grant will help fund structural repairs to reinforce floor joists and beams.

The Old Broadway Synagogue was built in 1923 by the Chevra Talmud Torah Anshei Marovi, an Eastern European orthodox congregation established in West Harlem in 1911. The synagogue was designed by the architectural firm of Meisner and Uffner and is deemed an excellent example of a “vernacular” or “tenement” style synagogue. It is the only purpose-built, active synagogue in the Morningside Heights/Manhattanville/Harlem sections of Northern Manhattan. Old Broadway Synagogue has cultivated ties to the nearby Jewish Theological Seminary and Columbia University. It sponsors twice-weekly classes and lectures, interfaith events and a weekly luncheon.

These non-worship activities bring about 1,000 people to the building.

“We feel it is very important to help maintain religious structures that provide a sense of history and place to communities,” said Peg Breen, President of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Many also provide social service and cultural programs that benefit people beyond their congregations.”

The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,493 grants totaling more than $11.1 million to almost 805 religious institutions statewide.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City’s architectural legacy for more than 45 years. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.