S.O.S. for small businesses

Go big for small biz.

City Councilmember Mark Gjonaj is calling for a comprehensive package of relief measures aimed at keeping small businesses afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on all sectors of the economy.

Among his proposals is the suspension of city and state business taxes to help small businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chair of the Small Businees Committee has created an online petition calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo to put a halt on real estate, payroll and other taxes, and as well as workers compensation and disability insurance.

“Many businesses have been made to shut down, and the ones that are open are really struggling, yet they still have these large tax payments that are due,” he said.

“The petition is intended to put pressure on city and state government to take action to help save these businesses,” he added.

At last check on March 30, the petition had garnered over 19,100 signatures.

Gjonaj is also calling on the city and state to negotiate with utility companies to delay payments and financial institutions to create grace periods for mortgages and other loans.

He noted that commercial vacancies were already on the rise in New York City before the COVID-19 outbreak, and expressed concern that many small businesses would shutter for good after the public health crisis.

“This could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” he said. “After coronavirus, our commercial corridors will not be the same.”

He said that small businesses need a hand because they employ millions of New Yorkers, many of them immigrants.

“Their American dream is being destroyed before their very eyes,” he said. “These businesses are the backbone of our communities.”

Based on its 2015 Small Business First report, the de Blasio administration noted that of the city’s approximately 220,000 businesses, 98 percent employ fewer than 100 employees and 89 percent are even smaller, with less than 20 employees.

“Small businesses strengthen New York City’s economy, anchor communities, create jobs, and add to the vibrancy of the city’s neighborhoods,” states the report. “Small businesses employ more than half of New York City’s private sector workforce.”

Now, when asked how many small businesses might fold due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Gjonaj is curt: “God only knows.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has proposed a $12 billion relief plan to help New York City businesses and workers impacted by coronavirus shutdowns. The plan includes provisions to defer commercial rent taxes and business taxes, as well as a pause on the collection of sidewalk cafe fees and permit renewal fees.

It would also enhance the city’s small business loan program by increasing the maximum loan amount to $250,000.

However, Gjonaj said that small businesses needed access to grant money at this time, and suggested that loans were not the ideal answer.

“Giving them a loan is only putting them in further debt,” he said.

While the city is currently offering an Employee Retention Grant Program to help small businesses cover 40 percent of payroll costs for two months, Gjonaj said it doesn’t go far enough.

“It’s only for businesses with fewer than five employees. We need it expanded,” he said. “Anything that can get money into the hands of business owners quickly should be considered.” The Councilmember has led a number of rallies focused on “saving small businesses” and has introduced the “Micro-Business Transparency Act” in the City Council, which would focus on smaller businesses with 10 or less employeers and require an annual survey conducted by the Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Gjonaj said it was necessary to convene of a task force comprised of small business owners, elected officials and government agency heads.

“This is a time for action,” he said. “We’re all in this together, and only together will we get out of it.”

For more information on the petition, please visit bit.ly/2UtnhOr.