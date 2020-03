Rx Resistance

By Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos

After firefighters cleared the corner of Broadway and West 207th Street on January 4th, 2012, there was little left of the building that had once housed a hardware store, a flower shop, law offices and a pharmacy.

What little remained standing was torn down.

And what arose from the debris and ash was a wholly distinct commercial corridor. Gone were the mom-and-pop shops embedded in the building of nearly a century’s age.

Save for one – found just a few storefronts down.

Dichter’s Pharmacy, founded in Inwood a century ago, was reborn with Manny Ramírez at its helm.

Ramírez, who’d started working at the pharmacy at the age of 14, always knew what he wanted to be – and where.

He attended Good Shepherd School, belonged to Boy Scout Troupe 728 and went to Bronx Science High School. After pharmacy school, he returned to Dichter and eventually took over the business.

It was he who re-envisioned the pharmacy as its new location in 2013 after the fire as a community hub, complete with soda shoppe that served egg creams, veggie wraps, and ice cream. The innovative expansion earned him accolades from residents and local artists, who organized poetry slams and exhibits. It also garnered high marks from the likes of American Express, who spotlighted the pharmacy as part of its “Small Business Saturday” campaign with a lively commercial featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“We need a place where we can hang out and connect,” said Ramírez at the time. “It’s part of a healthy community.”

And now, as businesses throughout Northern Manhattan slow down due to COVID-19, Dichter Pharmacy is again charging forward.

It’s maintained a steady business filling prescriptions and selling health-related items during the city’s state of emergency, said Ramírez.

“People are anxious to get routine prescriptions filled maybe a little earlier than they would, since they’re not sure how much longer they’ll be able to go out, or they’re afraid that medicine will run out,” he explained.

In early March, customers were pouring in to stock up on hand sanitizer and other germ-killing items.

“People wanted rubbing alcohol, Lysol, bleach wipes,” said Ramírez. “We were all cleaned out. Now, it’s hard to find a store with those items in stock.”

As for where to find hand sanitizer in Inwood – or anywhere – these days, “your guess is as good as mine,” Ramírez remarked.

With a statewide order limiting city eateries to takeout and delivery orders only, Dichter Pharmacy has closed off the seating area to its soda shoppe. Food can only be purchased for home delivery or to take out.

Customers are asked to stay a safe distance away from the counter, and surface areas are being wiped and sanitized constantly.

Ramírez suggested that eateries target seniors for boosting food delivery. “They have the most difficulty preparing food and getting food,” he said.

Though the dining restrictions are putting a strain on food businesses, Ramírez said it was a necessary step to curtail the spread of the virus.

He said there are no plans to close his store, noting that pharmacies in Italy, currently in a total lockdown due to coronavirus, remain open.

“I would only close if I was forced to,” he said.

He said that Dichter’s employees have also been resolute about coming to work during the state of emergency.

The can-do commitment is one he formed early in his profession.

“My pharmacy school was old school. We were taught that pharmacists are the center of the community,” he noted in an earlier interview. “I hold that near and dear to me.”

Ramírez said the city must take action to help small businesses that will be devastated due to the coronavirus. He is advocating for the suspension of commercial property taxes and other relief measures aimed directly at small businesses.

“If they were to have tax forgiveness, that would be huge for small businesses,” he said. “Or maybe something to help with Con Edison utilities. Those are big bills that people have to pay.”

“For small businesses right now, the objective is to stay open,” he added. “Once you close, you might not come back.”

Dichter Pharmacy is located at 4953 Broadway (between 207th and Isham Streets). For more, check out twitter.com/MANNYRX or call 212.569.1230.