RX, ready and (still) waiting

By Gregg McQueen

Photo: E. Nadal

The pharmacies never closed.

Early in the pandemic, when the state’s PAUSE order was being executed, state hospitals put off any elective surgeries and many doctor’s offices were closed to in-patient visits.

However, independent pharmacies across New York largely remained open, ensuring that residents could still access essential, sometimes life-saving medications.

“We stayed open and were always there for the community,” said Thomas D’Angelo, President of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY). “That shows you the type of access pharmacies provide.”

The not-for-profit organization, founded in 1879, bills itself the largest pharmacy association in New York State and advocates for the interests of 7,000 independent pharmacists.

Now, as New York’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution proceeds at a sluggish pace, and amid increased calls for a more dynamic process, the group’s members are calling for an increased role.

“I don’t think they’ll be able to get certain populations vaccinated without the pharmacies,” said D’Angelo.

While health care workers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at hospitals and nursing home residents and staff are receiving it at their facilities, there is still no definitive timeline for when pharmacies can access the vaccine to begin providing it to essential workers or the general public.

Of particular significance, said D’Angelo, is the role that independent pharmacists will play in vaccinating underserved communities.

“The independent pharmacies are by far the most accessible health care provider that some populations have,” he argued. “There’s no appointment necessary, they speak the language of their communities. These pharmacies have been dealing with the same families for generations. They are trusted.”

Currently, the state is in “Phase 1A” of its incremental distribution process, which is focused on health care workers and nursing homes. At a media briefing on January 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is ramping up to be able to vaccinate additional populations once state guidelines allow.

The state recently expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility ‒ beginning January 4, all workers involved in health care are now eligible for the vaccine, including pharmacists.

“We need to be vaccinated as well,” affirmed D’Angelo. “It will be nice to have that protection. Several of my colleagues have become sick with the virus, and some have passed away. Pharmacists have not closed their doors or shied away from the danger that is going on.”

So far, approximately 900,000 vaccines have been distributed to the state’s 2.1 million health care workers.

Cuomo said the state is moving forward on plans for additional distribution sites that can ensure widespread vaccination to the general public, including pop-up vaccine centers, drive-through sites, pharmacies, community centers and churches.

“We need the supply to do that, but we are already setting those up,” Cuomo said. “We did it with the COVID testing. We’ll do it again here. The state is going to make a statement as to social equity and we’re going to make sure that the social injustice and the healthcare disparities that we’ve seen are not replicated. We’re going to be setting up pop-up vaccination sites in churches, in community centers and pharmacies and that’s a priority for me.”

To date, 3,762 providers have applied and been approved by the state to serve as vaccination sites, Cuomo said. Of those, 636 sites – most of them hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and urgent care clinics – are now activated and able to perform vaccinations.

And although 802 chain pharmacies statewide have been enrolled to eventually provide the vaccine, independent pharmacies have so far been left out of the equation.

It is not an altogether new battle for PSSNY members.

In New York State, pharmacists are not automatically eligible to administer all CDC-recommended vaccines. Once a vaccine has been selected, state pharmacists must still undergo additional approvals to legally administer the COVID vaccine.

D’Angelo, who runs two pharmacies in Nassau County, said the organization has been fighting for years for the ability to administer all CDC-approved vaccines to individuals age 2 and over. He suggested that independent pharmacies even could have assisted with child vaccinations during the pandemic, when many families were unable to visit their pediatrician.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the state about the COVID vaccine,” said D’Angelo. “The independent pharmacies have not received guidance, but we are prepared to start vaccinating immediately.”

At a press conference on January 5, Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed D’Angelo’s position on the importance of independent pharmacies.

“Independent pharmacies, mom-and-pop pharmacies are in communities that in many ways, depend on them even more than communities that have a lot more health care options available,” de Blasio said. “A lot of places, the only place to turn is that independent pharmacy.”

“We expect pharmacies to be a pillar of our vaccination efforts,” added NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi.

He said that large chain pharmacies would be distributing the vaccine in “the next two to three weeks with respect to ramping up as many access points as possible,” with independent pharmacies coming later.

But city officials have not yet provided specifics on how they will engage them in the distribution. The vague timelines could mean that independent pharmacies will not get the vaccine for another month or possibly longer, suggested D’Angelo.

“That needs to be sped up,” he said. “We have vulnerable populations that need the vaccine. We have many community pharmacies doing COVID testing so we can be sort of a one-stop shop for people.”

Cuomo has blamed the slow rollout on supply and distribution levels at the federal level. He said the state is only receiving about 300,000 doses per week.

“We have to wait for that to increase,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities for the federal government to increase supply but they have to do it.”

D’Angelo said that neighborhood pharmacists will be vital for motivating immigrant populations to seek out the vaccine.

“Those underserved communities mistrust a lot of what is going on in the government as it is,” he remarked. “Unless they have someone they know saying, ‘You should take this vaccine, it’s OK,’ they might not even try to go get it.”