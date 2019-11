Rock the Wreaths

The 37th annual Wreath Interpretations exhibition, presented by NYC Parks, is again setting the stage with a seasonal array of imaginative and unusual wreaths.

The event, as always, is free and open to the public at the Arsenal Gallery.

This year’s exhibition, which will begin on December 5th and run through January 2nd, includes wreaths by more than 40 artists, designers, and creative individuals of all ages who employed a variety of unexpected materials to reinterpret the traditional holiday symbol, often with a touch of humor.

Unconventional materials such as woven dog leashes, candy, plastic trophies, foil coffee wrappers, and wigs are all part of this year’s exhibit.

The wreaths draw inspiration from a variety of themes, including the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the bridges of New York City.

All are invited to celebrate the holiday season with this quirky and one-of-a-kind exhibition.

The Arsenal Gallery is located in Central Park on Fifth Avenue and 64th Street, on the 3rd

Floor.

For more information, please visit nycgovparks.org or call 212.360.8163.

Please note that the Arsenal Gallery will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2019.