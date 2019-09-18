Roar for RING

Garden celebrates 35th anniversary

Story by Gregg McQueen

Maggie Clarke surveyed the RING Garden on a recent sunny afternoon.

Flowers swayed gently in the breeze and goldfish swam in a nearby pond. The serenity was punctured briefly by the rumbling of a semi-trailer truck.

“We’ve always called this a calming oasis in the middle of the bustling city,” said Clarke, the founder of garden. “It’s a place to learn about nature, connect with the community.”

The RING Garden – which stands for Riverside-Inwood Neighborhood Garden – is a community botanical garden celebrating its 35th year of existence.

It is located at the Lt. William Tighe Triangle, where Riverside Drive, Dyckman Street and Seaman Avenue all converge near Broadway.

The site has a colorful history – Native American pottery and a 13,000-year-old mammoth tusk recovered near the garden are now displayed in the American Museum of Natural History.

The garden is home to more than 100 plants and flowers, Japanese maple trees, and features a goldfish pond.

“That’s probably our most popular feature,” said Clarke. “Kids love the pond.”

Over the years, the garden has earned several awards, including recognition from the National Gardening Association in 1992.

T he garden relies on the efforts of over 100 members and about two dozen dedicated volunteers, and is always on the lookout for more help, regardless of experience, Clarke said.

“We’re open to everybody. Here, it’s ‘C’mon in, we’ll teach you how to do this,’” she remarked.

The garden is used for numerous community events each year, including an annual flea market, art shows, and music performances. People have even renewed their wedding vows there.

Founded in 1984, the garden was first located at 1815 Riverside Drive, which was an abandoned lot at the time.

Clarke recalled a community meeting where then-Assemblymember Brian Murtaugh solicited ideas from local residents about what to do with the lot.

“I raised my hand, and said ‘How about we plant some trees and flowers? It was kind of silly, in retrospect, because it was all rubble,” she remarked. “But look at what it became.”

After four years at that location, the lot’s owner looked to sell the property, which now houses a Mormon church.

In seeking a new home for the garden, Clarke focused on the triangle site nearby, which was just an empty, trash-strewn traffic island at the time.

“I had my eye on this site for a long time,” Clarke said. “There was nothing here at the time. It was full of trash and pigeons.”

Clarke lobbied the Parks Department about transforming the asphalt triangle into a community garden. The timing was ideal, she said, as the city was just beginning its Greenstreets program, a joint effort between NYC Parks and the Department of Transportation to transform paved street properties into green spaces.

“Our garden became one of the first Greenstreets projects,” she said, noting that the RING garden has a list of other “firsts.”

“We had the first composting program in Northern Manhattan, and the first solar panel installation, too,” said Clarke.

One highlight of the garden is a dwarf blue spruce tree, situated on the Broadway side. The tree is decorated with lights each year at Christmas, as RING members host a holiday party to light the tree and a menorah.

Clarke said the spruce has grown taller than anticipated, which poses a challenge for stringing lights.

“They said it would max out at 20 feet – that didn’t happen,” laughed Clarke, who estimated the tree is nearly 30 feet tall. “It’s getting harder to get those lights up there.”

A 35th Anniversary celebration for the RING Garden is planned for Sat., Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food, raffles, music, and a release of monarch butterflies from the nearby Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Robert Jackson are expected to attend.

The ceremony will provide recognition to Brewer and Jackson for their support over the years, as well as to RING Garden volunteer Brandon Alexander.

In addition, a posthumous recognition will be given to Murtaugh, who passed away in 2017. Clarke said he was essential in securing the garden’s current location during his tenure in the State Assembly.

“He knew people, knew how to get things done and was a great organizer,” she said.

“He was a community builder.”

Clarke also credited former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, who was an early supporter and once allocated nearly $250,000 in funding to the garden.

“That’s in 1990 dollars, so that was a significant amount,” she said.

Brewer recently provided $50,000 in funding, which Clarke hopes to use to create a stone mosaic, and to purchase larger solar panels, improved plumbing and a larger tool shed.

While she is eager to make garden improvements, Clarke expressed concern over new city licensing requirements for community gardens that receive support under the city’s GreenThumb program. The deadline to submit renewal applications is September 20. Clarke called the new requirements “onerous.”

“They want to inspect the sheds, approve of all our events, and shovel snow around the outside of the garden,” she said. “There are more rules, and it’s unreasonable.”

She said that other community gardens from around the city and elected officials are planning protests.

“We’ll keep fighting for the garden, just like we always have,” she said. “That’s how we’ve survived for so long.”

The RING Garden is located at 1835 Riverside Drive. The 35th Anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RINGGarden.