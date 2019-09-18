- English
- Español
Roar for RING
Garden celebrates 35th anniversary
Story by Gregg McQueen
Maggie Clarke surveyed the RING Garden on a recent sunny afternoon.
Flowers swayed gently in the breeze and goldfish swam in a nearby pond. The serenity was punctured briefly by the rumbling of a semi-trailer truck.
“We’ve always called this a calming oasis in the middle of the bustling city,” said Clarke, the founder of garden. “It’s a place to learn about nature, connect with the community.”
The RING Garden – which stands for Riverside-Inwood Neighborhood Garden – is a community botanical garden celebrating its 35th year of existence.
It is located at the Lt. William Tighe Triangle, where Riverside Drive, Dyckman Street and Seaman Avenue all converge near Broadway.
The site has a colorful history – Native American pottery and a 13,000-year-old mammoth tusk recovered near the garden are now displayed in the American Museum of Natural History.
The garden is home to more than 100 plants and flowers, Japanese maple trees, and features a goldfish pond.
“That’s probably our most popular feature,” said Clarke. “Kids love the pond.”
Over the years, the garden has earned several awards, including recognition from the National Gardening Association in 1992.
The garden relies on the efforts of over 100 members and about two dozen dedicated volunteers, and is always on the lookout for more help, regardless of experience, Clarke said.
“We’re open to everybody. Here, it’s ‘C’mon in, we’ll teach you how to do this,’” she remarked.
The garden is used for numerous community events each year, including an annual flea market, art shows, and music performances. People have even renewed their wedding vows there.
Founded in 1984, the garden was first located at 1815 Riverside Drive, which was an abandoned lot at the time.
Clarke recalled a community meeting where then-Assemblymember Brian Murtaugh solicited ideas from local residents about what to do with the lot.
“I raised my hand, and said ‘How about we plant some trees and flowers? It was kind of silly, in retrospect, because it was all rubble,” she remarked. “But look at what it became.”
After four years at that location, the lot’s owner looked to sell the property, which now houses a Mormon church.
In seeking a new home for the garden, Clarke focused on the triangle site nearby, which was just an empty, trash-strewn traffic island at the time.
“I had my eye on this site for a long time,” Clarke said. “There was nothing here at the time. It was full of trash and pigeons.”
Clarke lobbied the Parks Department about transforming the asphalt triangle into a community garden. The timing was ideal, she said, as the city was just beginning its Greenstreets program, a joint effort between NYC Parks and the Department of Transportation to transform paved street properties into green spaces.
“Our garden became one of the first Greenstreets projects,” she said, noting that the RING garden has a list of other “firsts.”
“We had the first composting program in Northern Manhattan, and the first solar panel installation, too,” said Clarke.
One highlight of the garden is a dwarf blue spruce tree, situated on the Broadway side. The tree is decorated with lights each year at Christmas, as RING members host a holiday party to light the tree and a menorah.
Clarke said the spruce has grown taller than anticipated, which poses a challenge for stringing lights.
“They said it would max out at 20 feet – that didn’t happen,” laughed Clarke, who estimated the tree is nearly 30 feet tall. “It’s getting harder to get those lights up there.”
A 35th Anniversary celebration for the RING Garden is planned for Sat., Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food, raffles, music, and a release of monarch butterflies from the nearby Good Shepherd Butterfly Sanctuary.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Robert Jackson are expected to attend.
The ceremony will provide recognition to Brewer and Jackson for their support over the years, as well as to RING Garden volunteer Brandon Alexander.
In addition, a posthumous recognition will be given to Murtaugh, who passed away in 2017. Clarke said he was essential in securing the garden’s current location during his tenure in the State Assembly.
“He knew people, knew how to get things done and was a great organizer,” she said.
“He was a community builder.”
Clarke also credited former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, who was an early supporter and once allocated nearly $250,000 in funding to the garden.
“That’s in 1990 dollars, so that was a significant amount,” she said.
Brewer recently provided $50,000 in funding, which Clarke hopes to use to create a stone mosaic, and to purchase larger solar panels, improved plumbing and a larger tool shed.
While she is eager to make garden improvements, Clarke expressed concern over new city licensing requirements for community gardens that receive support under the city’s GreenThumb program. The deadline to submit renewal applications is September 20. Clarke called the new requirements “onerous.”
“They want to inspect the sheds, approve of all our events, and shovel snow around the outside of the garden,” she said. “There are more rules, and it’s unreasonable.”
She said that other community gardens from around the city and elected officials are planning protests.
“We’ll keep fighting for the garden, just like we always have,” she said. “That’s how we’ve survived for so long.”
The RING Garden is located at 1835 Riverside Drive. The 35th Anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RINGGarden.
Rugido por RING
Jardín celebra su aniversario 35
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Maggie Clarke inspeccionó el RING Garden en una reciente tarde soleada.
Mientras las flores se balanceaban suavemente con la brisa y los peces dorados nadaban en un estanque cercano, la serenidad fue pinchada por el ruido de un camión semirremolque que pasaba.
“Siempre lo hemos llamado un oasis de calma en medio de la bulliciosa ciudad”, dijo Clarke, fundadora del jardín. “Es un lugar para aprender sobre la naturaleza, para conectarse con la comunidad”.
El RING Garden, acrónimo de Riverside-Inwood Neighborhood Garden (Jardín del Vecindario Riverside-Inwood), es un jardín botánico comunitario que celebra sus 35 años de existencia.
Está ubicado en el Triángulo del teniente William Tighe, donde Riverside Drive, la calle Dyckman y la avenida Seaman convergen cerca de Broadway.
El sitio tiene una historia colorida: cerámica de los nativos americanos y un colmillo de mamut de 13,000 años de antigüedad recuperados cerca del jardín ahora se exhiben en el Museo Americano de Historia Natural.
El jardín alberga más de 100 plantas y flores, arces japoneses, y cuenta con un estanque de peces dorados.
“Esa es probablemente nuestra característica más popular”, dijo Clarke. “A los niños les encanta el estanque”.
Con los años, el jardín ha recibido varios premios, incluido el reconocimiento de la Asociación Nacional de Jardinería en 1992.
El jardín depende de los esfuerzos de más de 100 miembros y alrededor de dos docenas de voluntarios dedicados, y siempre está en busca de más ayuda, independientemente de la experiencia, dijo Clarke.
“Estamos abiertos a todos. Aquí, es: vamos, te enseñaremos cómo hacerlo”, comentó.
El jardín se utiliza para numerosos eventos comunitarios cada año, incluido un mercado de pulgas anual, espectáculos de arte y actuaciones musicales. La gente incluso ha renovado sus votos matrimoniales allí.
Fundado en 1984, el jardín se ubicó por primera vez en el No. 1815 de Riverside Drive, que era un lote abandonado en ese momento.
Clarke recordó una reunión comunitaria donde el entonces asambleísta Brian Murtaugh solicitó ideas de los residentes locales sobre qué hacer con el lote.
“Levanté la mano y dije: ¿qué tal si plantamos algunos árboles y flores?, fue un poco tonto, en retrospectiva, porque todo era escombros”, comentó. “Pero mire en lo que se convirtió”.
Después de cuatro años en ese lugar, el propietario del lote buscó vender la propiedad, que ahora alberga una iglesia mormona.
Al buscar un nuevo hogar para el jardín, Clarke se centró en el sitio del triángulo cercano, que en ese momento era solo una isla de tráfico vacía y llena de basura.
“Estuve pendiente de este sitio durante mucho tiempo”, dijo Clarke. “No había nada aquí en ese momento. Estaba lleno de basura y palomas”.
Clarke presionó al Departamento de Parques para transformar el triángulo de asfalto en un jardín comunitario. El momento era ideal, dijo, ya que la ciudad recién comenzaba su programa Greenstreets, un esfuerzo conjunto entre NYC Parks y el Departamento de Transporte para transformar las propiedades de las calles pavimentadas en espacios verdes.
“Nuestro jardín se convirtió en uno de los primeros proyectos de Greenstreets”, dijo, y señaló que el jardín RING tiene una lista de otros “primeros”.
“Tuvimos el primer programa de compostaje en el norte de Manhattan, y también la primera instalación de paneles solares”, dijo Clarke.
Un punto destacado del jardín es un abeto azul enano, situado en el lado de Broadway. El árbol es decorado con luces cada año en Navidad, ya que los miembros de RING organizan una fiesta navideña para encender el árbol y una menorá.
Clarke dijo que el abeto ha crecido más alto de lo esperado, lo que plantea un desafío para encordar luces.
“Dijeron que alcanzaría un máximo de 20 pies, eso no sucedió”, se rio Clarke, quien estimó que el árbol tiene casi 30 pies de altura. “Cada vez es más difícil encender esas luces”.
Una celebración del 35 aniversario del Jardín RING está prevista para el sábado 21 de septiembre de 1 p.m. a 5 p.m. Habrá comida, rifas, música y un lanzamiento de mariposas monarca del cercano Santuario de Mariposas Good Shepherd.
Se espera que asistan la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, y el senador estatal Robert Jackson.
La ceremonia brindará reconocimiento a Brewer y Jackson por su apoyo a lo largo de los años, así como al voluntario del Jardín RING, Brandon Alexander.
Además, se otorgará un reconocimiento póstumo a Murtaugh, quien falleció en 2017. Clarke dijo que fue esencial para asegurar la ubicación actual del jardín durante su mandato en la Asamblea del Estado.
“Él conocía a la gente, sabía cómo hacer las cosas y fue un gran organizador”, dijo.
“Era un constructor de la comunidad”.
Clarke también dio crédito a la ex presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Ruth Messinger, quien fue de las primeras partidarias y una vez asignó casi $250,000 dólares en fondos para el jardín.
“Eso es en dólares de 1990, por lo que fue una cantidad significativa”, explicó.
Brewer recientemente proporcionó $50,000 dólares en fondos, que Clarke espera usar para crear un mosaico de piedra y comprar paneles solares más grandes, plomería mejorada y un cobertizo de herramientas más grande.
Si bien está ansiosa por realizar mejoras en los jardines, Clarke expresó su preocupación por los nuevos requisitos de licencia de la ciudad para los jardines comunitarios que reciben apoyo del programa GreenThumb de la ciudad. La fecha límite para presentar solicitudes de renovación es el 20 de septiembre. Clarke calificó los nuevos requisitos como “onerosos”.
“Quieren inspeccionar los cobertizos, aprobar todos nuestros eventos y palear nieve alrededor del jardín”, dijo. “Hay más reglas y no es razonable”.
Ella dijo que otros jardines comunitarios de toda la ciudad y funcionarios electos están planeando protestas.
“Seguiremos luchando por el jardín, como siempre lo hemos hecho”, señaló. “Así es como hemos sobrevivido durante tanto tiempo”.
El jardín está ubicado en el 1835 Riverside Drive. La celebración del 35 aniversario del Jardín RING tendrá lugar el sábado 21 de septiembre a partir de la 1 p.m. a las 5 p.m.
Para más información, visite www.facebook.com/RINGGarden.