Road Relief

Program achieves more than $225 million in relief for cab drivers

By Gregg McQueen



The icon.

Mellow yellow.

“There’s something iconic about our yellow cabs,” said Mayor Eric Adams recently. “They’re as iconic as the Empire State Building.”

And now many of the drivers of those “iconic” cabs are breathing a lot easier, according to officials.

The program included the restructuring of loans for yellow cab drivers.

Taxi drivers gathered at City Hall on September 30 to celebrate the success of a new debt relief program that has already led to $225 million in debt relief for medallion owners.

Adams said the program, implemented in August, had already helped more than 1,000 drivers in a matter of weeks.

“[They are] the foundation of our city. So many people pursued the American Dream through a medallion and a yellow cab,” he said.

The program has helped more than 1,000 drivers since its implementation.

Adams spoke at a boisterous rally on the City Hall steps, joined by Taxi and Limousine Commission Chair David Do, Senator Charles Schumer, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA).

On August 30, Adams and the TLC announced that an agreement had been reached with Marblegate Asset Management – the taxi industry’s largest medallion lender – to restructure loans for yellow cab drivers.

“[They are] the foundation of our city,” said Mayor Eric Adams

Known as the Medallion Relief Program+ (MRP+), the initiative is expected to aid more than 3,000 drivers overall.

It will restructure outstanding loans of eligible medallion owners to a maximum principal balance of $170,000, after applying a $30,000 grant as a down payment on the new loans.

Restructured loans will be guaranteed by the city in case of default.

The rally was held at City Hall.

Many yellow cab drivers fell into severe financial debt in recent years due to the decline in medallion values. Though the city sold medallions for over $1.1 million apiece in 2014, values plummeted to about $250,000 by 2017.

As of 2019, nearly 1,000 medallion owners ended up in bankruptcy, while nine drivers have died by suicide since the start of 2018.

Drivers conducted a hunger strike in 2021.

Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of NYTWA, said the debt relief represented “225 million dollars that will now go to groceries, healthcare and housing. It’s going to go to feed people, to clothe them, to keep a roof over their head.”

For years, debt issues had forced drivers to make difficult decisions about using money for rent, food, or paying their loans, Desai said.

“No worker should have to make those choices,” she said, noting that the city-backed guarantee would prevent drivers from losing their homes. “The beauty of this day, it is the beginning for thousands of our families who do not have to make that choice.”

Cab driver Richard Chao said his medallion loan was restructured to $170,000 from a previous balance of $389,000. His monthly payment is now $1,234.

“[This is] going to go to feed people,” said Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of NYTWA (far left).

“I can make a livable income and bring food to the table,” Chao said.

Chao’s brother, also a cab driver, died by suicide in 2018 after falling into heavy medallion debt.

“I want to thank Marblegate for giving us a second chance,” he said. “We are finally on the right track.”

To offer drivers relief, New York City used stimulus money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

“While we can help and assist big financial institutions, working people should get a cut, too,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Schumer praised medallion owners for their “courage” in fighting for debt relief, noting that drivers engaged in a 15-day hunger strike to call attention to their plight.

“That struck a chord in the city,” said Schumer. “The hunger strike of these people lit that fire… and that helped get it done.”

New York City used stimulus money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan for the debt relief.

According to the NYTWA, the average debt for yellow cab drivers is currently $550,000 with average monthly payments of $3,000. Under the new program, payments are capped at $1,234 per month.

The MRP+ program also eliminates balloon payments and prepayment penalties.

Desai urged other lenders to agree to similar debt relief measures for drivers.

“We’re calling on all the lenders to do what Marblegate has done…and be part of the solution,” she said. “This is economically viable for everyone involved in this crisis, from the drivers to the lenders.”