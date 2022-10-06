Road Relief
Alivio en el camino
Program achieves more than $225 million in relief for cab drivers
Programa logra más de $225 millones de dólares de alivio para los taxistas
By Gregg McQueen
Mellow yellow.
“There’s something iconic about our yellow cabs,” said Mayor Eric Adams recently. “They’re as iconic as the Empire State Building.”
And now many of the drivers of those “iconic” cabs are breathing a lot easier, according to officials.
Taxi drivers gathered at City Hall on September 30 to celebrate the success of a new debt relief program that has already led to $225 million in debt relief for medallion owners.
Adams said the program, implemented in August, had already helped more than 1,000 drivers in a matter of weeks.
“[They are] the foundation of our city. So many people pursued the American Dream through a medallion and a yellow cab,” he said.
Adams spoke at a boisterous rally on the City Hall steps, joined by Taxi and Limousine Commission Chair David Do, Senator Charles Schumer, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA).
On August 30, Adams and the TLC announced that an agreement had been reached with Marblegate Asset Management – the taxi industry’s largest medallion lender – to restructure loans for yellow cab drivers.Known as the Medallion Relief Program+ (MRP+), the initiative is expected to aid more than 3,000 drivers overall.
It will restructure outstanding loans of eligible medallion owners to a maximum principal balance of $170,000, after applying a $30,000 grant as a down payment on the new loans.
Restructured loans will be guaranteed by the city in case of default.
Many yellow cab drivers fell into severe financial debt in recent years due to the decline in medallion values. Though the city sold medallions for over $1.1 million apiece in 2014, values plummeted to about $250,000 by 2017.
As of 2019, nearly 1,000 medallion owners ended up in bankruptcy, while nine drivers have died by suicide since the start of 2018.
Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of NYTWA, said the debt relief represented “225 million dollars that will now go to groceries, healthcare and housing. It’s going to go to feed people, to clothe them, to keep a roof over their head.”
For years, debt issues had forced drivers to make difficult decisions about using money for rent, food, or paying their loans, Desai said.
“No worker should have to make those choices,” she said, noting that the city-backed guarantee would prevent drivers from losing their homes. “The beauty of this day, it is the beginning for thousands of our families who do not have to make that choice.”
Cab driver Richard Chao said his medallion loan was restructured to $170,000 from a previous balance of $389,000. His monthly payment is now $1,234.“I can make a livable income and bring food to the table,” Chao said.
Chao’s brother, also a cab driver, died by suicide in 2018 after falling into heavy medallion debt.
“I want to thank Marblegate for giving us a second chance,” he said. “We are finally on the right track.”
To offer drivers relief, New York City used stimulus money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
“While we can help and assist big financial institutions, working people should get a cut, too,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
Schumer praised medallion owners for their “courage” in fighting for debt relief, noting that drivers engaged in a 15-day hunger strike to call attention to their plight.
“That struck a chord in the city,” said Schumer. “The hunger strike of these people lit that fire… and that helped get it done.”
According to the NYTWA, the average debt for yellow cab drivers is currently $550,000 with average monthly payments of $3,000. Under the new program, payments are capped at $1,234 per month.
The MRP+ program also eliminates balloon payments and prepayment penalties.
Desai urged other lenders to agree to similar debt relief measures for drivers.
“We’re calling on all the lenders to do what Marblegate has done…and be part of the solution,” she said. “This is economically viable for everyone involved in this crisis, from the drivers to the lenders.”
Alivio en el camino
Programa logra más de $225 millones de dólares de alivio para los taxistas
Por Gregg McQueen
“Hay algo icónico en nuestros taxis amarillos”, dijo recientemente el alcalde Eric Adams. “Son tan icónicos como el edificio Empire State”.
Y ahora muchos de los conductores de esos taxis “icónicos” respiran más tranquilos, dicen las autoridades.
Los taxistas se reunieron en el Ayuntamiento el 30 de septiembre para celebrar el éxito de un nuevo programa de alivio de la deuda que ya ha conseguido que los propietarios de medallones reciban $225 millones de dólares de alivio de la deuda.
Adams dijo que el programa, implementado en agosto, ya había ayudado a más de mil conductores en cuestión de semanas.
“[Son] la base de nuestra ciudad. Muchas personas persiguen el sueño americano a través de un medallón y un taxi amarillo”, dijo.
Adams habló en una bulliciosa concentración en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento, a la que se unieron el presidente de la Comisión de Taxis y Limusinas, David Do, el senador Charles Schumer, la congresista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez y miembros de la Alianza de Trabajadores del Taxi de Nueva York (NYTWA, por sus siglas en inglés).
El 30 de agosto, Adams y la TLC anunciaron que se había llegado a un acuerdo con Marblegate Asset Management -el mayor prestamista de medallones de la industria del taxi- para reestructurar los préstamos para los taxistas amarillos.
Conocido como el Programa de Alivio de Medallones+ (MRP+, por sus siglas en inglés), se espera que la iniciativa ayude a más de tres mil conductores en total.
Reestructurará los préstamos pendientes de los propietarios de medallones que reúnan los requisitos necesarios hasta un saldo máximo de capital de $170,000, tras aplicar una subvención de $30,000 dólares como pago inicial de los nuevos préstamos.
Los préstamos reestructurados estarán garantizados por la ciudad en caso de incumplimiento de pago.
Muchos taxistas amarillos cayeron en una grave deuda financiera en los últimos años debido a la disminución del valor de los medallones. Aunque la ciudad vendió medallones por más de $1.1 millones de dólares cada uno en 2014, los valores se desplomaron a unos $250,000 dólares en 2017.
A partir de 2019, casi mil propietarios de medallones terminaron en bancarrota, mientras que nueve conductores han muerto por suicidio desde el comienzo de 2018.
Bhairavi Desai, directora ejecutiva de NYTWA, dijo que el alivio de la deuda representa “225 millones de dólares que ahora se destinan a comestibles, atención médica y vivienda. Se destinan a alimentar a la gente, a vestirla, a mantener un techo sobre su cabeza”.
Durante años, los problemas de deuda obligaron a los conductores a tomar decisiones difíciles sobre el uso del dinero para el alquiler, la comida o el pago de sus préstamos, dijo Desai.
“Ningún trabajador debería tener que tomar esas decisiones”, afirmó, señalando que la garantía respaldada por la ciudad evitaría que los conductores perdieran sus casas. “La belleza de este día es que significa un comienzo para miles de nuestras familias que no tienen que hacer esa elección”.
El taxista Richard Chao dijo que su préstamo de medallón fue reestructurado a $170,000 dólares de un saldo anterior de $389,000. Su pago mensual es ahora de $1,234 dólares.
“Puedo tener un ingreso digno y llevar comida a la mesa”, dijo Chao.
El hermano de Chao, también taxista, murió por suicidio en 2018 tras caer en una fuerte deuda de medallón.“Quiero agradecer a Marblegate por darnos una segunda oportunidad”, dijo. “Por fin estamos en el buen camino”.
Para ofrecer alivio a los conductores, la ciudad de Nueva York utilizó dinero de estímulo del Plan de Rescate Estadounidense del gobierno federal.
“Si bien podemos ayudar y asistir a las grandes instituciones financieras, la gente trabajadora también debería recibir un alivio”, dijo Ocasio-Cortez.
Schumer elogió a los propietarios de medallones por su “coraje” en la lucha por el alivio de la deuda, señalando que los conductores participaron en una huelga de hambre de 15 días para llamar la atención sobre su difícil situación.
“Eso tocó el corazón de la ciudad”, dijo Schumer. “La huelga de hambre de estas personas encendió ese fuego… y eso ayudó a conseguirlo”.
Según la NYTWA, la deuda promedio de los taxistas amarillos es actualmente de $550,000 dólares con pagos mensuales promedio de $3,000. Con el nuevo programa, los pagos tienen un tope de $1,234 dólares al mes.
El programa MRP+ también elimina los pagos globales y las penalizaciones por pago anticipado.
Desai instó a otros prestamistas a acordar medidas similares de alivio de la deuda para los conductores.
“Hacemos un llamado a todos los prestamistas para que hagan lo que Marblegate ha hecho… y sean parte de la solución”, dijo. “Esto es económicamente viable para todos los implicados en esta crisis, desde los conductores hasta los prestamistas”.