- English
- Español
RNs Ratified
Nurses reach contract agreement with three hospital systems
Calling it a milestone, members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) have announced they had reached a four-year agreement with three local hospital systems.
NYSNA members and the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian hospitals systems have agreed on contract terms that include the hiring of 1,500 new nurses and guidelines for staffing ratios.
The agreement was ratified by a large majority and expires on December 31, 2022.
“’Safe staffing saves lives’ is our reality and with this contract we have made tremendous gains that will help us provide safe, quality care to our patients,” said Anthony Ciampa, RN, NYSNA First Vice President and President of the New York-Presbyterian Executive Committee.
The contract affects over 10,000 nurses at the three hospital systems.
The agreement, announced on Wed., May 1st, includes staffing ratio language which calls for the initial hiring of 1,500 new nurses, with initial hires used to fill current vacancies. The contract also includes an additional $100 million to hire nurses for newly added full-time positions, according to a press release from NYSNA, a union representing 42,000 nurses.
Registered nurse staffing will be based on safe staffing ratios that will be included in the collective bargaining agreements and enforced by an independent neutral party, NYSNA said.
The contract also includes across the board wage increases of 3 percent in each year of the contract and full retro-pay, as well as millions of dollars for retiree health benefits, tuition reimbursement and other monetary benefits. It also includes new guidelines to stop workplace violence, a process to improve safe patient handling and language allowing nurses to aid victims of disasters inside or outside the United States, NYSNA said.
“Everyone in these negotiations recognized that there are not enough nurses to safely care for our patients,” added Ciampa. “With this contract, we’ve come a long way to resolving the critical understaffing at the three hospital systems. That’s been our priority throughout.”
Nurses had been working without a new contract since October 2018.
The agreement marks the end of a bitter, month-long battle that included the threat of a strike involving over 10,000 nurses.
The deal is considered landmark, as New York State does not currently have laws mandating staffing ratios.
“It was the unity and determination of frontline nurses who fought hard to improve conditions for nurses and additional staffing for patients,” said Bernita Stewart, RN and Member of the Montefiore Medical Center Executive Committee. “Our commitment to our patients was the driving force behind this contract.”
“We have made significant strides based on these contracts: frontline Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, Case Managers, and Midwives will now have effective input in establishing nurse-to-patient grids that will ensure that our number one priority — safe staffing — will be achieved,” said Robin Krinsky, RN, NYSNA Board Member and President of the Mt. Sinai Hospital Executive Committee. “Most importantly, for the first time ever, we now have transparent, enforcement mechanisms that hold all parties accountable in achieving this goal. The combination of staffing grids, enforceability, and transparency is the winning trifecta for both our patients and our nurses.”
For more information, please visit nysna.org.
Ratificados
Enfermeras llegan a un acuerdo contractual con tres sistemas hospitalarios
Llamándolo un hito, miembros de la Asociación de Enfermeras del Estado de Nueva York (NYSNA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunciaron que llegaron a un acuerdo de cuatro años con tres sistemas hospitalarios locales.
Miembros de NYSNA y de los sistemas de hospitales Mount Sinai, Montefiore y New York-Presbyterian acordaron los términos del contrato que incluyen la contratación de 1,500 enfermeras nuevas y las pautas para las proporciones de personal.
El acuerdo fue ratificado por una gran mayoría y expira el 31 de diciembre de 2022.
“Los niveles seguros de personal salvan vidas, es nuestra realidad y con este contrato hemos tenido enormes logros que nos ayudarán a brindar atención segura y de calidad a nuestros pacientes”, dijo Anthony Ciampa, RN, primer vicepresidente de NYSNA y presidente del Comité Ejecutivo del New York-Presbyterian.
El contrato afecta a más de 10,000 enfermeras en los tres sistemas hospitalarios.
El acuerdo, anunciado el miércoles 1º de mayo, incluye un índice de personal que exige la contratación inicial de 1,500 enfermeras nuevas, con las contrataciones iniciales siendo utilizadas para cubrir las vacantes actuales. El contrato también incluye $100 millones de dólares adicionales para contratar enfermeras para puestos recién agregados a tiempo completo, según un comunicado de prensa de NYSNA, un sindicato que representa a 42,000 enfermeras.
El personal de enfermería registrado se basará en las proporciones de personal seguro que se incluirán en los acuerdos de negociación colectiva y serán reforzadas por una parte neutral independiente, dijo NYSNA.
El contrato también incluye aumentos salariales generales del 3 por ciento en cada año del contrato y pago retroactivo completo, así como millones de dólares para beneficios de salud para jubilados, reembolso de matrícula y otros beneficios monetarios. NYSNA dijo que también incluye nuevas pautas para detener la violencia en el lugar de trabajo, un proceso para mejorar el manejo seguro del paciente y lenguaje que permite a las enfermeras ayudar a las víctimas de desastres dentro o fuera de los Estados Unidos.
“Todos en estas negociaciones reconocieron que no hay suficientes enfermeras para atender a nuestros pacientes de manera segura”, agregó Ciampa. “Con este contrato, hemos recorrido un largo camino para resolver la crítica falta de personal en los tres sistemas hospitalarios. Esa ha sido nuestra prioridad en todo momento”.
Las enfermeras habían estado trabajando sin un nuevo contrato desde octubre de 2018.
El acuerdo marca el final de una amarga batalla de un mes que incluyó la amenaza de una huelga que involucró a más de 10,000 enfermeras.
El acuerdo se considera un hito, ya que el estado de Nueva York no tiene actualmente leyes que impongan tasas de personal.
“Fue la unidad y la determinación de las enfermeras de la primera línea que lucharon arduamente para mejorar las condiciones de las enfermeras y el personal adicional para los pacientes”, dijo Bernita Stewart, RN y miembro del Comité Ejecutivo del Centro Médico Montefiore. “Nuestro compromiso con nuestros pacientes fue la fuerza motriz detrás de este contrato”.
“Hemos logrado avances significativos en función de estos contratos: enfermeras registradas de primera línea, enfermeras practicantes, enfermeras anestesistas, administradores de casos y matronas ahora tendrán una contribución efectiva para establecer las cuadrículas de enfermería a pacientes que asegurarán que nuestra prioridad número uno -personal seguro- se logre “, dijo Robin Krinsky, RN, miembro de la Junta de NYSNA y presidenta del Comité Ejecutivo del Hospital Mt. Sinai. “Lo más importante es que, por primera vez, ahora contamos con mecanismos de cumplimiento transparentes que hacen a todas las partes responsables de lograr este objetivo. La combinación de cuadrículas de personal, exigibilidad y transparencia es la trifecta ganadora tanto para nuestros pacientes como para nuestras enfermeras”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nysna.org.