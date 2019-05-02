RNs Ratified

Nurses reach contract agreement with three hospital systems

Calling it a milestone, members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) have announced they had reached a four-year agreement with three local hospital systems.

NYSNA members and the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian hospitals systems have agreed on contract terms that include the hiring of 1,500 new nurses and guidelines for staffing ratios.

The agreement was ratified by a large majority and expires on December 31, 2022.

“’Safe staffing saves lives’ is our reality and with this contract we have made tremendous gains that will help us provide safe, quality care to our patients,” said Anthony Ciampa, RN, NYSNA First Vice President and President of the New York-Presbyterian Executive Committee.

The contract affects over 10,000 nurses at the three hospital systems.

The agreement, announced on Wed., May 1st, includes staffing ratio language which calls for the initial hiring of 1,500 new nurses, with initial hires used to fill current vacancies. The contract also includes an additional $100 million to hire nurses for newly added full-time positions, according to a press release from NYSNA, a union representing 42,000 nurses.

Registered nurse staffing will be based on safe staffing ratios that will be included in the collective bargaining agreements and enforced by an independent neutral party, NYSNA said.

The contract also includes across the board wage increases of 3 percent in each year of the contract and full retro-pay, as well as millions of dollars for retiree health benefits, tuition reimbursement and other monetary benefits. It also includes new guidelines to stop workplace violence, a process to improve safe patient handling and language allowing nurses to aid victims of disasters inside or outside the United States, NYSNA said.

“Everyone in these negotiations recognized that there are not enough nurses to safely care for our patients,” added Ciampa. “With this contract, we’ve come a long way to resolving the critical understaffing at the three hospital systems. That’s been our priority throughout.”

Nurses had been working without a new contract since October 2018.

The agreement marks the end of a bitter, month-long battle that included the threat of a strike involving over 10,000 nurses.

The deal is considered landmark, as New York State does not currently have laws mandating staffing ratios.

“It was the unity and determination of frontline nurses who fought hard to improve conditions for nurses and additional staffing for patients,” said Bernita Stewart, RN and Member of the Montefiore Medical Center Executive Committee. “Our commitment to our patients was the driving force behind this contract.”

“We have made significant strides based on these contracts: frontline Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, Case Managers, and Midwives will now have effective input in establishing nurse-to-patient grids that will ensure that our number one priority — safe staffing — will be achieved,” said Robin Krinsky, RN, NYSNA Board Member and President of the Mt. Sinai Hospital Executive Committee. “Most importantly, for the first time ever, we now have transparent, enforcement mechanisms that hold all parties accountable in achieving this goal. The combination of staffing grids, enforceability, and transparency is the winning trifecta for both our patients and our nurses.”

