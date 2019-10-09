- English
RN Rally
Nurses demand better staffing, new contract
By Gregg McQueen
These RNs require respect.
Registered nurses from three hospitals in the New York-Presbyterian (NYP) system delivered petition signatures and a list of demands to NYP executives on Tues., Oct. 8th in a push for a new contract that includes improved staffing ratios.
Nurses from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Gracie Square Hospital in Manhattan and Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill gathered at NYP’s Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights to make their demands known.
Gina Cafaro, a nurse at Brooklyn Methodist, said she and her colleagues have been working without a contract for nearly six months.
“Since New York-Presbyterian took over Methodist Hospital, staffing has gotten worse,” she said. “RN recruitment and hiring [are] down, and morale is very low.”
The hospital became part of the NYP system in 2017.
Hudson Valley Hospital nurse Susan Beck said nurses there are negotiating their first contract, but the process has been arduous.
“The lawyer for NYP has stalled at every opportunity. He has been disrespectful to us. He’s been condescending to us, and shown up late almost every time,” she said.
Beck reported that negotiations began in April, but the two sides have only agreed tentatively on two propositions.
“We need things to start moving along and for nurses to be treated with respect,” she said.
Nurses said that current staffing levels are too low, forcing nurses to care for too many patients at a time.
“We want to be sure our nurses go on breaks, and can take vacation, holiday time,” said Aldrich Crespino, who works at Methodist.
“We’re part of the NYP family. We should be treated with respect,” added co-worker Ivory Campbell. “We want to be able to take care of our patients in a safe manner,”
Nurses are also fighting for better pay, tuition reimbursement, and improved health care and pension benefits, said Anthony Ciampa, a nurse at NYP/Columbia and First Vice President of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).
“The negotiations are not as productive as they need to be. They’re not moving at the frequency we need to happen,” Ciampa said.
In May, NYSNA members reached a contract agreement with NYP, as well as the Mount Sinai and Montefiore systems. The deal affected about 10,000 nurses and included the hiring of new nurses and guidelines for staffing ratios.
However, Ciampa explained that the contract is not being applied by NYP to nurses at Gracie Square, Hudson Valley, and Brooklyn Methodist.
“We don’t understand why if we have the framework for a contract, why it is taking so long for our brothers and sisters that work in the exact same system,” said Ciampa.
“They should treat them with the same respect that they showed us in giving us a fair contract,” he said.
In a statement, New York-Presbyterian argued that it was acting in good faith with separate labor negotiations occurring at two of the regional hospitals.
“NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital are conducting separate negotiations with NYSNA on collective bargaining agreements that affect the nurses at their respective hospitals,” the statement read.
“Local representatives from these hospitals meet regularly with the union’s leadership to negotiate in good faith. The hospitals continue to negotiate with the goal of reaching a fair and reasonable agreement that recognizes our nurses’ contributions while maintaining the flexibility needed to provide exceptional care to patients and their families.”
Mitin de RN
Enfermeras exigen mejor dotación de personal y nuevo contrato
Por Gregg McQueen
Estas RN requieren respeto.
Enfermeras registradas de tres hospitales en el sistema New York-Presbyterian (NYP) entregaron peticiones firmadas y una lista de demandas a los ejecutivos del NYP el martes 8 de octubre en un intento por lograr un nuevo contrato que incluya mejores proporciones de personal.
Enfermeras del Hospital Metodista de Brooklyn, el Hospital Gracie Square en Manhattan y el Hospital Hudson Valley en Peekskill, se reunieron en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia del NYP, en Washington Heights, para dar a conocer sus demandas.
Gina Cafaro, enfermera del Metodista de Brooklyn, dijo que ella y sus colegas han estado trabajando sin contrato durante casi seis meses.
“Desde que el New York-Presbyterian se hizo cargo del Hospital Metodista, la dotación de personal ha empeorado”, dijo. “El reclutamiento y la contratación de RN [han] disminuido, y la moral es muy baja”.
El hospital se convirtió en parte del sistema NYP en 2017.
Susan Beck, enfermera del Hospital Hudson Valley, dijo que las enfermeras están negociando su primer contrato, pero el proceso ha sido arduo.
“El abogado del NYP ha postergado cada oportunidad. Ha sido irrespetuoso con nosotros. Ha sido condescendiente y se ha presentado tarde casi siempre”, dijo.
Beck informó que las negociaciones comenzaron en abril, pero las dos partes solo acordaron tentativamente dos proposiciones.
“Necesitamos cosas para comenzar a avanzar y que las enfermeras sean tratadas con respeto”, dijo.
Las enfermeras comentaron que los niveles actuales de personal son demasiado bajos, lo que las obliga a atender a demasiados pacientes a la vez.
“Queremos asegurarnos de que nuestras enfermeras tomen descansos y puedan tomarse vacaciones y días festivos”, dijo Aldrich Crespino, quien trabaja en Methodist.
“Somos parte de la familia NYP. Deberíamos ser tratados con respeto”, agregó la compañera de trabajo Ivory Campbell. “Queremos poder atender a nuestros pacientes de manera segura”.
Las enfermeras también están luchando por mejores salarios, reembolso de matrícula y mejor atención médica y beneficios de pensión, dijo Anthony Ciampa, enfermero de NYP/Columbia y primer vicepresidente de la Asociación de Enfermeras del Estado de Nueva York (NYSNA, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Las negociaciones no son tan productivas como deberían ser. No se mueven con la frecuencia que necesitamos que sucedan”, dijo Ciampa.
En mayo, miembros de NYSNA llegaron a un acuerdo de contrato con el NYP, así como con los sistemas Mount Sinai y Montefiore. El acuerdo afectó a unas 10,000 enfermeras e incluyó la contratación de nuevas enfermeras y pautas para las proporciones de personal.
Sin embargo, Ciampa explicó que el NYP no está aplicando el contrato a las enfermeras de Gracie Square, Hudson Valley y Brooklyn Methodist.
“No entendemos por qué, si tenemos el marco para un contrato, les lleva tanto tiempo a nuestros hermanos y hermanas que trabajan exactamente en el mismo sistema”, dijo Ciampa.
“Deberían tratarlos con el mismo respeto que nos mostraron al darnos un contrato justo”, señaló.
En un comunicado, el New York-Presbyterian argumentó que está actuando de buena fe en las negociaciones laborales separadas que ocurren en dos de los hospitales regionales.
“El Hospital New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley y el Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist están llevando a cabo negociaciones separadas con NYSNA sobre acuerdos de negociación colectiva que afectan a las enfermeras en sus respectivos hospitales”, se lee en el comunicado.
“Los representantes locales de estos hospitales se reúnen regularmente con el liderazgo del sindicato para negociar de buena fe. Los hospitales continúan negociando con el objetivo de llegar a un acuerdo justo y razonable que reconozca las contribuciones de nuestras enfermeras y al mismo tiempo mantenga la flexibilidad necesaria para brindar atención excepcional a los pacientes y sus familias”.