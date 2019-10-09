RN Rally

Nurses demand better staffing, new contract

By Gregg McQueen

These RNs require respect.

Registered nurses from three hospitals in the New York-Presbyterian (NYP) system delivered petition signatures and a list of demands to NYP executives on Tues., Oct. 8th in a push for a new contract that includes improved staffing ratios.

Nurses from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Gracie Square Hospital in Manhattan and Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill gathered at NYP’s Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights to make their demands known.

Gina Cafaro, a nurse at Brooklyn Methodist, said she and her colleagues have been working without a contract for nearly six months.

“Since New York-Presbyterian took over Methodist Hospital, staffing has gotten worse,” she said. “RN recruitment and hiring [are] down, and morale is very low.”

The hospital became part of the NYP system in 2017.

Hudson Valley Hospital nurse Susan Beck said nurses there are negotiating their first contract, but the process has been arduous.

“The lawyer for NYP has stalled at every opportunity. He has been disrespectful to us. He’s been condescending to us, and shown up late almost every time,” she said.

Beck reported that negotiations began in April, but the two sides have only agreed tentatively on two propositions.

“We need things to start moving along and for nurses to be treated with respect,” she said.

Nurses said that current staffing levels are too low, forcing nurses to care for too many patients at a time.

“We want to be sure our nurses go on breaks, and can take vacation, holiday time,” said Aldrich Crespino, who works at Methodist.

“We’re part of the NYP family. We should be treated with respect,” added co-worker Ivory Campbell. “We want to be able to take care of our patients in a safe manner,”

Nurses are also fighting for better pay, tuition reimbursement, and improved health care and pension benefits, said Anthony Ciampa, a nurse at NYP/Columbia and First Vice President of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

“The negotiations are not as productive as they need to be. They’re not moving at the frequency we need to happen,” Ciampa said.

In May, NYSNA members reached a contract agreement with NYP, as well as the Mount Sinai and Montefiore systems. The deal affected about 10,000 nurses and included the hiring of new nurses and guidelines for staffing ratios.

However, Ciampa explained that the contract is not being applied by NYP to nurses at Gracie Square, Hudson Valley, and Brooklyn Methodist.

“We don’t understand why if we have the framework for a contract, why it is taking so long for our brothers and sisters that work in the exact same system,” said Ciampa.

“They should treat them with the same respect that they showed us in giving us a fair contract,” he said.

In a statement, New York-Presbyterian argued that it was acting in good faith with separate labor negotiations occurring at two of the regional hospitals.

“NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital are conducting separate negotiations with NYSNA on collective bargaining agreements that affect the nurses at their respective hospitals,” the statement read.

“Local representatives from these hospitals meet regularly with the union’s leadership to negotiate in good faith. The hospitals continue to negotiate with the goal of reaching a fair and reasonable agreement that recognizes our nurses’ contributions while maintaining the flexibility needed to provide exceptional care to patients and their families.”