Rites of the Road

Traveling in the South during the Jim Crow era was especially precarious for people of color.

They weren’t allowed to have AAA memberships. Many gas stations, hotels and restaurants didn’t accept African American customers.

Unless you knew where to go, getting lost or running out of gas meant trouble. In 1936, a postal worker named Victor Green and his wife Alma created a book aiding African-American travelers.

The Negro Motorist Green Book listed friendly auto shops, restaurants, hotels and even beauty salons and bars. Published until 1967, it could prove a life-saver for black people traveling in unknown parts.

On Sun., Nov. 18 at 3 p.m., the Morris-Jumel Mansion will hold the First Annual Appreciation Day honoring Victor and Alma Green. The free event includes a presentation by Calvin Alexander Ramsey, author of the 2010 children’s book Ruth and the Green Book. Ramsey is also working on a Green Book Chronicles documentary. Local elected officials including Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York Assemblymember Inez Dickens, and U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat will also be present. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit morrisjumel.org.