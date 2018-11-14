Traveling in the South during the Jim Crow era was especially precarious for people of color. They weren’t allowed to have AAA memberships. Many gas stations, hotels and restaurants didn’t accept African American customers. Unless you knew where to go, getting lost or running out of gas meant trouble. In 1936, a postal worker named Victor Green and his wife Alma created a book aiding African-American travelers. The Negro Motorist Green Book listed friendly auto shops, restaurants, hotels and even beauty salons and bars. Published until 1967, it could prove a life-saver for black people traveling in unknown parts. On Sun., Nov. 18 at 3 p.m., the Morris-Jumel Mansion will hold the First Annual Appreciation Day honoring Victor and Alma Green. The free event includes a presentation by Calvin Alexander Ramsey, author of the 2010 children’s book Ruth and the Green Book. Ramsey is also working on a Green Book Chronicles documentary. Local elected officials including Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York Assemblymember Inez Dickens, and U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat will also be present. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit morrisjumel.org. Viajar por el sur durante la era de Jim Crow era especialmente peligroso para las personas de color. No se les permitía tener membresías AAA. Muchas estaciones de servicio, hoteles y restaurantes no aceptaban clientes afroamericanos. A menos que supieras a dónde ir, perderte o quedarte sin combustible significaba problemas. En 1936, un empleado de correos llamado Víctor Green y su esposa Alma, crearon un libro para ayudar a los viajeros afroamericanos. The Negro Motorist Green Book listaba tiendas de automóviles, restaurantes, hoteles e incluso salones de belleza y bares, amigables. Publicado hasta 1967, pudo ser un salvavidas para las personas negras que viajan en partes desconocidas. El domingo 18 de noviembre a las 3 p.m., la Mansión Morris-Jumel celebrará el Primer Día Anual de Agradecimiento en honor a Víctor y Alma Green. El evento gratuito incluye una presentación de Calvin Alexander Ramsey, autor del libro infantil de 2010 Ruth and the Green Book. Ramsey también está trabajando en un documental de Green Book Chronicles. Funcionarios locales electos, entre ellos la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, la asambleísta de Nueva York Inez Dickens y el congresista de los Estados Unidos Adriano Espaillat también estarán presentes. Se servirán refrigerios. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite morrisjumel.org.
Rites of the Road
Ritos del camino
Traveling in the South during the Jim Crow era was especially precarious for people of color.
They weren’t allowed to have AAA memberships. Many gas stations, hotels and restaurants didn’t accept African American customers.
Unless you knew where to go, getting lost or running out of gas meant trouble. In 1936, a postal worker named Victor Green and his wife Alma created a book aiding African-American travelers.
The Negro Motorist Green Book listed friendly auto shops, restaurants, hotels and even beauty salons and bars. Published until 1967, it could prove a life-saver for black people traveling in unknown parts.
On Sun., Nov. 18 at 3 p.m., the Morris-Jumel Mansion will hold the First Annual Appreciation Day honoring Victor and Alma Green. The free event includes a presentation by Calvin Alexander Ramsey, author of the 2010 children’s book Ruth and the Green Book. Ramsey is also working on a Green Book Chronicles documentary. Local elected officials including Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York Assemblymember Inez Dickens, and U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat will also be present. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, please call 212.923.8008 or visit morrisjumel.org.
Viajar por el sur durante la era de Jim Crow era especialmente peligroso para las personas de color.
No se les permitía tener membresías AAA. Muchas estaciones de servicio, hoteles y restaurantes no aceptaban clientes afroamericanos.
A menos que supieras a dónde ir, perderte o quedarte sin combustible significaba problemas. En 1936, un empleado de correos llamado Víctor Green y su esposa Alma, crearon un libro para ayudar a los viajeros afroamericanos.
The Negro Motorist Green Book listaba tiendas de automóviles, restaurantes, hoteles e incluso salones de belleza y bares, amigables. Publicado hasta 1967, pudo ser un salvavidas para las personas negras que viajan en partes desconocidas.
El domingo 18 de noviembre a las 3 p.m., la Mansión Morris-Jumel celebrará el Primer Día Anual de Agradecimiento en honor a Víctor y Alma Green. El evento gratuito incluye una presentación de Calvin Alexander Ramsey, autor del libro infantil de 2010 Ruth and the Green Book. Ramsey también está trabajando en un documental de Green Book Chronicles. Funcionarios locales electos, entre ellos la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, la asambleísta de Nueva York Inez Dickens y el congresista de los Estados Unidos Adriano Espaillat también estarán presentes. Se servirán refrigerios.
Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.923.8008 o visite morrisjumel.org.