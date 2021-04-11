- English
- Español
Risk Forward
By Kathleen Pike
We might have imagined that with the vaccine rollout out, this topsy turvy world would feel more settled, but that is not how life goes. The pandemic has been a storm of uncertainty. We have spent more than a year wondering, worrying, waiting, wanting. And it continues: Is it really okay to meet in person? Mask or no mask? Why are cases in Europe on the rise again? Will the vaccine protect against the new variants? And so it goes…
I recently had the opportunity to talk with Victoria Labalme, consultant, coach, Hall of Fame keynote speaker, and author of the book Risk Forward. The opening page begins, “Some people in life know exactly what they want to achieve. This is a book for the rest of us.” For all of us figuring out what the post-pandemic world will be, this wise and creative book takes us on a journey that is sure to bolster our mental health and enhance our abilities to thrive in these particularly uncertain times.
1. What inspired you to write Risk Forward? “There is a myth out there that success requires having a plan, well-defined goals, and a clear path forward. All of this can be helpful at times, but I wrote Risk Forward in response to my own experience and the experience of so many successful people I know who found their way forward without always knowing where they were going. There are parents, teachers, and mentors who – though well-meaning — can really throw you off course or make you feel worse about yourself when they say, ‘Where do you want to be in 1 year, 3 years or 5?’ The truth is sometimes we don’t know; the vision is still unfolding. As I say in the book, clarity is not the place from which we begin, but rather the place at which we ultimately arrive.”
2. What do you mean by Risk Forward? “Risk Forward is an approach to moving forward, heart open, heading into the unknown even if we’re a little off balance. The key is to stay connected to what I call your Inner Current. In a world full of uncertainty, your Inner current – that inner line of wisdom – will help you find your way forward.”
3. How can Risk Forward help us navigate the pandemic? “The book opens with the recognition that for all of us, at various points in life, we find ourselves in the Fog of Not Knowing—a period of transition, when the path, the plan, or the project is not yet clear. This happens at many moments in life – even without a pandemic. It could be that you’re in a transition with your health, your relationships or with your career. It could be that you just graduated or are entering a new phase in your life; it could be that you’re figuring out your next steps on a project or trying to make an important decision. When you’re in the Fog of Not Knowing, if you can meet that void without grasping for the most convenient way out, but have the courage and tenacity to reconnect with what matters most and what lights you up, what you discover can be a future beyond your expectations and imagination.”
4. What do you mean when you say that we each have a Crimson Star? “The Crimson Star is that idea or opportunity that beckons us forward – that piques our interest, curiosity and brings excitement. Sometimes it makes no sense – we can’t always explain the reasoning to others. Sometimes, too, other people dissuade us and discourage us. But it’s not until we have the courage to step into the unknown and head toward that Crimson Star that we discover where we are next meant to go.”
5. What is your hope for Risk Forward? “My hope is to alleviate unnecessary suffering. People who have experienced Risk Forward – and I say ‘experience’ because it’s a book filled with experiences, drawings, profound exercises, and humor — say that the book is comforting and affirming. It’s giving people permission to trust themselves, to move forward on their own terms and in their own way, even if they don’t know exactly where they’re heading. The most touching part is that people are now buying the book for others they care about and love. Everyone’s on their own path and has their own hidden genius. This book helps remind us of that.”
Thousands of years ago, Lao Tsu said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. With Risk Forward, Victoria Labalme’s words and whimsical illustrations convey an unconventional wisdom sure to inspire readers to take that daunting first step, and then the next… More than a book, it’s an experience.
Risk Forward
Por Kathleen Pike
Podríamos haber imaginado que, con el lanzamiento de la vacuna, este mundo al revés se sentiría más asentado, pero no es así como va la vida. La pandemia ha sido una tormenta de incertidumbre. Llevamos más de un año preguntándonos, preocupándonos, esperando, deseando. Y continúa: ¿está realmente bien reunirse en persona? ¿mascarilla o sin mascarilla? ¿por qué vuelven a aumentar los casos en Europa? ¿protegerá la vacuna contra las nuevas variantes? Y así continúa…
Recientemente tuve la oportunidad de hablar con Victoria Labalme, consultora, entrenadora, oradora principal del Salón de la Fama y autora del libro Risk Forward. La página inicial comienza: “Algunas personas en la vida saben exactamente lo que quieren lograr. Este es un libro para el resto de nosotros”. Para que todos nos demos cuenta de lo que será el mundo pos pandémico, este libro inteligente y creativo nos lleva a un viaje que seguramente reforzará nuestra salud mental y mejorará nuestras habilidades para prosperar en estos tiempos particularmente inciertos.
1. ¿Qué te inspiró a escribir Risk Forward? “Existe el mito de que el éxito requiere tener un plan, metas bien definidas y un camino claro a seguir. Todo esto puede ser útil a veces, pero escribí Risk Forward en respuesta a mi propia experiencia y la de tantas personas exitosas que conozco que encontraron el camino a seguir sin saber siempre a dónde iban. Hay padres, maestros y mentores que, aunque bien intencionados, realmente pueden desviarle del rumbo o hacer que se sienta peor consigo mismo cuando dicen: ¿dónde quieres estar en 1 año, 3 años o 5? La verdad es que a veces no lo sabemos, la visión aún se está desarrollando. Como digo en el libro, la claridad no es el lugar desde el que partimos, sino el lugar al que finalmente llegamos”.
2. ¿Qué quieres decir con Risk Forward? “Risk Forward es un enfoque para avanzar, con el corazón abierto, dirigiéndonos hacia lo desconocido, incluso si estamos un poco fuera de balance. La clave es mantenerse conectado a lo que yo llamo tu Corriente Interna. En un mundo lleno de incertidumbre, tu corriente interior, esa línea interior de sabiduría, te ayudará a encontrar el camino a seguir”.
3. ¿Cómo puede Risk Forward ayudarnos a abrirnos paso en la pandemia? “El libro comienza con el reconocimiento de que, para todos nosotros, en varios momentos de la vida, nos encontramos en la Niebla del No Saber, un período de transición, cuando el camino, el plan o el proyecto aún no están claros. Esto sucede en muchos momentos de la vida, incluso sin una pandemia. Podría ser que esté en una transición con su salud, sus relaciones o con su carrera. Puede ser que se acabe de graduar o que esté entrando en una nueva etapa de su vida; podría ser que esté calculando sus próximos pasos en un proyecto o tratando de tomar una decisión importante. Cuando estás en la niebla del no saber, si puedes encontrar ese vacío sin aferrarte a la salida más conveniente, pero tienes el coraje y la tenacidad para reconectarte con lo que más importa y te ilumina, lo que descubras puede ser un futuro más allá de tus expectativas e imaginación”.
4. ¿A qué te refieres cuando dices que todos tenemos una Estrella Carmesí? “La Estrella Carmesí es esa idea u oportunidad que nos atrae hacia adelante, que despierta nuestro interés, curiosidad y entusiasmo. A veces no tiene sentido: no siempre podemos explicar el razonamiento a los demás. A veces, también, otras personas nos disuaden y desaniman. Pero no es hasta que tenemos el coraje de dar un paso hacia lo desconocido y dirigirnos hacia esa Estrella Carmesí que descubrimos dónde estamos destinados a ir”.
5. ¿Cuál es tu esperanza para Risk Forward? “Mi esperanza es aliviar el sufrimiento innecesario. Las personas que han experimentado Risk Forward, y digo “experiencia” porque es un libro lleno de experiencias, dibujos, ejercicios profundos y humor, dicen que el libro es reconfortante y afirmativo. Es dar permiso a las personas para que confíen en sí mismas, para avanzar en sus propios términos y a su manera, incluso si no saben exactamente hacia dónde se dirigen. La parte más conmovedora es que las personas ahora están comprando el libro para otras personas que les importan y aman. Todos siguen su propio camino y tienen su propio genio oculto. Este libro ayuda a recordarnos eso”.
Hace miles de años, Lao Tsu dijo que el viaje de mil millas comienza con un paso. Con Risk Forward, las palabras de Victoria Labalme y las ilustraciones caprichosas transmiten una sabiduría poco convencional que seguramente inspirará a los lectores a dar ese primer paso desalentador y luego el siguiente… Más que un libro, es una experiencia.