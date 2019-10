Rising Readers

School network hosts reading day

By Gregg McQueen

“We really love reading. It’s kind of our thing.”

Brandi Vardiman would know.

As the Principal of KIPP STAR Harlem College Prep Elementary School, Vardiman recently hosted students and their families at its first-ever KIPP NYC Reads Day.

“We wanted to think about ways to engage families that didn’t involve just meeting about results of assessments,” said Vardiman. “We really wanted to bring [in] the love and joy of reading.”

On October 17, parents visited their child’s classroom to hear from teachers about reading goals for the year, then took part in a reading fair that provided tips on choosing books and stimulating an appreciation of reading in their child.

The Harlem school is part of KIPP (which stands for Knowledge Is Power Program), the national network of public charter schools aimed at students in underserved communities. The organization’s motto is “Work Hard. Be Nice.”

Founded at the kindergarten level in 2014, KIPP STAR Harlem College Prep Elementary School has added one grade per year and now serves about 450 students in grades K through 4. It is one of 15 KIPP schools in New York City.

Vardiman said the KIPP NYC Reads Day was designed to get her students excited about reading books.

“We want them to see reading as the type of thing that they can explore, the idea that they can get lost in a book,” she said.

Students at Harlem KIPP STAR are assigned reading every night as part of their homework and fill out a reading log.

In December, the school hosts a Literary Day Parade. “Every single student dresses up like their favorite book character, and completes book reports,” said Vardiman. “I prefer interactive experiences.”

Parent Stacy Bennett said she appreciated the reading event as a way to discover how her child is learning in school.

“We know what level they’re reading on, or what books to start them off with. With an event like this, they’ll help us,” Bennett said. “They’ll teach us to create a pathway to arrive where they want the kids to be.”

Bennett’s daughter Anaiah attend kindergarten, and enjoys reading Mo Willems and Dr. Seuss books every night and on the subway headed towards school.

“It can encourage parents, give them more ideas,” Bennett said of the school’s reading event. “I love the interaction that they encourage with their kids, parents, and the whole family. It makes you feel like you’re not in this alone as a parent.”

KIPP STAR Harlem Elementary is located at 625 West 133rd Street, New York, NY 10027. KIPP NYC operates 15 KIPP schools in New York City serving more than 7,800 students and alumni annually. For more, please visit www.kippnyc.org.