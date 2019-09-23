Rights Roundtable

State hosts housing forum

By Gregg McQueen

It’s honing in on housing.

The New York State Division of Human Rights will host a town hall on changes in the state’s human rights laws, specifically focused on housing concerns.

The meeting will be held on Wed., Sept. 25 at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center building at 530 West 166th Street starting at 6 p.m.‎

Angela Fernández, Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights, said the goal of the town hall is to bring the agency “directly to the people.”

“It will be a very interactive presentation on what the state’s human rights law is when it comes to anti-discrimination protection within the housing context,” she said.

The gathering will serve as a return uptown for Fernández, who had previously served as the Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR).

“I want residents who face discriminatory and predatory policies where it hurts most – at home – to know there is help,” said Fernández. “It’s why we’re here at the Division, and why we’re bringing these forums to the neighborhoods where they’ll have the greatest impact.”

This spring, Governor Andrew Cuomo approved several new provisions for the state’s human rights law, the oldest in the country, including a provision banning rental discrimination based on source of income.

“If you have a lawful source of income like Section 8 or child support or social security benefits, a landlord cannot deny you an apartment,” said Fernández. “What we see is that landlords are denying rentals to people [with such income sources], and as of this summer, this is a violation of state human rights law.”

Investigators will be present at the town hall to discuss such housing concerns, and could potentially file a claim.

The state’s human rights law also prevents against sexual harassment by landlords and building superintendents, which can manifest itself in a host of interactions.

“It could be as simple as the landlord saying, ‘Let’s go to dinner and we’ll talk about you having to pay this much for rent’,” Fernández said.

The law also prevents against other types of discrimination.

“We won a case recently where a pregnant woman went to rent a new luxury apartment at someplace in the city,” she explained. “She was denied, and when she asked the landlord why, he pointed to her belly and said, ‘Because of that,’ explained Fernández. “She already had several other kids, and he didn’t want to rent to someone with children. That is discrimination of someone’s reproductive rights.”‎

Another housing-related discrimination issue is landlords asking for proof of citizenship, Fernández said.

Of the 6,000 claims the Division of Human Rights deals with per year, about seven percent are related to housing.

Fernández said she expects that to increase based on the new laws.

“We’ve already seen an increase in people contacting us with potential claims,” she said.

Fernández said that New York is frequently a trailblazer when it comes to anti-discrimination legislation, noting that the states also established its own Fair Housing Act 20 years before the federal government started its own.

Moreover, the office maintains a local footprint for residents uptown.

The Division of Human Rights has an office in Northern Manhattan, at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building in Harlem, as well as one at One Fordham Plaza in the Bronx. Residents can visit in person with staff members at both sites.‎

Although the upcoming forum will be focused on housing issues, the Division is planning other workshops to highlight topics such as sexual harassment.

“There are laws that are out there, and we want people to know that,” said Fernández. “It could be the difference between keeping your job, or staying in your house.”

The “Know Your Rights: Housing” forum presented by the New York State Division of Human Rights will be held on Wednesday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 530 West 166th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10032.‎

To RSVP, please call 718.741.8301 or email rsvp@dhr.ny.gov.