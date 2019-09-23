- English
- Español
Rights Roundtable
State hosts housing forum
By Gregg McQueen
It’s honing in on housing.
The New York State Division of Human Rights will host a town hall on changes in the state’s human rights laws, specifically focused on housing concerns.
The meeting will be held on Wed., Sept. 25 at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center building at 530 West 166th Street starting at 6 p.m.
Angela Fernández, Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights, said the goal of the town hall is to bring the agency “directly to the people.”
“It will be a very interactive presentation on what the state’s human rights law is when it comes to anti-discrimination protection within the housing context,” she said.
The gathering will serve as a return uptown for Fernández, who had previously served as the Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR).
“I want residents who face discriminatory and predatory policies where it hurts most – at home – to know there is help,” said Fernández. “It’s why we’re here at the Division, and why we’re bringing these forums to the neighborhoods where they’ll have the greatest impact.”
This spring, Governor Andrew Cuomo approved several new provisions for the state’s human rights law, the oldest in the country, including a provision banning rental discrimination based on source of income.
“If you have a lawful source of income like Section 8 or child support or social security benefits, a landlord cannot deny you an apartment,” said Fernández. “What we see is that landlords are denying rentals to people [with such income sources], and as of this summer, this is a violation of state human rights law.”
Investigators will be present at the town hall to discuss such housing concerns, and could potentially file a claim.
The state’s human rights law also prevents against sexual harassment by landlords and building superintendents, which can manifest itself in a host of interactions.
“It could be as simple as the landlord saying, ‘Let’s go to dinner and we’ll talk about you having to pay this much for rent’,” Fernández said.
The law also prevents against other types of discrimination.
“We won a case recently where a pregnant woman went to rent a new luxury apartment at someplace in the city,” she explained. “She was denied, and when she asked the landlord why, he pointed to her belly and said, ‘Because of that,’ explained Fernández. “She already had several other kids, and he didn’t want to rent to someone with children. That is discrimination of someone’s reproductive rights.”
Another housing-related discrimination issue is landlords asking for proof of citizenship, Fernández said.
Of the 6,000 claims the Division of Human Rights deals with per year, about seven percent are related to housing.
Fernández said she expects that to increase based on the new laws.
“We’ve already seen an increase in people contacting us with potential claims,” she said.
Fernández said that New York is frequently a trailblazer when it comes to anti-discrimination legislation, noting that the states also established its own Fair Housing Act 20 years before the federal government started its own.
Moreover, the office maintains a local footprint for residents uptown.
The Division of Human Rights has an office in Northern Manhattan, at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building in Harlem, as well as one at One Fordham Plaza in the Bronx. Residents can visit in person with staff members at both sites.
Although the upcoming forum will be focused on housing issues, the Division is planning other workshops to highlight topics such as sexual harassment.
“There are laws that are out there, and we want people to know that,” said Fernández. “It could be the difference between keeping your job, or staying in your house.”
The “Know Your Rights: Housing” forum presented by the New York State Division of Human Rights will be held on Wednesday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 530 West 166th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10032.
To RSVP, please call 718.741.8301 or email rsvp@dhr.ny.gov.
Mesa redonda de derechos
Estado organiza foro de vivienda
Por Gregg McQueen
Se está enfocando en la vivienda.
La División de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Nueva York organizará una reunión sobre los cambios en las leyes de derechos humanos del estado, específicamente enfocados en asuntos de vivienda.
La reunión se llevará a cabo el miércoles 25 de septiembre en el edificio del Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana, ubicado en el No. 530 de la calle 166 oeste, a partir de las 6 p.m.
Ángela Fernández, comisionada de la División de Derechos Humanos, dijo que el objetivo de la reunión es acercar la agencia “directamente al pueblo”.
“Será una presentación muy interactiva sobre las leyes de derechos humanos del estado en lo que respecta a la protección contra la discriminación en el contexto de la vivienda”, dijo.
La reunión servirá como un retorno al norte de la cuidad de Fernández, quien anteriormente se desempeñó como directora ejecutiva de la Coalición por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes del Norte de Manhattan (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Quiero que los residentes que enfrentan políticas discriminatorias y depredadoras donde más les duele, en casa, sepan que hay ayuda”, dijo Fernández. “Es por eso que estamos aquí en la división, y por qué estamos llevando estos foros a los vecindarios donde tendrán el mayor impacto”.
Esta primavera, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo aprobó varias disposiciones nuevas para la ley de derechos humanos del estado, la más antigua del país, incluyendo una disposición que prohíbe la discriminación de alquiler basada en la fuente de ingresos.
“Si usted tiene una fuente legal de ingresos como la Sección 8 o manutención infantil o beneficios de seguridad social, el propietario no puede negarle un apartamento”, dijo Fernández. “Lo que vemos es que los propietarios están negando alquileres a personas [con tales fuentes de ingresos], y a partir de este verano, esto es una violación de las leyes estatales de derechos humanos”.
Investigadores estarán presentes en la reunión para discutir tales inquietudes de vivienda y podrían, potencialmente, presentar una demanda.
La ley estatal de derechos humanos también previene contra el acoso sexual por parte de los propietarios y los superintendentes de edificios, que pueden manifestarse en una serie de interacciones.
“Podría ser tan simple como que el arrendador diga: vamos a cenar y hablaremos de cuánto tiene que pagar por el alquile”, señaló.
La ley también previene contra otros tipos de discriminación.
“Recientemente ganamos un caso en el que una mujer embarazada fue a alquilar un nuevo apartamento de lujo en algún lugar de la ciudad”, explicó. “Se le negó, y cuando le preguntó al arrendador por qué, él señaló su vientre y dijo: Por eso”, explicó Fernández. “Ella ya tenía varios otros hijos y él no quería alquilar a alguien con hijos. Eso es discriminación de los derechos reproductivos”.
Otro problema de discriminación relacionado con la vivienda son los propietarios que solicitan prueba de ciudadanía, dijo.
De las 6,000 demandas que la División de Derechos Humanos trata por año, alrededor del siete por ciento están relacionadas con la vivienda.
Fernández dijo que espera que aumente en función de las nuevas leyes.
“Ya hemos visto un aumento en las personas que nos contactan con posibles demandas”, señaló.
Fernández dijo que Nueva York es con frecuencia pionera en lo que respecta a la legislación contra la discriminación, y señaló que los estados también establecieron su propia Ley de Equidad de Vivienda 20 años antes de que el gobierno federal comenzara la suya.
Además, la oficina mantiene un mapa local para los residentes del norte de la ciudad.
La División de Derechos Humanos tiene una oficina en el norte de Manhattan, en el edificio de oficinas estatales Adam Clayton Powell en Harlem, así como otra en Fordham Plaza, en el Bronx. Los residentes pueden visitar personalmente a los miembros del personal en ambos sitios.
Si bien el próximo foro se centrará en cuestiones de vivienda, la División está planeando otros talleres para destacar temas como el acoso sexual.
“Hay leyes que existen y queremos que la gente lo sepa”, dijo Fernández. “Podría ser la diferencia entre mantener su trabajo o quedarse en casa”.
El foro “Conozca sus derechos: vivienda” presentado por la División de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Nueva York se llevará a cabo el miércoles 25 de septiembre de 6 p.m. a 8 p.m. en el No. 530 de la calle 166 oeste, 2º piso, Nueva York, NY 10032.
Para confirmar su asistencia, llame al 718.741.8301 o envíe un correo electrónico a rsvp@dhr.ny.gov.