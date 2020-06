“Right in front of us”

Sen. Jamaal Bailey reflects on 50-a appeal, reforms and Ramarley

By Gregg McQueen

“You always wonder, as a young black man, if that could be you.”

Ramarley Graham was 18 years old when the unarmed high school student was shot and killed by NYPD Officer Richard Haste in February 2012.

Narcotics officers claimed the teenager had appeared suspicious while on the street earlier, and they pursued him to his grandmother’s home, where he was shot in front of his six-year-old brother and grandmother.

The shooting took place a few blocks on White Plains Road from where Jamaal Bailey grew up.

Bailey, a lawyer who now represents the same district as a State Senator, said such incidents, in which encounters between people of color and police officers result in charged confrontations and death, have been searing – and personal.

He has described being questioned by officers at the age of 12 for “loitering” at a bus stop. In another instance, he was thrown in a police van for matching the description of a suspect.

“If one misstep happens, could you end up on the wrong side of an interaction? It’s something my parents always feared for me. I felt the fear and feel it for other people,” remarked Bailey.

On Tuesday, the New York state legislature passed a bill to repeal section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law, which has kept police disciplinary records secret for over four decades.

The bill (S.8496) was sponsored by Bailey in the Senate, and will make police disciplinary records subject to Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests, the same as records for other public agencies. The legislation was sponsored on the Assembly side by Upper West Side Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell.

Bailey said the reforms would boost public trust in law enforcement and improve transparency when it comes to police misconduct.

“It’s important because we’re getting accountability,” Bailey told The Manhattan Times during an interview on Wednesday. “It’s also important that we’ve been able to accomplish something for impacted families who have led this fight before it became more a part of the public consciousness in America. I’m referring to the mothers of the movement, and people who wanted fairness, seeing their loved ones harmed or even killed.”

The repeal of statute 50-a has long been championed by reform advocates, who have sought for greater transparency of the records of police officers facing disciplinary action.

Though the statute, which has effectively prohibited the public disclosure of the personnel and disciplinary records of any police officer, corrections officer or firefighter, has been on the books since 1976, it was in 2016 that the NYPD began strict adherence to the policy and disallowed any information from being provided to the public.

The repeal of 50-a was part of a host of police reform bills passed in Albany this week, including a ban on police chokeholds, a requirement for state troopers to wear body cameras, and a requirement for courts to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of all low-level offenses, including misdemeanors and violations.

Bailey suggested that the coronavirus pandemic served to sharpen the country’s resolve to enact meaningful change to stop police brutality.

“We’ve been quarantined and we’ve been isolated. We had to pay attention to this and there were no other distractions,” he said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated he would sign any police reform legislation that crosses his desk.

The 50-a law would go into effect immediately once signed.

Bailey said the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was the “proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back” and led to a push for police reforms around the country. It also brought legislation to the finish line in New York although Floyd’s death was not a local occurrence, he said.

“This cup has been filling up with the Eric Garners and the Delrawn Smalls and Ramarley Grahams and so many other names in New York, and it overflowed now with George Floyd,” he said.

“It was right in front of us. The evidence was undisputable,” Bailey said of the actions of Chauvin. “An officer put his knee on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds with indifference to his life, liberty and cries for help. It wasn’t something that we could say depended on context. And because it was so clear-cut, I think that people started to recognize how real police brutality was, even if they didn’t before.”

But critics say the change undermines officers’ privacy concerns.

“This change does something un-American – it provides records that include false accusations made against officers, and that does little to advance the cause of transparency,” Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican who represents Long Island, said in a statement. “What it allows is a flood of information requests to obtain information on officers who currently face heightened anti-police rhetoric.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Michael O’Meara, head of New York State’s Police Benevolent Association, accused lawmakers and the media of maligning police officers since the death of Floyd.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect. We’ve been left out of the conversation,” said O’Meara.

Calling the actions of Chauvin “disgusting,” O’Meara said they should not tarnish the opinion of NYPD officers. “Our legislators abandoned us. Our press is vilifying us,” he said.

In response, Bailey stressed that the reform bills are “not meant to be anti-police.”

“I believe that the police have an incredibly difficult job, and I respect it and appreciate it,” he said. “Simply seeking transparency and accountability does not mean we’re looking to attack the police.”

Bailey noted that his 50-a bill still protects certain information for police officers, such as medical history and personal contact information such as a home address, and he rejected the notion that lawmakers did not take their concerns into account.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but if you know the work I’ve done with police officers in my district and conversations I’ve been having, you know I’ve listened to them. I’ve held hearings on this before to try to ensure their perspective is heard. I pride myself on being someone who is willing to listen.”

When 50-a was first passed, it was intended as a means to protect police officers who testified in court, but over time, the statute has become misinterpreted, argued Bailey.

“The original intent of the legislation was not intended to be a shield on disciplinary records. It was intended to stop harassment of police officers, which I wholeheartedly agree with,” he said.

“Not just the de Blasio administration, but the courts and many other entities have misapplied the original intent of this bill, and I’m glad we’ve been able to clear it up,” Bailey stated.

In addition to the 50-a bill, Bailey also sponsored legislation that would create an Office of Special Investigation within the Department of Law to investigate any incident of a person whose death was caused by a police officer. The law would automatically enact an investigation whenever an unarmed civilian is killed by police.

This week, lawmakers also passed a Bailey-sponsored bill that requires on- and off-duty law enforcement personnel to report within six hours if they discharged their weapon where a person could have been struck.

Another bill codifies New Yorkers’ right to medical and mental health attention while in custody. Bailey explained that the legislation was inspired by the 2017 death of Bronx man Andrew Kearse, who died in the back of a Schenectady police cruiser after suffering a heart attack. The officers did not call for medical assistance despite pleas from Kearse.

“The bill would create the duty for law enforcement to provide attention for medical and mental health needs,” said Bailey. “The liability for the officer would happen if there was a clear failure to provide care and the conditions get worse.”

Bailey said that additional police reform legislation could be introduced, based on feedback from the public and advocacy groups.

“We need to continue to listen and be receptive,” he said. “That’s what our main goal is, to pass policy that will make the lives of our communities better.”

“I know that removing 50-a, by itself, will not solve all the problems of police misconduct,” he added. “But with the totality of some of the other legislation we’ve passed, we are well on our way towards a more fair and just system. It’s an important day for transparency in this state.”