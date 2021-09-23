- English
- Español
Rezoning takes root
CLOTH leader discusses Inwood development project
By Gregg McQueen
Uptown residents witnessed a jolting sight in May, as the former Inwood Library building was demolished.
After a giant excavator pounded the building’s facade into rubble, it became abundantly clear that the rezoning of Inwood was at last moving forward.
The Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL), which stood at 4790 Broadway since 1952, was razed to make way for a new 14-story building that will include a modernized NYPL branch, 175 units of affordable housing and other amenities.
Nicknamed The Eliza in honor of Eliza Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s wife, the project will also host a 6,800-square-foot Pre-K facility operated by the Department of Education, a 10,000-square-foot activity and training center managed by The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) and Children’s Village, and a STEM lab run by First Robotics.
The project is currently in the early stages of construction, as excavation is now underway following the demolition of the site, which also included a former car wash.
“It feels wonderful to be moving forward,” said CLOTH Executive Director Yvonne Stennett, speaking outside the construction site on a recent weekday. “It’s exciting for us and all of the entities involved.”
First announced in 2018, the project was delayed after community residents and business owners sued the city to halt the Inwood rezoning process. A July 2020 ruling by the New York State Supreme Court upheld the rezoning plan, which was allowed to proceed when the New York Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal from community members.
Stennett acknowledged the community opposition and protracted legal battle but expressed hope that all local residents would eventually embrace the project.
“It went through scrutiny, a lot of questions about why are we doing it, how it’s going to change the neighborhood,” Stennett said.
“Once it’s finished, it’ll be something that is good for the community,” she stated. “Regardless of the trials and tribulations to get it here and the controversy, I think that in the end, everyone benefits.”
Site foreman Pedro Fernández said a team of 25 construction workers are currently working onsite, involved in excavation and soil removal.
“There’s a lot of rock at the site that needs to come out,” he said.
Though recent storms and flooding battered New York City, the work site was unaffected. “We did well, thank goodness,” said Fernández.
He noted that the construction team is mindful of businesses operating nearby, as well as a neighboring school.
“There are noise mitigation procedures in place. We’re in constant contact with the school to make sure everything is OK and that there are no issues,” he said.
The Eliza is slated for completion in mid-2023, Stennett said.
In terms of housing, The Eliza will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments that will be available to low-income families, with income caps set between $20,040 and $40,080 for individuals and $34,360 and $51,540 for a household of three.
More than 20 percent of all apartments will be affordable to a family of three earning less than $26,000.
Still, some local residents remain skeptical.
“I’m all for affordable housing. This neighborhood needs it,” said María, an Inwood resident, as she walked past the construction site. “But I wonder what a 14-story building will do to this neighborhood’s character. That’s not Inwood.”
Stennett insisted the payoff will be worth it when the project is complete.
“Overall, the benefits are not just to the residents, the 175 families who will live here. Everyone in the community will be served by it,” she said. “And they will have amenities that they’re not used to having in Inwood.”
Stennett said CLOTH will operate a teaching kitchen at The Eliza, as well as flexible space to do a variety of programming.
“We’ll have the ability to do performing arts and bring in outside artists to perform,” said Stennett. “We want to partner with other organizations to do educational or health and wellness programming.”
Stennett said that CLOTH, which celebrates its 70th year in 2022, is an ideal partner to be involved in the project. “We have the experience of providing affordable housing, of building a school, of being a part of the fabric of the community,” she said.
“I was concerned that there might have been an external entity that came in and did this development. I always felt that it should be an organization that has its roots in this community. That makes a huge difference,” remarked Stennett. “It also gives us a responsibility. People know us and have expectations.”
To Stennett, The Eliza represents a new prototype for affordable housing projects in the city.
“When you think of this holistically, all the other pieces that are a part of this, the library, the kitchen, the universal Pre-K, is really the way that the city should be thinking about building affordable housing,” she said. “I think this will become a model for how these projects are built.”
La rezonificación echa raíces
Líder de CLOTH habla sobre el proyecto de desarrollo de Inwood
Por Gregg McQueen
Los residentes del Alto Manhattan fueron testigos de un espectáculo estremecedor en mayo, cuando el antiguo edificio de la Biblioteca de Inwood fue demolido.
Después de que una excavadora gigante aplastara la fachada del edificio hasta convertirla en escombros, quedó muy claro que la rezonificación de Inwood finalmente estaba avanzando.
La sucursal de Inwood de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), que se encontraba en el No. 4790 de Broadway desde 1952, fue demolida para dar paso a un nuevo edificio de 14 pisos que incluirá una sucursal modernizada de la de NYPL, 175 unidades de viviendas asequibles y otras comodidades.
Apodado El Eliza en honor a Eliza Hamilton, la esposa de Alexander Hamilton, el proyecto también albergará una instalación de Pre-K de 6,800 pies cuadrados operada por el Departamento de Educación, un centro de actividades y capacitación de 10,000 pies cuadrados administrado por The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH, Liga Comunitaria de The Heights, en español) y Children’s Village, y un laboratorio STEM administrado por First Robotics.
El proyecto se encuentra actualmente en las primeras etapas de construcción, ya que la excavación está ahora en marcha después de la demolición del sitio, que también incluyó un antiguo lavado de autos.
“Se siente maravilloso avanzar”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de CLOTH, Yvonne Stennett, hablando afuera del sitio de construcción un día reciente entre semana. “Es emocionante para nosotros y para todas las entidades involucradas”.
Anunciado por primera vez en 2018, el proyecto se retrasó después de que los residentes de la comunidad y los dueños de negocios demandaran a la ciudad para detener el proceso de rezonificación de Inwood. Un fallo de julio de 2020 de la Corte Suprema del estado de Nueva York confirmó el plan de rezonificación, al que se le permitió continuar cuando la Corte de Apelaciones de Nueva York se negó a escuchar una apelación de los miembros de la comunidad.
Stennett reconoció la oposición de la comunidad y la prolongada batalla legal, pero expresó su esperanza de que todos los residentes locales eventualmente acepten el proyecto.
“Pasó por un escrutinio, por muchas preguntas sobre por qué lo estamos haciendo y cómo va a cambiar el vecindario”, dijo Stennett.
“Una vez que esté terminado, será algo bueno para la comunidad”, afirmó. “Independientemente de las vicisitudes para lograrlo y la controversia, creo que al final, todos se beneficiarán”.
El capataz del sitio, Pedro Fernández, dijo que un equipo de 25 trabajadores de la construcción está laborando actualmente en el lugar, involucrados en la excavación y remoción de tierra.
“Hay mucha piedra en el sitio que necesita ser sacada”, dijo.
Aunque las recientes tormentas e inundaciones azotaron la ciudad de Nueva York, el lugar de trabajo no se vio afectado. “Lo hicimos bien, gracias a Dios”, dijo Fernández.
Señaló que el equipo de construcción está atento a los negocios que operan cerca, así como a una escuela vecina.
“Existen procedimientos de mitigación del ruido. Estamos en contacto constante con la escuela para asegurarnos de que todo esté bien y que no haya problemas”, dijo.
El Eliza está programado para ser terminado a mediados de 2023, dijo Stennett.
En términos de vivienda, El Eliza incluirá una combinación de apartamentos tipo estudio, de una, dos y tres habitaciones que estarán disponibles para familias de bajos ingresos, con límites de ingresos establecidos entre $20,040 y $40,080 dólares para individuos y $34,360 y $51,540 dólares para un hogar de tres personas.
Más del 20 por ciento de todos los apartamentos serán asequibles para una familia de tres que gane menos de $26,000 dólares.
Aun así, algunos residentes locales siguen escépticos.
“Estoy a favor de las viviendas asequibles. Este vecindario las necesita”, dijo María, residente de Inwood, mientras pasaba por el sitio de construcción. “Pero me pregunto qué le hará un edificio de 14 pisos al carácter de este vecindario. Eso no es Inwood”.
Stennett insistió en que la recompensa valdrá la pena cuando el proyecto esté terminado.
“En general, los beneficios no son solo para los residentes, para las 175 familias que vivirán aquí. Todos en la comunidad se beneficiarán”, dijo. “Y tendrán comodidades que no están acostumbrados a tener en Inwood”.
Stennett dijo que CLOTH operará una escuela de cocina en El Eliza, así como un espacio flexible para hacer una variedad de programación.
“Tendremos la capacidad de hacer artes escénicas y traer artistas externos para actuar”, dijo Stennett. “Queremos asociarnos con otras organizaciones para tener programas educativos o de salud y bienestar”.
Stennett dijo que CLOTH, que celebra sus 70 años en 2022, es un socio ideal para participar en el proyecto. “Tenemos la experiencia de proporcionar viviendas asequibles, de construir una escuela, de ser parte del tejido de la comunidad”, dijo.
“Me preocupaba que pudiera haber una entidad externa la que entrara e hiciera este desarrollo. Siempre sentí que debería ser una organización que tuviera sus raíces en esta comunidad. Eso hace una gran diferencia”, comentó Stennett. “También nos da una responsabilidad. La gente nos conoce y tiene expectativas”.
Para Stennett, El Eliza representa un nuevo prototipo de proyectos de viviendas asequibles en la ciudad.
“Cuando se piensa en esto de manera integral, todas las demás piezas que forman parte de esto: la biblioteca, la cocina, el Pre-K universal, es realmente la forma en que la ciudad debería pensar en la construcción de viviendas asequibles”, dijo. “Creo que esto se convertirá en un modelo para construir estos proyectos en el futuro”.