Rezoning takes root

CLOTH leader discusses Inwood development project

By Gregg McQueen

Uptown residents witnessed a jolting sight in May, as the former Inwood Library building was demolished.

After a giant excavator pounded the building’s facade into rubble, it became abundantly clear that the rezoning of Inwood was at last moving forward.

The Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL), which stood at 4790 Broadway since 1952, was razed to make way for a new 14-story building that will include a modernized NYPL branch, 175 units of affordable housing and other amenities.

Nicknamed The Eliza in honor of Eliza Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s wife, the project will also host a 6,800-square-foot Pre-K facility operated by the Department of Education, a 10,000-square-foot activity and training center managed by The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) and Children’s Village, and a STEM lab run by First Robotics.

The project is currently in the early stages of construction, as excavation is now underway following the demolition of the site, which also included a former car wash.

“It feels wonderful to be moving forward,” said CLOTH Executive Director Yvonne Stennett, speaking outside the construction site on a recent weekday. “It’s exciting for us and all of the entities involved.”

First announced in 2018, the project was delayed after community residents and business owners sued the city to halt the Inwood rezoning process. A July 2020 ruling by the New York State Supreme Court upheld the rezoning plan, which was allowed to proceed when the New York Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal from community members.

Stennett acknowledged the community opposition and protracted legal battle but expressed hope that all local residents would eventually embrace the project.

“It went through scrutiny, a lot of questions about why are we doing it, how it’s going to change the neighborhood,” Stennett said.

“Once it’s finished, it’ll be something that is good for the community,” she stated. “Regardless of the trials and tribulations to get it here and the controversy, I think that in the end, everyone benefits.”

Site foreman Pedro Fernández said a team of 25 construction workers are currently working onsite, involved in excavation and soil removal.

“There’s a lot of rock at the site that needs to come out,” he said.

Though recent storms and flooding battered New York City, the work site was unaffected. “We did well, thank goodness,” said Fernández.

He noted that the construction team is mindful of businesses operating nearby, as well as a neighboring school.

“There are noise mitigation procedures in place. We’re in constant contact with the school to make sure everything is OK and that there are no issues,” he said.

The Eliza is slated for completion in mid-2023, Stennett said.

In terms of housing, The Eliza will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments that will be available to low-income families, with income caps set between $20,040 and $40,080 for individuals and $34,360 and $51,540 for a household of three.

More than 20 percent of all apartments will be affordable to a family of three earning less than $26,000.

Still, some local residents remain skeptical.

“I’m all for affordable housing. This neighborhood needs it,” said María, an Inwood resident, as she walked past the construction site. “But I wonder what a 14-story building will do to this neighborhood’s character. That’s not Inwood.”

Stennett insisted the payoff will be worth it when the project is complete.

“Overall, the benefits are not just to the residents, the 175 families who will live here. Everyone in the community will be served by it,” she said. “And they will have amenities that they’re not used to having in Inwood.”

Stennett said CLOTH will operate a teaching kitchen at The Eliza, as well as flexible space to do a variety of programming.

“We’ll have the ability to do performing arts and bring in outside artists to perform,” said Stennett. “We want to partner with other organizations to do educational or health and wellness programming.”

Stennett said that CLOTH, which celebrates its 70th year in 2022, is an ideal partner to be involved in the project. “We have the experience of providing affordable housing, of building a school, of being a part of the fabric of the community,” she said.

“I was concerned that there might have been an external entity that came in and did this development. I always felt that it should be an organization that has its roots in this community. That makes a huge difference,” remarked Stennett. “It also gives us a responsibility. People know us and have expectations.”

To Stennett, The Eliza represents a new prototype for affordable housing projects in the city.

“When you think of this holistically, all the other pieces that are a part of this, the library, the kitchen, the universal Pre-K, is really the way that the city should be thinking about building affordable housing,” she said. “I think this will become a model for how these projects are built.”