Rezoning Rejected

Judge rules against city in Inwood rezoning lawsuit

“Incomplete, superficial.”

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge has struck down the city’s attempt to rezone Inwood, saying that the City Council “was not provided the opportunity to review the most recent and relevant information, rendering its process of review incomplete, superficial, and, arguably, a nullity.”

Justice Verna Saunders has issued a ruling in the lawsuit filed one year ago by Inwood community groups, residents, and small business owners to block the de Blasio administration’s rezoning plan, which was approved by the City Council in 2018.

In a ruling dated December 16, Saunders found in the plaintiff’s favor on all counts, and ordered that the “resolutions of the New York City Council adopting the Inwood rezoning is annulled.”

The suit argued that the city failed to fully study the rezoning’s impact on preferential rents, minority and women-owned business enterprises, traffic congestion, and displacement of residents of color. It also said the city failed to provide a full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) until the Council already voted on the matter, which attorneys argued was in violation of the City Environmental Qualify Review (CEQR) process.

Saunders remanded the matter back to the city’s Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development for a study of the issues raised in the lawsuit.

The city’s Law Department issued a brief statement in response to an inquiry from The Manhattan Times: “We strongly disagree with this ruling which we believe is legally incorrect and contrary to well-established precedent. We stand by the City’s thorough environmental review and will challenge this decision so important projects, including building new affordable homes in this community, can proceed.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, who supported the rezoning, also responded to the ruling with a statement issued by his Communications Director.

“The Councilmember is aware of the recent court decision on the Inwood Rezoning,” read the statement. “He understands this is part of the legal process, he respects it and will abide by the final decision.”

More to follow.