Rezoning Recap

Progress report on rezoning investments: city

By Gregg McQueen

“Nothing is perfect.”

In August 2018, the City Council approved the rezoning of Inwood – a decision preceded by a long summer of vociferous protests organized by advocates, a number of whom were arrested in various acts of civil disobedience.

It was a far quieter affair this past Tues., Oct. 1st, when city officials gathered to tout the progress made in the Inwood Action Plan at a press conference – which was hosted south of Inwood, at the Gregorio Luperón High School on 165th Street.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, joined by city agency commissioners and de Blasio administration representatives, held the media event at Gregorio Luperon campus on 165th Street to discuss investments made as part of the Inwood rezoning.

Rodríguez said that components of the plan are on target, such as preservation of affordable housing units, and improvements made in local parks and schools.

“We use today to talk about how we are leaving society better for future generations,” he remarked.

He acknowledged that “nothing is perfect” when it comes to rezonings, but still touted benefits the plan would have for the community and said the Inwood rezoning can be used as a model for other communities in the city.

Rodríguez said that Community Board 12 (CB12), whose Chair Richard Lewis was present, will form a task force to ensure the city fulfills promises it made as part of the rezoning.

Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been said the city has preserved about 1,000 affordable units in Inwood and enrolled over 3,600 tenants in the city’s rent freeze program.

She said that approximately 11,000 Inwood residents have received legal counsel from the city for housing matters, and noted the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) had formed an Anti-Harassment Task Force.

“There’s so many things that we’re doing to make sure that the people who live here feel secure and safe, and [that they] stay in this community and thrive,” Been said.

James Patchett, President of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which spearheaded the Inwood rezoning, said the agency had knocked on 34,000 doors to inform Inwood residents of their housing rights.

He said that NYCEDC has chosen an architect to design two waterfront parks on the Harlem River.

“We’re working closely with the Parks Department and the community to determine what those parks would look like,” he said.

Also discussed was the future “first of its kind Immigrant Research and Performing Arts Center,” as presented by Tom Finkelpearl, the Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).

The city committed to $15 million to fund the acquisition, design, and construction of a facility that will include a performing arts space designed to allow a variety of programming, staging and space for local arts and cultural groups as well as storage, dressing rooms, classrooms, rehearsal space and administrative offices.

“A cultural space in Inwood that is dedicated to celebrating the legacies and contributions of those who live in the neighborhood will empower the community to recognize individuality while valuing these as inherent components as a whole,” said Dr. Ramona Hernández, Director of CUNY Dominican Studies Institute (DSI) in a statement.

The site, known as IRPAC, will also include a space programmed by New York Public Library (NYPL) for the public to research historical and contemporary materials that speak to the immigrant experience in the city.

Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver touted improvements to Highbridge Park and said the city recently installed adult fitness equipment in Inwood Hill Park, and is moving forward with upgrades to Monsignor Kett Playground and Anne Loftus Playground.

Been admitted that the Inwood Action Plan has not been an easy endeavor for the city.

“Planning is not for the faint of heart. It brings long-simmering tensions to the surface,” remarked Been, who said rezonings involve “a lot of hard tradeoffs and very difficult soul-searching on what is worth fighting for and compromising on.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer noted that the Inwood Action Plan includes $7.5 million for legal assistance for residents, but said more funding might be necessary.

“This is just the beginning of the process,” she said.

After the series of announcements, the officials sought to end the conference without taking any questions.

In response, Bennett Melzak, an Inwood resident, jumped up to the microphone and began criticizing the rezoning plan as they left.

“This is the same old stuff we’ve heard before,” he said.

Melzak accused city officials of failing to inform community residents about the press conference and holding it on a Jewish holiday when it would get little attention.

“There’s no community here,” he said.

Paul Epstein, a member of Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale, slammed the city for holding the press conference outside of the neighborhood it was rezoning.

“This isn’t even in Inwood,” he stated. “Why are we at 165th Street?”

Epstein suggested that Rodríguez and other officials were avoiding protestors. “They couldn’t do it Inwood because the community would rise up,” he said. “They’re afraid to do it in Inwood.”

The city is currently facing a lawsuit (in which the Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale is a lead plaintiff) from Inwood residents and business owners looking to stop the rezoning. The suit, which claims the de Blasio administration did an improper environmental impact review, presented oral arguments in August and is now awaiting a ruling from a Manhattan Supreme Court judge.

Epstein said he took issue with some of the successes touted by the city as being beneficial to the community.

“There’s nothing new. We’ve debunked a lot of these things before. There’s a lot of exaggeration, a lot of misleading information,” he said.

During the press conference, Rodríguez said the decision to hold the conference outside of Inwood was inconsequential. He touted his personal connection to Luperón High School, where he was once a teacher. Under the Inwood Action Plan, which outlines capital and programming improvements offered under the rezoning, the school recently received a $200,000 robotics lab. He said the details of the plan were what mattered, not the location of the press conference.

“This could be announced from City Hall, this could be announced from any location. Let’s focus on the merits,” Rodríguez said.

“No process is perfect. This one will never be. But I feel that this is a process that I feel can be a role model not only to Northern Manhattan, but also to the South Bronx or other area of putting together a commitment to building a community,” he added.

Melzak disagreed, suggesting that previous rezonings completed by the city had led to displacement and gentrification. “Where has there been one successful rezoning in the city, one that hasn’t had a negative impact?” he asked. “This neighborhood needs a lot of resources. But it doesn’t need a massive influx of upper middle class people.”

Proposals for the IRPAC are due on December 19, 2019. Questions regarding this RFP should be directed to InwoodArtsRFEI@edc.nyc.