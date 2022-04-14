- English
- Español
Revolution, by the roots
By Sherry Mazzocchi
A new era is quietly underway in Northern Manhattan.
This spring, 20 trees will be planted in Highbridge Park. The return of these trees is akin to having a long-lost relative show up fifty years after everyone thought they died of a terrible disease.
They were called “the Redwood of the East” and comprised half of the forests from Maine to Georgia. The American chestnut (Castanea dentata) had a 500-year life span, and grew 100 feet high and 17 feet in diameter. The tree was considered a keystone species because so many others depended on it for food, shelter and habitat. Native Americans revered its tannin-filled bark and nutritious nuts. European settlers built their log cabins and nearly everything else with its wood.
In 1904, a researcher at the Bronx Zoo noticed cankers and dead bark on their chestnut trees. But it was already too late. A fungal blight, C. parasitica, had arrived with imported Asian chestnut trees. Those trees were resistant to the disease, but the American chestnut had no natural built-in immunity. The result was similar to the impact of European smallpox on the New World’s indigenous population—a stunning cascade of death unfolded.
By 1940, nearly four billion American chestnut trees were gone.
“The chestnut tree is such a compelling story because there is this tremendous loss,” said Jason Smith, Director of Northern Manhattan Parks for the New York Restoration Project (NYRP). “But even the sense of loss takes a little imagination because it’s a distant memory. There are black and white photos of giant chestnuts, but there’s not a lot in recent memory of it being part of the fabric of our forests, or economy, or anything.”
The root systems of the giant trees remain. The roots send up tentative branches but the blight still keeps growth in check. “It persisted in the forest as a shrub for a long time,” said Smith. “Because of that, there was always a sense that maybe it could be brought back and there might be some way to restore it.”
For the past several years The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) has been working to do just that. Pollen from the blight-resistant Chinese chestnut is sprinkled on American chestnut flowers to create new trees. The results are analyzed for the most American characteristics. Those trees were crossbred again and again, for several generations, until they yielded traits that most closely match the American chestnut in terms of size, appearance and nut production as well as disease resistance.
“It’s been about 40 years that they’ve been crossbreeding,” said Smith. “It’s been a commitment of generations of scientists that have been involved in doing this.”
Smith said the new trees are “remarkably close” to the original tree. In 2017, NYRP planted 300 of those disease-resistant trees. “They are doing great,” he said, adding that they are now about 18 feet tall. “The biggest challenge to date has probably been all of the groundhogs nibbling on them.”
This spring NYRP is planting 20 more trees. They expect that some may still suffer from blight, their hope is that they will mature into healthy trees.
Other plantings of new American chestnut trees have taken place in rural areas, but this is the first large-scale planting in an urban area. “And it is particularly gratifying to have it in a Northern Manhattan park,” Smith said.
Highbridge Park has undergone its own resurrection. Designed in 1888 by Calvert Vaux (who later co-designed Central Park) and landscape architect Samuel Parsons Jr, it stretches from 155th Street up to Dyckman. It was home to a race track, a cross-country running track and an amusement park. In the 1930’s, it held a (now defunct) reservoir. The pool (featured in the film In the Heights) opened in 1936. However, a series of decisions by city planner Robert Moses and the city’s fiscal problems sent Highbridge Park – along with other parts of the city – into a steep decline. Invasive species took over. Abandoned cars, trash and other urban detritus piled up. Most of the park’s patrons were engaged in illegal entrepreneurial activities. It was considered the city’s “most damaged, most cluttered” park, as former NYC Parks Commissioner Henry Stern noted in a May 1999 New York Times article.
Since the 1980’s, an estimated 250 tons of trash have been hauled out of the park, in large part by NYRP. The non-profit, founded by Bette Midler, reclaimed the park from decades of neglect by clearing invasive species, planting native trees and flowers and restoring access.
Planting trees in a degraded park presents its own challenges, said Smith. The area where the trees were planted had been full of debris and invasive vines. The vines had to be cleared back several times before anything new could be planted. Otherwise, they would quickly smother the trees.
The soil chemistry also changed due to the massive dumping. It’s always a debate whether or not to add compost or other additives to the soil, said Smith. “Ultimately, the best strategy is to find trees that are going to be happy with the new conditions and the coming climate. But in this case, we did add sulfur to the soil. Concrete and asphalt make the soil more alkaline. So that is less good for most of our native forestry. We added some sulfur to help tamp that down a little bit.”
The trees are planted in different study plots. Some chestnuts were planted together, others alongside oak and pine trees. The trees are monitored to see how they perform in different settings. Each tree is measured for growth and the soil is tested annually. “We’re doing a qualitative health assessment so that we can learn as much as we can about what’s a good planting strategy. Do they do better with just monocultures of chestnuts or how do they grow compared to pine trees and oak trees? We’re working with the Forest Service research ecologists and collecting all that data. We will be analyzing it soon and sharing those findings. We really want to see more chestnut planting on a larger scale.”
This planting was done in partnership with WHEELS, or the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, as well as graduate students from Columbia’s Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Biology program. “That’s been a powerful program, and we’re doing it again this summer,” said Smith.
The newly planted trees are in a remote area. “It’s great to walk through this forest now. You can really begin to feel like you’re in a chestnut forest. No one has been able to do that for generations.”
“And now, not only can you go into this area and sit under chestnut trees, but you can also have this incredible view of the Harlem River, which has been inaccessible for at least 40 years,” noted Smith. “So, you can sit under a tree that no one has had and have a view that no one has ever had.”
For more, please visit nyrp.org.
Una revolución, de raíz
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Una nueva era está silenciosamente en marcha en el Alto Manhattan.
Esta primavera se plantarán 20 árboles en Highbridge Park. El regreso de estos árboles es similar a la aparición de un pariente perdido hace tiempo, cincuenta años después de que todo el mundo pensara que había muerto de una terrible enfermedad.
Se les llamaba “las secoyas del Este” y ocupaban la mitad de los bosques desde Maine hasta Georgia. El castaño americano (Castanea dentata) tenía una vida de 500 años y crecía 30 metros de altura y 17 de diámetro. El árbol se consideraba una especie clave porque muchas otras dependían de él para su alimentación, refugio y hábitat. Los nativos americanos veneraban su corteza llena de taninos y sus nutritivas nueces. Los colonos europeos construyeron sus cabañas de madera y casi todo lo demás con su madera.
En 1904, un investigador del zoológico del Bronx observó la presencia de cancros y corteza muerta en sus castaños. Pero ya era demasiado tarde. Una plaga de hongos, C. parasitica, había llegado con los castaños asiáticos importados. Esos árboles eran resistentes a la enfermedad, pero el castaño americano no tenía inmunidad natural. El resultado fue similar al impacto de la viruela europea en la población indígena del Nuevo Mundo: se produjo una impresionante cascada de muertes.
En 1940, casi cuatro mil millones de castaños americanos habían desaparecido.
“El castaño es una historia muy atractiva porque se trata de una pérdida tremenda”, afirma Jason Smith, director de Parques del Norte de Manhattan del Proyecto de Restauración de Nueva York (NYRP, por sus siglas en inglés). “Pero incluso la sensación de pérdida requiere un poco de imaginación porque es un recuerdo lejano. Hay fotos en blanco y negro de castaños gigantes, pero no hay mucha memoria reciente de que formen parte del tejido de nuestros bosques, ni de la economía, ni de nada”.
Los sistemas de raíces de los árboles gigantes permanecen. Las raíces lanzan ramas tímidas, pero el tizón sigue manteniendo el crecimiento a raya. “Persistió en el bosque como un arbusto durante mucho tiempo”, dijo Smith. “Por eso, siempre ha existido la sensación de que tal vez podría recuperarse y que podría haber alguna forma de restaurarlo”.
Durante los últimos años, la Fundación del Castaño Americano (TACF, por sus siglas en inglés) ha trabajado para conseguirlo. El polen del castaño chino, resistente al tizón, se rocía en las flores del castaño americano para crear nuevos árboles. Los resultados se analizan en busca de las características más americanas. Esos árboles se cruzan una y otra vez, durante varias generaciones, hasta que dan los rasgos más parecidos a los del castaño americano en cuanto a tamaño, aspecto y producción de frutos secos, así como a la resistencia a las enfermedades.
“Hace unos 40 años que se hacen cruces”, dice Smith. “Ha sido un compromiso de generaciones de científicos que han participado en esto”.
Smith dijo que los nuevos árboles son “notablemente cercanos” al árbol original. En 2017, NYRP plantó 300 de esos árboles resistentes a la enfermedad. “Lo están haciendo muy bien”, dijo, y agregó que ahora tienen unos 18 pies de altura. “El mayor desafío hasta la fecha ha sido probablemente todas las marmotas que los mordisquean”.
Esta primavera, NYRP plantará 20 árboles más. Esperan que algunos sigan sufriendo el deterioro, pero que maduren y se conviertan en árboles sanos.
Se han realizado otras plantaciones de nuevos castaños americanos en zonas rurales, pero ésta es la primera a gran escala en una zona urbana. “Y es especialmente gratificante hacerlo en un parque del Alto Manhattan”, dijo Smith.
El parque Highbridge ha experimentado su propia resurrección. Diseñado en 1888 por Calvert Vaux (que posteriormente codiseñó Central Park) y el arquitecto paisajista Samuel Parsons Jr, se extiende desde la calle 155 hasta Dyckman. Albergaba un hipódromo, una pista de carreras a campo traviesa y un parque de atracciones. En los años 30, albergaba un embalse (ya desaparecido). La piscina (que aparece en la película In the Heights) se inauguró en 1936. Sin embargo, una serie de decisiones del urbanista Robert Moses y los problemas fiscales de la ciudad hicieron que Highbridge Park -junto con otras partes de la ciudad- entrara en un pronunciado declive. Las especies invasoras se apoderaron de él. Los coches abandonados, la basura y otros detritos urbanos se acumularon. La mayoría de los usuarios del parque se dedicaban a actividades ilegales. Fue considerado el parque “más dañado y desordenado” de la ciudad, como señalaba el antiguo comisionado de Parques de Nueva York, Henry Stern, en un artículo del New York Times de mayo de 1999.
Desde la década de 1980, se calcula que se han retirado del parque unas 250 toneladas de basura, en gran parte gracias al NYRP. Esta organización sin ánimo de lucro, fundada por Bette Midler, recuperó el parque tras décadas de abandono eliminando especies invasoras, plantando árboles y flores autóctonas y restaurando el acceso.
La plantación de árboles en un parque degradado presenta sus propios desafíos, dijo Smith. La zona en la que se plantaron los árboles estaba llena de escombros y enredaderas invasoras. Hubo que retirar las enredaderas varias veces antes de poder plantar algo nuevo. De lo contrario, asfixiarían rápidamente a los árboles.
La química del suelo también cambió debido al vertido masivo. Siempre es un debate si hay que añadir o no composta u otros aditivos al suelo, dijo Smith. “En última instancia, la mejor estrategia es encontrar árboles que vayan a ser felices con las nuevas condiciones y el clima que se avecina. Pero en este caso, añadimos azufre al suelo. El hormigón y el asfalto hacen que el suelo sea más alcalino. Así que eso no es tan bueno para la mayoría de nuestros bosques nativos. Añadimos algo de azufre para ayudar a apaciguar un poco eso”.
Los árboles están plantados en diferentes parcelas. Algunos castaños fueron plantados juntos, otros junto a robles y pinos. Los árboles se supervisan para ver cómo se comportan en diferentes entornos. Se mide el crecimiento de cada árbol y se analiza el suelo anualmente. “Estamos haciendo una evaluación cualitativa de la salud para poder aprender todo lo posible sobre cuál es una buena estrategia de plantación. ¿Se obtienen mejores resultados sólo con monocultivos de castaños o cómo crecen en comparación con los pinos y los robles? Estamos trabajando con los ecólogos de investigación del Servicio Forestal y recogiendo todos esos datos. Pronto los analizaremos y compartiremos los resultados. Realmente queremos ver más plantaciones de castaños a gran escala”.
Esta plantación se realizó en colaboración con WHEELS, o la Escuela de Aprendizaje Expedicionario de Washington Heights, así como con estudiantes de posgrado del programa de Ecología, Evolución y Biología Ambiental de Columbia. “Ha sido un programa muy potente, y lo volveremos a hacer este verano”, dijo Smith.
Los árboles recién plantados están en una zona remota. “Es estupendo pasear por este bosque ahora. Puedes empezar a sentirte realmente en un bosque de castaños. Nadie ha podido hacerlo durante generaciones”.
“Y ahora, no sólo puedes entrar en esta zona y sentarte bajo los castaños, sino que también puedes tener esta increíble vista del río Harlem, que ha sido inaccesible durante al menos 40 años”, señaló Smith. “Así que puedes sentarte bajo un árbol antes que nadie y tener una vista que nadie ha tenido”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyrp.org.