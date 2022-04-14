Revolution, by the roots

By Sherry Mazzocchi



Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) An American chestnut affected with blight.Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF)

A new era is quietly underway in Northern Manhattan.

This spring, 20 trees will be planted in Highbridge Park. The return of these trees is akin to having a long-lost relative show up fifty years after everyone thought they died of a terrible disease.

They were called “the Redwood of the East” and comprised half of the forests from Maine to Georgia. The American chestnut (Castanea dentata) had a 500-year life span, and grew 100 feet high and 17 feet in diameter. The tree was considered a keystone species because so many others depended on it for food, shelter and habitat. Native Americans revered its tannin-filled bark and nutritious nuts. European settlers built their log cabins and nearly everything else with its wood.

In 1904, a researcher at the Bronx Zoo noticed cankers and dead bark on their chestnut trees. But it was already too late. A fungal blight, C. parasitica, had arrived with imported Asian chestnut trees. Those trees were resistant to the disease, but the American chestnut had no natural built-in immunity. The result was similar to the impact of European smallpox on the New World’s indigenous population—a stunning cascade of death unfolded.

By 1940, nearly four billion American chestnut trees were gone.



Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) American chestnut burs and nuts from a tree in Maryland.Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF)

“The chestnut tree is such a compelling story because there is this tremendous loss,” said Jason Smith, Director of Northern Manhattan Parks for the New York Restoration Project (NYRP). “But even the sense of loss takes a little imagination because it’s a distant memory. There are black and white photos of giant chestnuts, but there’s not a lot in recent memory of it being part of the fabric of our forests, or economy, or anything.”

The root systems of the giant trees remain. The roots send up tentative branches but the blight still keeps growth in check. “It persisted in the forest as a shrub for a long time,” said Smith. “Because of that, there was always a sense that maybe it could be brought back and there might be some way to restore it.”

For the past several years The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) has been working to do just that. Pollen from the blight-resistant Chinese chestnut is sprinkled on American chestnut flowers to create new trees. The results are analyzed for the most American characteristics. Those trees were crossbred again and again, for several generations, until they yielded traits that most closely match the American chestnut in terms of size, appearance and nut production as well as disease resistance.

“It’s been about 40 years that they’ve been crossbreeding,” said Smith. “It’s been a commitment of generations of scientists that have been involved in doing this.”

Smith said the new trees are “remarkably close” to the original tree. In 2017, NYRP planted 300 of those disease-resistant trees. “They are doing great,” he said, adding that they are now about 18 feet tall. “The biggest challenge to date has probably been all of the groundhogs nibbling on them.”

This spring NYRP is planting 20 more trees. They expect that some may still suffer from blight, their hope is that they will mature into healthy trees.

Other plantings of new American chestnut trees have taken place in rural areas, but this is the first large-scale planting in an urban area. “And it is particularly gratifying to have it in a Northern Manhattan park,” Smith said.



Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) A healthy American chestnut hybrid growing in Western North Carolina.Source: The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF)

Highbridge Park has undergone its own resurrection. Designed in 1888 by Calvert Vaux (who later co-designed Central Park) and landscape architect Samuel Parsons Jr, it stretches from 155th Street up to Dyckman. It was home to a race track, a cross-country running track and an amusement park. In the 1930’s, it held a (now defunct) reservoir. The pool (featured in the film In the Heights) opened in 1936. However, a series of decisions by city planner Robert Moses and the city’s fiscal problems sent Highbridge Park – along with other parts of the city – into a steep decline. Invasive species took over. Abandoned cars, trash and other urban detritus piled up. Most of the park’s patrons were engaged in illegal entrepreneurial activities. It was considered the city’s “most damaged, most cluttered” park, as former NYC Parks Commissioner Henry Stern noted in a May 1999 New York Times article.

Since the 1980’s, an estimated 250 tons of trash have been hauled out of the park, in large part by NYRP. The non-profit, founded by Bette Midler, reclaimed the park from decades of neglect by clearing invasive species, planting native trees and flowers and restoring access.

Planting trees in a degraded park presents its own challenges, said Smith. The area where the trees were planted had been full of debris and invasive vines. The vines had to be cleared back several times before anything new could be planted. Otherwise, they would quickly smother the trees.



Photo: NYRP The planting was done in partnership with WHEELS students.Photo: NYRP

The soil chemistry also changed due to the massive dumping. It’s always a debate whether or not to add compost or other additives to the soil, said Smith. “Ultimately, the best strategy is to find trees that are going to be happy with the new conditions and the coming climate. But in this case, we did add sulfur to the soil. Concrete and asphalt make the soil more alkaline. So that is less good for most of our native forestry. We added some sulfur to help tamp that down a little bit.”

The trees are planted in different study plots. Some chestnuts were planted together, others alongside oak and pine trees. The trees are monitored to see how they perform in different settings. Each tree is measured for growth and the soil is tested annually. “We’re doing a qualitative health assessment so that we can learn as much as we can about what’s a good planting strategy. Do they do better with just monocultures of chestnuts or how do they grow compared to pine trees and oak trees? We’re working with the Forest Service research ecologists and collecting all that data. We will be analyzing it soon and sharing those findings. We really want to see more chestnut planting on a larger scale.”



Photo: NYRP New chestnut trees planted in Highbridge Park.Photo: NYRP

This planting was done in partnership with WHEELS, or the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, as well as graduate students from Columbia’s Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Biology program. “That’s been a powerful program, and we’re doing it again this summer,” said Smith.

The newly planted trees are in a remote area. “It’s great to walk through this forest now. You can really begin to feel like you’re in a chestnut forest. No one has been able to do that for generations.”

“And now, not only can you go into this area and sit under chestnut trees, but you can also have this incredible view of the Harlem River, which has been inaccessible for at least 40 years,” noted Smith. “So, you can sit under a tree that no one has had and have a view that no one has ever had.”

