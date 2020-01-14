- English
- Español
Revenge
By Kathleen M. Pike
History also makes it eminently clear that revenge exacts a heavy toll – on us as nations and as individuals. So why do we do it? What is the psychology of revenge? And what are some lessons for today?
1. The psychology of revenge. At its core, revenge is about inflicting hurt or harm on someone to achieve retribution for perceived personal injury or wrong suffered. As much as we hate to admit it, revenge is one of those intense feelings that comes up for every single human being. We have all had the experience of relishing the fantasy of turning the tables on someone who has badly hurt us. Neuroscience research shows that revenge can be mapped in the brain. In studies of revenge, when individuals are wronged and then invited to imagine their revenge, the caudate nucleus, known to process rewards in the brain, is activated. Yes, the human brain can take pleasure in just imagining revenge. But the positive effects are fleeting and bittersweet at best.
2. Evolutionary underpinnings of revenge. University of Miami psychology professor Michael McCullough explains that the impulse for revenge evolved to deter harming someone in the future after that individual has already imposed harm on us in the first place. According to McCullough, the primary goal of revenge is to signal a message that will change people’s incentive to harm us. When we exact revenge, our wrongdoer will learn that their strategy is not working and will leave us alone. It is likely that our ancestry as small nomadic groups contributed to this ingroup-outgroup mentality of human social functioning. Identifying with other members of our ingroup makes us naturally suspicious of the stranger. This evolutionary history makes revenge more explicable and even makes reconciliation and compromise appear misguided and dangerous.
3. Honor cultures and revenge. Honor cultures are characterized by exhibiting revenge in response to perceived insults and threats, often through violence, even when it is very dangerous to do so. Gangs are an example of honor cultures. Members seek to restore their honor and continue to fight to defend their pride even as threats escalate. From a psychological perspective, this can be confusing: why would people choose to compromise their safety and possessions for their reputation? Dr. Todd Shackelford found that cultures of honor develop in contexts where material resources are scarce and institutions are weak. This leads people to most value their reputation, as they believe it will promote their position in the group and ensure safety and security long-term.
4. Narcissism and revenge. Although being vengeful is not a disorder itself, people who have a high degree of narcissism are significantly more likely to engage in revenge. Dr. Leonie Grobbink and others found that the degree of narcissism of individuals is correlated with increased propensity to seek revenge. According to psychoanalytic theory, early childhood traumas are central to the development of narcissistic personality features. Cognitive theory focuses on distortions in our thinking that contribute to feeling threatened. When someone with narcissistic personality disorder is injured and engages in faulty patterns of thinking, they are at increased risk for experiencing feelings of revenge and acting on those desires to redress perceived wrongs. In fact, revenge is an intrapersonal phenomenon and the extent to which people need revenge has a certain degree of stability.
5. Revenge can be contagious. University of Maryland psychologist Michele Gelfand has studied the contagion of revenge – across people and time. When individuals identify with one another as being of the same group, an offense against one is an offense against everyone in the group. Conversely, outgroup members can be perceived as one and the same. If one member of the outgroup inflicts harm, all members of that same outgroup can be held accountable. Gelfand calls this identification and interchangeability of people “entitativity.” In other words, I could respond to injuries that were inflicted on someone from my ingroup and seek revenge on the perpetrator or someone from their outgroup even though I have not directly been injured. Entitativity helps explain how conflicts can escalate quickly from the individual to the group level, even across generations.
There is no question that we do need to reckon with wrongdoing. But the psychological research on revenge would suggest that rising above the impulse of revenge to find other solutions offers at least the possibility of more lasting peace politically and personally.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Venganza
Por Kathleen M. Pike
La historia también deja en claro que la venganza tiene un alto costo para nosotros como naciones y como individuos. ¿Entonces por qué lo hacemos? ¿Qué es la psicología de la venganza? y, ¿cuáles son algunas lecciones para hoy?
1. La psicología de la venganza. En esencia, la venganza se trata de infligir daño o lastimar a alguien para lograr una retribución por la lesión personal percibida o el mal sufrido. Por mucho que odiemos admitirlo, la venganza es uno de esos sentimientos intensos que surgen para cada ser humano. Todos hemos tenido la experiencia de disfrutar la fantasía de dar de su propia medicina a alguien que nos ha lastimado gravemente. La investigación en neurociencia muestra que la venganza se puede mapear en el cerebro. En los estudios de venganza, cuando los individuos son perjudicados y luego invitados a imaginar su venganza, se activa el núcleo caudado, que se sabe que procesa recompensas en el cerebro. Sí, el cerebro humano puede disfrutar simplemente imaginando venganza. Pero los efectos positivos son fugaces, y agridulces, en el mejor de los casos.
2. Fundamentos evolutivos de venganza. Michael McCullough, profesor de psicología de la Universidad de Miami, explica que el impulso de venganza evolucionó para disuadir de dañar a alguien en el futuro después de que esa persona ya nos haya impuesto daño en primer lugar. Según McCullough, el objetivo principal de la venganza es señalar un mensaje que cambiará el incentivo de las personas para dañarnos. Cuando exigimos venganza, nuestro malhechor aprenderá que su estrategia no está funcionando y nos dejará en paz. Es probable que nuestra ascendencia como pequeños grupos nómadas haya contribuido a esta mentalidad de grupo social fuera del grupo del funcionamiento social humano. Identificarnos con otros miembros de nuestro grupo interno nos hace sospechar naturalmente del extraño. Esta historia evolutiva hace que la venganza sea más explicable e incluso hace que la reconciliación y el compromiso parezcan equivocados y peligrosos..
3. Culturas del honor y venganza. Las culturas del honor se caracterizan por mostrar venganza en respuesta a los insultos y amenazas percibidos, a menudo a través de la violencia, incluso cuando es muy peligroso hacerlo. Las pandillas son un ejemplo de culturas de honor. Los miembros buscan restaurar su honor y continúan luchando para defender su orgullo, aun cuando las amenazas aumentan. Desde una perspectiva psicológica, esto puede ser confuso: ¿por qué las personas elegirían comprometer su seguridad y sus posesiones por su reputación? El Dr. Todd Shackelford descubrió que las culturas de honor se desarrollan en contextos donde los recursos materiales son escasos y las instituciones son débiles. Esto lleva a las personas a valorar más su reputación, ya que creen que promoverá su posición en el grupo y garantizará la seguridad a largo plazo.
4. Narcisismo y venganza. Aunque ser vengativo no es un trastorno en sí mismo, las personas que tienen un alto grado de narcisismo tienen muchas más probabilidades de vengarse. La Dra. Leonie Grobbink y otros descubrieron que el grado de narcisismo de los individuos se correlaciona con una mayor propensión a vengarse. Según la teoría psicoanalítica, los traumas de la primera infancia son fundamentales para el desarrollo de las características narcisistas de la personalidad. La teoría cognitiva se centra en las distorsiones en nuestro pensamiento que contribuyen a sentirse amenazado. Cuando alguien con trastorno de personalidad narcisista se lesiona y se involucra en patrones de pensamiento defectuosos, tiene un mayor riesgo de experimentar sentimientos de venganza y actuar de acuerdo con esos deseos de reparar los errores percibidos. De hecho, la venganza es un fenómeno intrapersonal y la medida en que las personas necesitan venganza tiene un cierto grado de estabilidad.
5. La venganza puede ser contagiosa. Michele Gelfand, psicóloga de la Universidad de Maryland, ha estudiado el contagio de la venganza, a través de las personas y el tiempo. Cuando los individuos se identifican entre sí como pertenecientes al mismo grupo, un delito contra uno es un delito contra todos en el grupo. Por el contrario, los miembros del grupo externo pueden ser percibidos como lo mismo. Si un miembro del grupo externo inflige daño, todos los miembros de ese mismo grupo externo pueden ser responsables. Gelfand llama a esta identificación e intercambiabilidad de personas “entitativity”. En otras palabras, podría responder a las lesiones infligidas a alguien de mi grupo y buscar venganza contra el autor o alguien de su grupo externo a pesar de que no he sido herido directamente. La pasividad ayuda a explicar cómo los conflictos pueden escalar rápidamente desde el nivel individual al grupal, incluso a través de las generaciones.
No hay duda de que debemos tener en cuenta las irregularidades. Pero la investigación psicológica sobre la venganza sugeriría que superar el impulso de la venganza para encontrar otras soluciones ofrece al menos la posibilidad de una paz más duradera política y personalmente.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Centro Mundial de Salud de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.