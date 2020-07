Revel suspends city service

Revel no more.

The popular electric moped outfit Revel has temporarily shut down its rental service in New York City after two people were killed on the company’s bikes.

On July 18, CBS News reporter Nina Kapur, 26, was killed in Brooklyn as a passenger on a Revel bike. Early Tuesday morning, 32-year-old Jeremy Malavé was killed in Queens when he lost control of his moped.

Later that day, Revel, which began operations in the city in 2018, announced the temporary suspension of its services on Twitter.

“New York riders – starting today, NYC service will be shut down until further notice. We’re reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future,” the company said in a tweet.

At his media briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the Revel-related deaths “an unacceptable state of affairs” and said the city has the power to regulate and even prohibit Revel scooters.

He said the company’s decision to suspend its service was “the right thing to do” due to safety concerns.

In addition to the fatalities, Revel had come under fire in recent weeks for reckless behavior by its drivers, many of whom have been seen not wearing helmets, running red lights and driving on sidewalks. Several injuries have also been reported, including two people in Washington Heights who were hurt when the Revel bike they were riding crashed into a pole on Wadsworth Avenue on July 25.

“We will work with Revel. We will not allow them to reopen unless we are convinced it can be done safely,” de Blasio said.

The app-based service launched in New York City in 2018 and had witnessed a huge spike in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its average number of daily trips in the city had more than doubled since March.

Revel expanded its service area to Northern Manhattan on March 26.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who had previously called for Revel to halt its rentals pending a safety review, said he was “relieved” at the company’s decision.

“Like so many others, I am relieved that Revel suspended service and acknowledged that its standards for operational safety, customer training, and rider accountability fall short of protecting the public health and safety of New Yorkers,” Espaillat said in a statement. “That said, it should not have taken two deaths and a barrage of other troubling incidents – including one that left a constituent of mine in critical condition – for Revel to take this necessary action.”

“Nonetheless, there should now be a concerted effort with city officials and the input of key community stakeholders, to ensure the safety of Revel users and others on our streets before the company restores operations in our city,” he added. “We must use this opportunity to put mechanisms in place that ensure the safety of New Yorkers is protected before new and unvetted products, services and technologies hit our streets.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who serves as Chair of the Transportation Committee, echoed the call for a re-examination of the organization’s operations, including City Council hearings.

“It is clear that Revel needs to reevaluate their electric sharing moped service before returning to operations,” said Rodríguez in a statement. “At the same time, our city leadership must work to put in place all necessary protections required to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Rodríguez, who had collaborated with Revel leadership on the annual Car-Free Day event, noted that the vehicles were popular among deliver service workers.

“[It has provided] a much-needed service in transit mobility throughout many neighborhoods and filling up the gap caused by the break in transportation alternatives during the pandemic,” he added. “However, we must continue to regulate appropriately to keep riders and pedestrians safe. These safety measures could come in the form of increased moped requirements, traffic enforcement, and or public service announcements.”