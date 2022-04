Results Released

Largest NYC public policy survey data released

By Gregg McQueen

Data will culminate in an action plan meant to inform city policy.

Survey says…

Results have been announced for the largest public policy survey in New York City history.

NYC Speaks, a citywide civic engagement initiative designed to inform the policies of Mayor Eric Adams and his administration, unveiled its findings during a press conference on April 4.

The survey, which was open to New Yorkers during January and February, yielded over 62,000 responses.

City residents replied to a 27-question survey on topics including public safety, housing, internet access, transit, mental health, climate change, and child care.

“We [conducted] the largest public policy survey in New York City history,” said Co-Executive Director Dr. Shango Blake.

Survey results, coupled with upcoming community engagement events, will culminate in an action plan to inform Adams administration on city policy.

“This is not a survey that’s just going to sit on a shelf, that we analyze the data in a report will be put somewhere in an office,” said Dr. Sarah Sayeed, Chair and Executive Director of the NYC Civic Engagement Commission, said at the press conference.

“What we’re saying is that we’re going to make this survey a launching pad for community action,” she said.

NYC Speaks will soon launch “Community Conversations,” a partnership with 50 community-based organizations, the city’s three public library systems and YMCAs, where New Yorkers can discuss the quantitative data and provide insight into the final action plan.

The plan will be presented to the Adams administration in June.

“Thank you so much for the effort to go out and solicit ideas from community members about solutions to the problems that face the community, the streets, the blocks, the city they love,” said Juan Rosa, National Director of Civic Engagement, NALEO Educational Fund.

“After extensive community outreach across the five boroughs, we surpassed our goal of 50,000 responses to conduct the largest public policy survey in New York City history. In addition, we are proud to announce that 18,400 youth between the ages of 14 and 17 responded to this survey,” said Dr. Shango Blake, Co-Executive Director of NYC Speaks. “We’re proud to release this data today but this is just the first step in the process. We look forward to launching the Community Conversations to engage the community on our findings and build a stronger, more thriving city.”

The survey was open to New Yorkers during January and February.

Upcoming Community Conversations sessions include April 9 at Highbridge Community Church in the Bronx and April 12 at Exodus Transitional Community in East Harlem.

The survey was conducted in 11 languages across every zip code in the city.

Of the respondents, 29 percent were Hispanic, 27 percent were Black, and 14 percent were Asian, while 33 percent were White.

Every age group above 18 and every income bracket responded to the adult survey, NYC Speaks officials said.

Over 18,000 youth between the ages of 14 and 17 responded to the survey.

“Now the question is, what are we going to do with [the results]? Because listening is great, but acting based on listening is even better,” added City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Among the key findings of the survey:

Across all income levels and races, New Yorkers named housing as their first priority for creating safe neighborhoods, with the exception of AAPI respondents earning under $35K/year ranking “more police presence” first and housing second.

Black respondents earning under $35K/year cited access to economic opportunity as a top priority for neighborhood safety.

More than affordable fares or shorter wait times for public transit, New Yorkers across all races and ethnicities want the city to help them feel safer while riding public transit.

Adults in the outer boroughs most want to see affordable recreation centers while youth across the city most want to see affordable, high-speed internet access regarding neighborhood public infrastructure investments.

More than one in five respondents prioritize providing mental health professionals and social workers in every school.

Respondents cited affordable education, workforce training and free childcare as top priorities for economic mobility.

All income, age, race and ethnicity groups ranked employment opportunities as the primary way the city can support formerly incarcerated individuals.

The survey yielded over 62,000 responses.

“Too often, New Yorkers are asked what they believe about policy and then left to wonder what will happen with their input,” said José Serrano-McClain, Co-Executive Director of NYC Speaks. “We are proud not only to have heard from 62,000 New Yorkers on the NYC Speaks survey, but to bring that data back to communities across the five boroughs. We are excited to see how both quantitative and qualitative data can shape the future of public policy and investment in New York City for years to come.”

The full results of the survey are available at nycspeaks.org/data.

Registration for the Community Conversations is available at nycspeaks.org/events.