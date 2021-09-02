- English
- Español
Resilience, writ large
By Gregg McQueen
The white-tailed hawk is a large bird of prey typically found throughout the tropical and subtropical climes of the Americas.
These days, you can also spot it in Washington Heights, its broad wing span spread open on the corner of 164th Street and Broadway.
Graffiti artist Misael Rivas crafted the large mural in May in collaboration with the National Audubon Society. The piece features the white-tailed hawk surrounded by vibrant colors, with the message “Welcome to Washington Heights.”
“I want people to feel like they’re going to be OK, especially with what we’re going through with Covid,” said Rivas, who was born and raised in Washington Heights.
“I wanted to create something that would make people happy, that would splash the neighborhood with color and put a smile on their faces,” he said.
In addition to his art career, Rivas has worked at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – where he was born – for the past 14 years as a member of the blood marrow transport team.
During the pandemic, he served as a frontline worker as his neighborhood was besieged by Covid-19.
“I just tried to stay positive and go to work every single day,” he said.
The Audubon Society mural is located a short distance from the hospital.
In another recent art piece created for a New York-Presbyterian doctor, Rivas painted a self-portrait of himself in scrubs, as a tribute to frontline workers.
“The pandemic is something that affected everyone,” he said.
Rivas, who works under the artist moniker TOTEM, has been painting graffiti art since the 1980’s. He first became interested in art during third grade and attended the High School of Art and Design.
He enjoys working in a variety of mediums. “I like acrylic, oil paint, airbrush, spray paint, markers. I enjoy anything, as long as it’s colorful,” he said.
The nickname TOTEM originated from a pinball machine he played in a Washington Heights candy store during his childhood.
“It had a picture of a totem pole,” Rivas said. “I wanted to draw it and really liked the name and it just stuck.”
Rivas’ next mural project will be on 181st Street, he said.
“I’m always doing something in the neighborhood,” said Rivas, who has been commissioned to create art pieces for local stores, restaurants and nightclubs. “I’ve been doing murals in Washington Heights since 1985. I’ve done them in the Bronx, Queens, New Jersey.”
The Covid crisis has made him value his murals in a different way.
“I think it’s a good time, especially now, to have something that brings us together,” he remarked. “When people see a piece of art, it can take them away to a different place in their mind. When I see people stop and look at it, take pictures of it, that means a lot. I know it inspired them.”
For more on the artist, please visit bit.ly/3joIg18.
Resiliencia, en grande
Por Gregg McQueen
El halcón de cola blanca es una gran ave de rapiña que se encuentra típicamente en los climas tropicales y subtropicales de las Américas.
En estos días, también puede verse en Washington Heights, su amplia envergadura se abre en la esquina de la calle 164 y Broadway.
El artista del grafiti Misael Rivas elaboró el gran mural en mayo, en colaboración con la Sociedad Nacional Audubon. La pieza presenta al halcón de cola blanca rodeado de colores vibrantes, con el mensaje “Bienvenido a Washington Heights”.
“Quiero que la gente sienta que va a estar bien, especialmente con lo que estamos pasando con la Covid”, dijo Rivas, quien nació y se crio en Washington Heights.
“Quería crear algo que hiciera feliz a la gente, que salpicara al vecindario de color y pusiera una sonrisa en sus rostros”, dijo.
Además de su carrera artística, Rivas ha trabajado en el Hospital New York-Presbyterian, donde nació, durante los últimos 14 años como miembro del equipo de transporte de médula ósea.
Durante la pandemia, se desempeñó como trabajador de primera línea ya que su vecindario fue asediado por la Covid-19.
“Solo traté de mantener una actitud positiva e ir a trabajar todos los días”, dijo.
El mural de la Sociedad Audubon se encuentra a poca distancia del hospital.
En otra obra de arte reciente creada para un médico del New York-Presbyterian, Rivas pintó un autorretrato en bata como tributo a los trabajadores de primera línea.
“La pandemia es algo que afectó a todos”, dijo.
Rivas, quien trabaja bajo el apodo artístico TÓTEM, ha estado pintando grafitis desde la década de 1980. Se interesó por el arte por primera vez durante el tercer grado y asistió a la Preparatoria de Arte y Diseño.
Le gusta trabajar en una variedad de medios. “Me gusta el acrílico, la pintura al óleo, el aerógrafo, la pintura en aerosol, los rotuladores. Disfruto de cualquier cosa, siempre que sea colorida”, dijo.
El apodo TÓTEM se originó en una máquina de pinball que jugaba en una tienda de dulces de Washington Heights durante su infancia.
“Tenía la imagen de un tótem”, dijo Rivas. “Quería dibujarlo, realmente me gustaba el nombre y simplemente se quedó”.
El próximo proyecto mural de Rivas será en la calle 181, dijo.
“Siempre estoy haciendo algo en el vecindario”, explicó Rivas, quien es encargado de crear piezas de arte para tiendas, restaurantes y clubes nocturnos locales. “He estado haciendo murales en Washington Heights desde 1985. Los he hecho en el Bronx, Queens, Nueva Jersey”.
La crisis de Covid le ha hecho valorar sus murales de otra forma.
“Creo que es un buen momento, especialmente ahora, para tener algo que nos una”, comentó. “Cuando la gente ve una obra de arte, puede llevarla a un lugar diferente en su mente. Cuando veo que la gente se detiene y lo mira, le toma fotografías, eso significa mucho. Sé que los inspiró”.
Para más información sobre el artista, por favor visite bit.ly/3joIg18.