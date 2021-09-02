Resilience, writ large

By Gregg McQueen

The white-tailed hawk is a large bird of prey typically found throughout the tropical and subtropical climes of the Americas.

These days, you can also spot it in Washington Heights, its broad wing span spread open on the corner of 164th Street and Broadway.

Graffiti artist Misael Rivas crafted the large mural in May in collaboration with the National Audubon Society. The piece features the white-tailed hawk surrounded by vibrant colors, with the message “Welcome to Washington Heights.”

“I want people to feel like they’re going to be OK, especially with what we’re going through with Covid,” said Rivas, who was born and raised in Washington Heights.

“I wanted to create something that would make people happy, that would splash the neighborhood with color and put a smile on their faces,” he said.

In addition to his art career, Rivas has worked at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – where he was born – for the past 14 years as a member of the blood marrow transport team.

During the pandemic, he served as a frontline worker as his neighborhood was besieged by Covid-19.

“I just tried to stay positive and go to work every single day,” he said.

The Audubon Society mural is located a short distance from the hospital.

In another recent art piece created for a New York-Presbyterian doctor, Rivas painted a self-portrait of himself in scrubs, as a tribute to frontline workers.

“The pandemic is something that affected everyone,” he said.

Rivas, who works under the artist moniker TOTEM, has been painting graffiti art since the 1980’s. He first became interested in art during third grade and attended the High School of Art and Design.

He enjoys working in a variety of mediums. “I like acrylic, oil paint, airbrush, spray paint, markers. I enjoy anything, as long as it’s colorful,” he said.

The nickname TOTEM originated from a pinball machine he played in a Washington Heights candy store during his childhood.

“It had a picture of a totem pole,” Rivas said. “I wanted to draw it and really liked the name and it just stuck.”

Rivas’ next mural project will be on 181st Street, he said.

“I’m always doing something in the neighborhood,” said Rivas, who has been commissioned to create art pieces for local stores, restaurants and nightclubs. “I’ve been doing murals in Washington Heights since 1985. I’ve done them in the Bronx, Queens, New Jersey.”

The Covid crisis has made him value his murals in a different way.

“I think it’s a good time, especially now, to have something that brings us together,” he remarked. “When people see a piece of art, it can take them away to a different place in their mind. When I see people stop and look at it, take pictures of it, that means a lot. I know it inspired them.”

For more on the artist, please visit bit.ly/3joIg18.