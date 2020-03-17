Reset with Reflection

Source: Studio in the Heights

We are undoubtedly living in moments of high anxiety.

Especially now that our routines are disrupted and outside activity is limited, it can feel that living with stress is inevitable. But there are some simple ways to create a bit of peace when we most need it.

And we do need it.

Stress can have an adverse effect on health and happiness. Blood pressure and pulse rise. Stress slows down some normal bodily functions, such as those that the digestive and immune systems perform. Immune activity decreases.

In short, stress can make you sick.

So, even if you have never practiced meditation before, this modest guide, courtesy of Studio in the Heights (which deems itself “Hudson Heights’ best fitness studio”), can help you refocus your energies. Just the attempt will eke out a bit of me-time.

Deep breaths, everyone.

Meditation is powerful.

It improves your focus and awareness. It reduces stress, anxiety, and feelings of depression. And, most importantly, it deepens your understanding of yourself. The act of being present and paying attention to the moment (meditation) helps you reflect on why you do the things you do. This increased awareness makes it easier to make the changes you want for your life.

The best part of meditation is that everyone can do it.

Everyone can make themselves a bit happier and more aware. Try following the simple steps below from studio coach Serge Zabarin.

Find a quiet place.

You don’t need any special tools to meditate, but it helps to have a place where you won’t be disturbed for 5-10 minutes. Don’t worry if it’s not perfectly quiet, just find somewhere you can relax by yourself for a little while.

Take a few slow, deep breaths.

Inhale deeply for a few seconds. Hold for second or two. Then, slowly exhale letting go of any tension you may be holding in your body. Imagine that you’re breathing out your stress. Hold for another second or two and repeat three to five times.

These first two steps will help you get relaxed. Remember, meditation shouldn’t feel like work. In fact, it should feel like a nice break. Enjoy this time for yourself.

Notice what’s happening in the moment.

After finishing your deep breaths, let your body breathe normally as you bring to mind the sounds and sensations of the moment. What do you hear? Stay with any sounds and the quiet that surrounds them for a few moments. Listen curiously and enjoy hearing. Then, notice your sense of touch. How are you connected to the earth? Are your feet on the ground? Are you sitting? What sensations of contact are there? Explore and stay with those observations for a few moments. Feel these sensations root you in the here and now.

Follow the breath.

After you’ve settled into the moment, shift your attention to your breath. Bring to your mind the sensations you feel when breathing in. Notice them without trying to control them. Just breathe in naturally and count a gentle 1. Continue following the sensations of your breath, curiously noting how it feels. As you breathe out gently count 2. Keep counting the in-and-out breath until you reach 10. Then, repeat from 1 if you have time, or get back to your day feeling refreshed.

Applaud yourself for noticing.

If at any time while following your breath you noticed that your mind has wandered, congratulate yourself – you just meditated. Meditation is simply the act of noticing when our attention wanders. The more you practice meditation, the less your mind wanders and the more focused you can be on the things that matter. So, if you notice your mind has wandered, don’t get upset or frustrated. Instead, realize that by noticing, you’ve just become a little bit more focused and little bit more aware.

