- English
- Español
Reset with Reflection
Source: Studio in the Heights
We are undoubtedly living in moments of high anxiety.
Especially now that our routines are disrupted and outside activity is limited, it can feel that living with stress is inevitable. But there are some simple ways to create a bit of peace when we most need it.
And we do need it.
Stress can have an adverse effect on health and happiness. Blood pressure and pulse rise. Stress slows down some normal bodily functions, such as those that the digestive and immune systems perform. Immune activity decreases.
In short, stress can make you sick.
So, even if you have never practiced meditation before, this modest guide, courtesy of Studio in the Heights (which deems itself “Hudson Heights’ best fitness studio”), can help you refocus your energies. Just the attempt will eke out a bit of me-time.
Deep breaths, everyone.
Meditation is powerful.
It improves your focus and awareness. It reduces stress, anxiety, and feelings of depression. And, most importantly, it deepens your understanding of yourself. The act of being present and paying attention to the moment (meditation) helps you reflect on why you do the things you do. This increased awareness makes it easier to make the changes you want for your life.
The best part of meditation is that everyone can do it.
Everyone can make themselves a bit happier and more aware. Try following the simple steps below from studio coach Serge Zabarin.
Find a quiet place.
You don’t need any special tools to meditate, but it helps to have a place where you won’t be disturbed for 5-10 minutes. Don’t worry if it’s not perfectly quiet, just find somewhere you can relax by yourself for a little while.
Take a few slow, deep breaths.
Inhale deeply for a few seconds. Hold for second or two. Then, slowly exhale letting go of any tension you may be holding in your body. Imagine that you’re breathing out your stress. Hold for another second or two and repeat three to five times.
These first two steps will help you get relaxed. Remember, meditation shouldn’t feel like work. In fact, it should feel like a nice break. Enjoy this time for yourself.
Notice what’s happening in the moment.
After finishing your deep breaths, let your body breathe normally as you bring to mind the sounds and sensations of the moment. What do you hear? Stay with any sounds and the quiet that surrounds them for a few moments. Listen curiously and enjoy hearing. Then, notice your sense of touch. How are you connected to the earth? Are your feet on the ground? Are you sitting? What sensations of contact are there? Explore and stay with those observations for a few moments. Feel these sensations root you in the here and now.
Follow the breath.
After you’ve settled into the moment, shift your attention to your breath. Bring to your mind the sensations you feel when breathing in. Notice them without trying to control them. Just breathe in naturally and count a gentle 1. Continue following the sensations of your breath, curiously noting how it feels. As you breathe out gently count 2. Keep counting the in-and-out breath until you reach 10. Then, repeat from 1 if you have time, or get back to your day feeling refreshed.
Applaud yourself for noticing.
If at any time while following your breath you noticed that your mind has wandered, congratulate yourself – you just meditated. Meditation is simply the act of noticing when our attention wanders. The more you practice meditation, the less your mind wanders and the more focused you can be on the things that matter. So, if you notice your mind has wandered, don’t get upset or frustrated. Instead, realize that by noticing, you’ve just become a little bit more focused and little bit more aware.
For more, please visit studiointheheights.com.
Reajustarse reflexionando
Fuente: Studio in the Heights
Sin duda estamos viviendo momentos de gran ansiedad.
Especialmente ahora que nuestras rutinas están interrumpidas y la actividad externa es limitada, puede sentir que vivir con estrés es inevitable. Pero hay algunas formas simples de crear un poco de paz cuando más la necesitamos.
Y la necesitamos.
El estrés puede tener un efecto adverso sobre la salud y la felicidad. Aumento del pulso y de la presión arterial. El estrés ralentiza algunas funciones corporales normales, como las que realizan los sistemas digestivo e inmune. La actividad inmune disminuye.
En resumen, el estrés puede enfermarlo.
Por lo tanto, incluso si nunca antes ha practicado la meditación, esta modesta guía, cortesía de Studio in the Heights (que se considera “el mejor estudio de acondicionamiento físico de Hudson Heights”), puede ayudarle a reenfocar sus energías. Tan sólo el intento le hará ganarse un poco de tiempo para usted mismo.
Todos, respiren profundamente.
La meditación es poderosa.
Mejora su enfoque y conciencia. Reduce el estrés, la ansiedad y los sentimientos de depresión. Y, lo más importante, profundiza su auto comprensión. El acto de estar presente y prestar atención al momento (meditación) le ayuda a reflexionar sobre por qué hace las cosas que hace. Esta mayor conciencia hace que sea más fácil realizar los cambios que desea para su vida.
Lo mejor de la meditación es que todos pueden hacerla.
Todos pueden sentirse un poco más felices y más conscientes. Intente seguir los sencillos pasos a continuación del entrenador del estudio Serge Zabarin.
Encuentre un lugar tranquilo.
No necesita herramientas especiales para meditar, pero es útil tener un lugar donde no le molesten durante 5-10 minutos. No se preocupe si no está perfectamente tranquilo, solo busque un lugar donde pueda relajarse solo por un rato.
Haga algunas respiraciones lentas y profundas.
Inhale profundamente por unos segundos. Mantenga por un segundo o dos. Luego, exhale lentamente dejando ir cualquier tensión que pueda estar sosteniendo en su cuerpo. Imagine que está exhalando su estrés. Mantenga por otro segundo o dos y repita de tres a cinco veces.
Estos dos primeros pasos le ayudarán a relajarse. Recuerde, la meditación no debería sentirse como un trabajo. De hecho, debería sentirse como un buen descanso. Disfrute este tiempo para usted mismo.
Observe lo que sucede en el momento.
Después de terminar sus respiraciones profundas, deje que su cuerpo respire normalmente mientras recuerda los sonidos y las sensaciones del momento. ¿Qué escucha? Quédese con los sonidos y la tranquilidad que le rodean por unos momentos. Escuche con curiosidad y disfrute escuchando. Luego, note su sentido del tacto. ¿Cómo está conectado a la tierra? ¿Están sus pies en el suelo? ¿Está sentado? ¿Qué sensaciones de contacto hay? Explore y quédese con esas observaciones por unos momentos. Sienta cómo todo esto le arraiga en el aquí y el ahora.
Continúe con la respiración.
Después de que se haya acostumbrado al momento, dirija su atención a su respiración. Traiga a su mente las sensaciones que siente al respirar. Obsérvelas sin tratar de controlarlas. Simplemente respire naturalmente y cuente un suave uno. Continúe siguiendo las sensaciones de su respiración, curiosamente notando cómo se siente. A medida que exhala, cuente suavemente dos. Siga contando mientras inhala y exhala hasta llegar a diez. Luego, repita desde uno, si tiene tiempo, o vuelva a su día sintiéndose renovado.
Apláudase por estar consciente.
Si en algún momento mientras seguía su respiración notó que su mente había divagado, felicítese, simplemente meditó. La meditación es simplemente el acto de notar cuando nuestra atención se desvía. Cuanto más practique la meditación, menos divagará su mente y más concentrado podrá estar en las cosas que importan. Entonces, si nota que su mente ha divagado, no se enoje ni se frustre. En cambio, dese cuenta de que, al darse cuenta, se ha vuelto un poco más centrado y un poco más consciente.
Para más información, por favor visite studiointheheights.com.