Report urges NYC to allocate 1% of budget to parks

Just one percent

A new report from advocacy group New Yorkers for Parks urges the city to allocate 1 percent of its overall annual budget to the Parks Department, while detailing how the investment could improve park safety and cleanliness, mitigate the effects of extreme weather events, and nearly double the amount of free parks programming.

Created in partnership with HR&A Advisors, the report suggests that increasing the NYC Parks budget to 1 percent from its current 0.6 percent of the city’s overall budget would ensure adequate staffing, maintenance, and public safety in public parks.

“At a time when Mayor Adams has proposed cutting $46 million and more than two hundred jobs from the NYC Parks expense budget, this report shows just how much more our city could do for park quality and access with 1 percent of the budget dedicated to the open spaces New Yorkers rely on for their health and well-being,” said Adam Ganser, Executive Director of NY4P.

The report cites several benefits to increasing the parks budget, including: ensuring the addition of critical staff, including maintenance workers and Parks Enforcement Patrol officers; extending the open-hours of park buildings and comfort stations; increased emptying of trash bins; and restoring 60 acres of natural areas while planting 25,000 trees per year.

NYC Parks receives a significantly smaller allocation of New York’s budget when compared to other major cities, the report noted. Although Mayor Adams has previously pledged to increase funding for NYC Parks, his preliminary Fiscal Year 2024 slashed parks funding by almost $50 million.

As the Mayor and City Council are currently engaged in budget negotiations, this is the ideal time to consider a boost to park funding, Gander said.

“Our parks aren’t just spaces for recreation and civic engagement, they are the sources of substantial environmental, economic, health and social benefits,” said Gander. “We should fund them as such, and this report provides a roadmap for how increased funding could be spent to further the city’s commitment to a greener New York for all.”

Advocates also weighed in to urge that consistent funding be provided to the Parks Department to ensure greater environmental benefits and to expand access to safe and green spaces for communities throughout the city.

“From New York City’s urban tree canopy to its wetlands, the Parks Department plays a critical role in maintaining and expanding our natural environment and protecting New Yorkers from the effects of extreme weather,” said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV), in a statement. “What [this report] makes perfectly clear is that investment in our parks system is an investment in fighting climate change and improving air quality, as well as a commitment to connecting New Yorkers with the green spaces that improve both physical and mental health.”

District Council 37 President Henry Garrido, whose organization represents Parks workers, pointed to how the pandemic had heightened awareness – and usage – of local parks for New Yorkers.

“Since [the pandemic], we’ve seen a sustained increase in park usage. However, chronic underfunding has led to an understaffed Parks department that is working diligently, but cannot keep up with the increased demand unless we hire more full-time staff,” said Garrido. “As outlined in this report, increasing the Parks budget to 1% would create job opportunities for thousands of New Yorkers and provide consistent staffing to better maintain our parks and improve park safety. It’s critical that Mayor Adams and the City Council increase Parks funding in this year’s budget.”

To read the full report, go to www.ny4p.org.