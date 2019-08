Report Ruckus

Advocates decry inaction on yeshiva ed

By Gregg McQueen

One shot.

Jewish education advocates and elected officials are calling out the city for a years-long delay in addressing educational deficiencies at yeshivas – schools that focus on the study of traditional Jewish religious texts.

“You only get one shot at an education,” said Councilmember Daniel Dromm, a former public school teacher. “If you don’t get that, then your life is predetermined to be less than what it could have been had you had a good [education].”

Though the city’s Department of Education (DOE) launched a review four years ago into educational standards at yeshivas, which are required by law to maintain “substantially equivalent’’ instruction to what is offered in public schools, the results of the investigation have not been released.

“We need transparency, we need honesty, and we need to know what the conclusions of the Department of Education’s investigation were and what they’re doing to correct the situation,” said Dromm, who spoke at a July 17 press conference at City Hall.

Critics have said that many yeshivas focus strictly on religious instruction and neglect basic English, math and science, leaving students unprepared to go to college or join the workforce.

Shaindy Weichman said her 13-year-old son’s Williamsburg yeshiva has only taught English and math instruction up to a third grade level.

“There was no curriculum for science or geography or history,” said Weichman.

“He’s never written a book report, or short story or composition,” she said. “He has never gone on a field trip to complement the curriculum.”

Weichman reported that she has paid out-of-pocket for additional schooling for her son.

Naftuli Moster, Executive Director of Young Advocates For Fair Education (Yaffed), an advocacy group focused on improving educational curricula within ultra-Orthodox schools, called on the DOE to share its findings on yeshivas.

“For far too long, government authorities have done nothing as tens of thousands of children in Hasidic and ultra-Orthodox yeshivas have been denied a basic education,” said Moster. “The city’s foot-dragging on the investigation is an example of this indifference.”

“Every year children are not getting a full education, they’re falling further and further behind,” said State Senator Robert Jackson.

In 2015, the DOE began a review of 28 yeshivas after specific complaints about the curriculum provided at those locations. Dromm explained that the investigation began after he received a letter from Yaffed describing alleged neglect in yeshivas. He turned the letter over to the Department of Investigation (DOI), which instead passed it to the DOE.

Dromm said he spoke with former Chancellor Carmen Farina about the issue, and raised the subject at various Council hearings where Farina was present.

“She constantly said that it was under investigation and therefore we couldn’t talk about it,” Dromm said. “Now four years later, all of those students who have moved on or are out of school have not received an adequate education to prepare them for the world in which we live today.”

Dromm stressed that the issue was not with all yeshivas, just certain schools who are not providing equivalent education to what is provided in the public school system.

In a statement, the DOE said it is still compiling information.

“We’ve visited every school in this inquiry and are now working with them to gather important documentation and follow-up information” said DOE spokesperson Will Mantell.

Proponents of yeshiva schools turned up at the City Hall press conference, seeking to counter claims made by the electeds and yeshiva critics.

Aron Wieder, a Rockland County legislator and yeshiva advocate, called it “an insult” to say that yeshivas fail to provide Jewish children with a basic education or prepare them for the workforce.

“You’ll see many Orthodox Jews, Hassidic Jews very successful in the business sector, all sorts of trades,” he said. “My father-in-law owns a multimillion import-export business. We’re successful people.”

Wieder said the yeshiva his son attends provides a versatile education. “But I can’t speak for other schools,” he said.

Last year, the New York State Education Department released updated guidelines that require local school districts to periodically visit all of the private schools in their region to review curricula and report back to the state Education Commissioner. The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the proposed guidelines later this year.

Jackson said that if a yeshiva is found to not be compliant with educational standards, it should not receive public funding.

“Any school receiving funding from the state must follow rules and regulations,” he said. “If they’re not, then in my opinion, the funds should be cut off.”

Noting that State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will be stepping down next month, Moster said he hoped her replacement would make yeshiva oversight a priority.

“We’re hoping that a new commissioner will come in and immediately understand the gravity of the situation,” Moster said. “We don’t think any commissioner wants mass educational neglect to happen on their watch.”