Repair Rx

New state law aims to speed court-ordered housing repairs

By Gregg McQueen

Prompted by tragedy, a newly signed state law is taking aim at bad landlords.

The legislation establishes a 60-day deadline for property owners to make court-ordered repairs of hazardous building violations.

Considered a win for tenants, the bill was passed by the State Legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo on November 11.

“This will protect tenants and possibly even save lives,” said State Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, who sponsored the legislation.

He said the bill was inspired by an August 2002 fire at 3659 Dekalb Avenue in the Bronx, which took the life of 8-year-old Jashawn Parker.

At the time of the fire, the building had more than 380 building violations, including some for faulty wiring, which was named as the cause of the fire by investigators.

“A fire that should never have happened,” Dinowitz remarked during a virtual press conference on November 16. He said tenants and advocates had fought for years to improve conditions in the DeKalb Avenue building.

“The landlord was ordered to fix many, many violations in the building. That never happened,” he said. “That was a terrible tragedy that was totally avoidable.”

Jessica Bellinder, Supervisor of Legal Aid Society’s Bronx Housing Justice Unit, said that low-income tenants often rely on the courts to pressure landlords to complete necessary repairs.

“For a lot of our clients, they don’t have a lot of options to just move when the building deteriorates,” she said. “They need to hold the landlord accountable to be able to stay in affordable housing.”

The new law goes into effect in December.

It amends the current Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law, which Dinowitz said was “essentially open-ended, with no limits that would force landlords to make necessary repairs.”

“Unfortunately, the way that we’ve seen these processes work out in housing court is that it takes months of procedure and trial to actually get to a point where the judge is ready to make a decision about these conditions,” said TakeRoot Justice Staff Attorney Greg Baltz.

When tenants sue their landlord for housing violations, the court can appoint an outside administrator to maintain the building — known as Article 7A. There are frequently delays in doing so if the landlord requests extensions, Baltz explained.

“Even after a landlord has failed to use those months to make repairs, the 7A law gave them second, third and fourth bites at the apple before a judge would appoint an independent administrator to do the job the landlord wouldn’t,” he said.

The new legislation allows for landlords to request only one extension related to court-ordered repairs.

In the case of 3659 Dekalb Avenue, housing court judges granted at least two rulings that extended the property owner’s deadline for repairs before the electrical fire occurred.

“Hopefully this new law will prevent anything like that from ever happening again,” said Dinowitz.

The legislation had languished for years in the state legislature. Introduced in 2003, the bill was passed year after year by the Assembly but got held up in the Senate.

“This should have been passed decades ago,” said State Senator Robert Jackson, who blamed conservatives in Albany for the delays.

“It was being blocked by Republican colleagues in the State Senate,” he said. “Let’s call it like it is. They held it up for all of these years.”

Joshua Stephenson, Executive Director of West Bronx Housing and Neighborhood Resource Center, said the passage of the law was timely.

“One of the things we’re worried about is the potential for property owners to outright refuse to do repairs, citing the economic conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephenson. “This, coupled with the fact that you are more likely to see fires in the winter. People who are not getting heat and hot water requirements from their landlord will use heaters. So, we’re going to see a lot more fires. That’s why this legislation is so important and will hopefully prevent issues like this.”

For more information, please visit nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s3320.