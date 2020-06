Rep. Espaillat unveils legislative plan to end police brutality

Congressman Adriano Espaillat has released a 10-point plan and specific legislative proposals designed to end police brutality and the targeting of African Americans and Latinos by law enforcement.

Called the Harlem Manifesto, the policies were announced during a press conference with former Governor David Patterson on June 2 at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building.

“First and foremost, we must change the laws governing law enforcement and the ability and tendency of police officers to use force without consequence,” Espaillat said. “From Eric Garner to George Floyd and many more, we must put an end to murders by police in purported attempts to subdue someone resisting arrest. Resisting death is not resisting arrest.”

Among the legislative proposals: a bill that would prohibit any police officer from suffocating an individual in any way and make it a punishable offence. The PEACE Act would elevate the use of force requirements for federal officers to ensure that force can only be used as a true last resort. Other legislation would ban the use of military-grade weapons by law enforcement and require all law enforcement academy enrollees to receive thorough training, including ethics, racial bias, cultural diversity, and police interaction with the disabled, mentally ill and new immigrants. It would also require independent investigations and prosecutions of use of deadly force.

The Preventing Tragedies Between Police and Communities Act would require law enforcement agencies to train officers in de-escalation techniques and require the prioritization of such techniques over use of force.

“If we do not invest in training new officers to act in ways we believe is appropriate, we will not be able to put an end to police brutality,” Espaillat said.

“Our nation has witnessed a horrific week of events that has left communities mourning. After more than 400 years of oppression in America, Black men continue to be targeted, Latino families continue to be separated, and all persons of color continue to be marginalized,” said Espaillat. “More than 100,000 individuals have died during a pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on communities of color at far greater magnitudes. It’s time for action and effort from each of us, together and united to ensure that the change we see happening around the country today is different. There has to be urgent resolve and healing because we cannot afford to go back to business as usual in the face of such challenges.”

For more information, please visit espaillat.house.gov.