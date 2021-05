Renters’ Relief

Legal aid for tenants expanded

By Gregg McQueen

Yoselyn Gómez remembers the fear of entering housing court on her own.

Threatened with eviction by her landlord in 2015, she appeared in court to plead her case without legal representation, as she could not afford an attorney.

“I was there alone and I was scared,” Gómez remarked in Spanish during a phone interview. “Although I speak English a little, it was sometimes hard for me to understand what was said in court.”

“It was a very difficult situation to be in front of a judge alone,” she said. “I really thought I was going to lose my home.”

Though Gómez avoided eviction at the time, it would not be her last visit to Housing Court.

A resident of 750 Grand Concourse, Gomez said she and other tenants in her building have been brought to court several times for being late with rent.

The building’s landlord, Ved Parkash, has appeared on the NYC Public Advocate’s annual Worst Landlords List. According to Gómez, Parkash would frequently bring tenants to court for missing a rent payment, in an attempt to intimidate them.

In 2017, New York City enacted a landmark law, known as Right to Counsel, which provided low-income tenants facing eviction with free legal representation in housing court.

When Gómez was again brought to housing court the following year, she was joined by a tenant lawyer, who was able to successfully keep Gómez in her apartment.

She connected with the attorney with help from Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA).

“If not for an attorney, I don’t know where I’d be today. I’d probably be in the shelter system,” said Gómez, who now performs advocacy work as a CASA leader. “Having someone there to help with your case gives you peace of mind.”

When the Right to Counsel law first passed, it was set to be phased in zip code-by-zip code over a five-year period.

However, tenants across the city scored a huge victory on April 29 when the New York City Council passed legislation to immediately expand the program to all zip codes.

The Council also passed a bill that requires the city to work with tenant organizing groups to educate tenants about their rights in housing court and ability to use an attorney at no cost.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bills into law over the coming days.

“This is a tremendous victory for tenants across New York City. Due to the public health and economic crises wrought by COVID-19, tenants need the Right to Counsel now more than ever,” said Malika Conner, Director of Organizing at the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition. “With the passage of these two bills, more tenants facing eviction will have and know about their right to counsel — a critical step towards stopping evictions and keeping New Yorkers in their homes.”

Previously, more than half of the city’s zip codes were not covered by the Right to Counsel law.

Tenants who are ineligible for free legal assistance often fail to appear in court, sign ill-advised deals with a landlord’s attorney, or refrain from asking for repairs due to fears of eviction.

“The power dynamic really shifts when tenants know that they have an attorney who will back them up if they’re hauled into court. They’re much more likely to stand and fight rather than accept eviction,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine, who was a primary sponsor of the Right to Counsel legislation, along with fellow Councilmember Vanessa Gibson.

On the heels of the new Council bills in New York City, the state legislature voted on May 3 to expand the residential eviction moratorium to August 31, 2021. The pause on eviction cases in New York was set to expire on June 1.

Levine said that now is the time for tenants to educate themselves about their rights in housing court.

“We do expect that after the eviction moratorium is lifted, there will be an unprecedented wave of eviction cases in the city,” Levine said. “It’s critical that every tenant who confronts that has access to an attorney.”

He touted the success of Right to Counsel, noting that evictions had dropped nearly 40 percent since the law first passed in 2017.

“Also, 84 percent of people who had representation through the program have avoided eviction. It’s just an incredible impact,” he said.

Once signed by de Blasio, the new law would make Right to Counsel available citywide starting in June.

Levine said the city needs to do more to inform New Yorkers of their right to a free lawyer in housing court. One of the new bills provides $5 million in funding to conduct outreach.

“I would like to see advertisements on mass transit, PSAs on TV, information distributed at vaccination sites,” he said.

“Being evicted is a real fear for many New Yorkers,” said Gibson. “Aside from being removed from your home, an eviction on your record can make it extremely difficult for tenants. Many landlords will not even consider your application with a prior eviction on your record, and this can lead to stigmatization that follows people for years.”

Legal representation can assist tenants with more than just staying in their apartments, Gomez said.

In recent years, residents of 750 Grand Concourse have organized to pressure their landlord to make repairs at the building, which had compiled a mountain of health and safety violations.

“A neighbor was bitten by a rat and the floor collapsed under the laundry room,” Gómez said of some of the problems at the building.

Though the building had more than 400 open violations at one point, as of May 5 the number of violations had been reduced to 25, according to city records.

“With a lawyer, we’ve been able to hold our landlord accountable,” said Gómez.

While she received free legal help in housing court, Gómez said she “felt bad” that not everyone in the city had access to Right to Counsel, she said.

“Now everyone can get help like I did,” she remarked. “The entire state should pass Right to Counsel. The law should be for everyone.”

For more, please visit righttocounselnyc.org.