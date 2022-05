Rent hikes approved for regulated units

By Gregg McQueen

The Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) voted to increase rents on rent-stabilized units.

Tenants may soon be taking a hike.

In a preliminary vote, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) voted to increase rents on rent-stabilized units.

During a virtual public meeting on May 5, the board voted 5-4 to approve rent increases between 2 to 4 percent on one-year leases and 4 to 6 percent on two-year leases.

The increase would affect about 940,000 rent-stabilized units citywide, which are home to more than 2 million tenants.

The increase would affect about 940,000 rent-stabilized units citywide, which are home to more than 2 million tenants.

A final vote will be held in June after additional public meetings.

While the rent increases would be the largest approved by RGB since 2013, the margins are lower than what the board had considered during recent meetings, when increases of up to 9 percent were proposed.

Mayor Eric Adams said he requested that the board tame down increases due to tenant hardships.

“I believed that the numbers initially reported were much too high, so I called for a better balance — and it is good the board moved lower,” Adams said in a statement.

Rent-stabilized tenants and housing advocates were quick to slam the RGB’s proposed rent hikes.

Tenants denounced the increases.

“What the RGB wants is to follow the desires of the landlords and rich people, to raise rents which will mean that poor people will have to leave the city. I don’t see a future here,” said Bronx resident Geronimo Jourdain, a tenant organizer with Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA).

“We condemn the Board for voting to increase rents on some of our most vulnerable neighbors, people from low-income communities of color, especially when New Yorkers are still reeling financially from the pandemic and the local unemployment rate remains one of the highest in the country,” said Adriene Holder, Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society. “Tonight’s vote ignores that blatant reality.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander said the increases exceed what is merited by data.

“However, the Board can still vote for a freeze come June, and we encourage members to listen to the cries from tenants, our clients mired in the Hobson’s choice between groceries, medical needs and other essentials, and paying rent,” Holder said.

Andrea Shapiro, Director of Programs and Advocacy of the Met Council on Housing, called for a “rent rollback” for rent-regulated tenants, citing financial hardships created by the pandemic.

“Keeping tenants in their homes helps not just the individual tenant but also helps communities,” Shapiro said. “Covid did not create our current unaffordability crisis. Covid simply pushed many tenants living on the edge over.”

The virtual public meeting was held on May 5.

While tenant advocates complained about the severity of the hikes, the Rent Stabilization Association – which represents 25,000 property owners of rent-regulated units – said the increases are not high enough to allow landlords to handle inflation and rising utility costs.

“These preliminary ranges have proven our biggest fear – that the RGB continues to believe its duty is to operate solely as an affordability program for tenants,” said RSA President Joseph Strasburg.

The increases approved by RGB’s preliminary vote will not make up for the deficit landlords are facing, due to millions of dollars in unpaid rent due to the pandemic, Strasburg said.

A final vote will be held in June after additional public meetings.

“The process is not meant to provide rent relief to tenants – that’s government’s job through subsidy programs – which is why the RGB must now consider the highest end of the preliminary ranges, so that owners can meet across-the-board increases in inflation, property taxes, water bills, and heating oil and other operating costs,” said Strasburg.

“New Yorkers are still reeling financially from the pandemic,” said Adriene Holder, of The Legal Aid Society.

In a statement, City Comptroller Brad Lander said the RGB increases exceed what is merited by data.

“According to their own methodology for assessing cost increases facing building owners, rent increases would not need to be higher than a 2.7 percent increase for one-year leases and 4.3 percent for two-year deals,” Lander said. “Every penny above that is capitulating to landlords’ demands to extract more from tenants who are under increasing financial strain from inflation and unemployment rates that remain double the national average.”

For more on the RGB, please visit rentguidelinesboard.cityofnewyork.us.

For tenant resources, please visit www.metcouncilonhousing.org.